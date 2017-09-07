Premier League build-up and news conferences

Summary

  1. Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before start of season
  2. Everton boss Koeman says Rooney will play on Saturday
  3. Wenger has 'no doubt' about Sanchez's mentality
  4. Coutinho returns to Liverpool training
  5. Eight Premier League news conferences on Thursday
Live Reporting

By Gary Rose and Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Summer transfer window to close early

Mikey: It would be good only if other leagues did the exact same, which isn't the case so it's not that good.

Tam: Teams can still sell after the window shuts though? What's the point if it's just England. Puts English teams at a disadvantage

JCW: Getting 90% of business done before the season should be a good thing. But with a World Cup next summer window probably not the best time.

Bristol City's perfect window

Getty Images

Bristol City had a "perfect" summer transfer window, according to manager Lee Johnson.

The Championship side added nine players before the 31 August deadline, including Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou for a club-record £5.3m.

Three players departed and a further 15 were loaned to other clubs.

"It was an excellent one, not only with the players we brought in but, from a selfish point of view, to have kept players," said Johnson. "We had the perfect window. We kept players that were being heavily circled, both in this division and the division above."

Not everyone behind it

Football

Five Premier League clubs were apparently against closing the window early...

Summer transfer window to close early

Nick Mottram: Prediction -Top player is available. PL club wants player. PL window closes. Player goes elsewhere. Repeat. Angry fans protest.

Ryan Palmer: Awful awful decision to close the window early. Players can still be poached away, puts every Prem side at a disadvantage.

Richy Harmes: Happy the transfer window will close before the season begins. About time this was sorted.

Anyone after a job?

Football

Chester FC have taken to Twitter to find a new manager after Jon McCarthy was sacked yesterday morning.

"Salary: Dependent upon experience"

Do you reckon FIFA counts?

⚽️ | Job Advert: First Team Manager 👉 bit.ly/2j7pmio
⚽️ | Job Advert: First Team Manager 👉 bit.ly/2j7pmio

Chester FC

ChesterFC

⚽️ | Job Advert: First Team Manager 👉 bit.ly/2j7pmio

Predict the final table

Football

.
.

Manchester United have the top flight's only 100% record, promoted Huddersfield are unbeaten and three clubs have lost every game.

OK, so we're only three matches into the new Premier League season, but now the transfer window is shut we want you to predict how the final table will look come May.

Make your choices here - placing every team from one down to 20 - and then share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.

You can also make your predictions for the Scottish Premiership's final table here.

'I just want to enjoy it again'

Football

.
Getty Images

Sunderland winger Callum McManaman hopes his move from West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis will revive his love of football.

"Footballers don't like not playing," McManaman told BBC Newcastle.

"Everyone's looking forward to getting back going again [after the international break].

Especially me - I just want to enjoy it again, over the past few two years I've not really enjoyed it."

Summer transfer window to close early

Alex Anderton: Closing the window early is a great move, means once the season starts it starts and that's it.

Toon Army Dallas: At least something good has come out of it. How about transfer caps next to bring sanity back to the game?

United Redfc: Premier League clubs are stupid for doing this. Watch them moan next august when Euro clubs unsettle their players and they can't get replacements.

Wenger has 'no doubt' over Sanchez mentality

Arsenal news conference

Arsenal

Missed Arsene Wenger's news conference this morning? Worry not because you can watch it below.

The Arsenal boss had plenty to say...

His characteristics can fit very well with the team'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Fernando Llorente: "First of all he’s a great professional. He’s a world champion – he won the World Cup with Spain – and that is the mentality that can translate to us with the experience of winning big things.

"He’s very professional. You know very well that he scored 15 goals for Swansea last season. I think his characteristics can fit very well with the team.”

Pochettino on closing the transfer window earlier

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

"That is not in my hands. In my opinion, I am happy with all the decisions. I think the rules are the same for everyone. I'm happy in one way or another in the decision the Premier League [clubs] will take."

Summer transfer window to close early

Redgriffa: Great news, just have to find a way to keep the likes of Barca and Real from coming turning players heads when they have the extra 3 weeks.

Adam: Step in right direction, but its dead close to opening day and European leagues need to fall in line with it

Tommy: Great decision and hard to believe it wasn't implemented earlier.

Look at that smile!

Football

Alberto Moreno has shared a video with Liverpool team mate Philippe Coutinho - who is smiling like the Cheshire Cat.

.
BBC

'We need to be at 100%'

Southampton news conference

Southampton

More from Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, speaking about this weekend's game: "Watford are an intelligent, tough team and we need to be at 100% to have our chances, but we will compete."

Premier League votes to close window early

A bit more on the Premier League's vote to close the summer transfer window before the first game of the season.

It applies to Premier League clubs only at the moment with EFL to make the decision on their own league in time.

Agree with the move? Let us know via #bbcsportsday

PL teams will still be able to sell up until the standard deadline. Impacts purchases only. 12 week window remains.

Richard Conway

richard_conway

PL teams will still be able to sell up until the standard deadline. Impacts purchases only. 12 week window remains.

'We'll need to assess him'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Serge Aurier: "We need to assess him because he will arrive this afternoon, in a few hours and see how he is, because he played Tuesday and travelled today to France, Paris, and now he’s travelled from France to London.

"We need to see how he is. But you can imagine for him it will be very tough to play.

"For this afternoon, tomorrow to prepare for the game, it will be tough for him.

"Maybe will be in contention, maybe, we’ll see. We need to assess him today and tomorrow."

'He is fully committed with the club'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Toby Alderweireld: "He was talking with me in my office this morning and he’s so happy, he wants to make it clear he is fully committed with the club.

"He’s happy with his contract, two years plus one. It’s not an issue

"I recognise some rumours in the last few days. But he is so relaxed, so calm.

"His idea is to try to play here -- he’s happy here, there’s no reason to move."

That's all from Koeman

Football

Everton

A man of many words...

Now let's get back to Mauricio Pochettino... Yes he is still talking. He's definitely making up for being late.

'He is still one of the best in his position'

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Leighton Baines' 300th start: It means a lot to everybody. He is still one of the best in his position."

'He doesn't deserve to be banned by Fifa'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli's gesture: "I’m not worried. He told the media afterwards it was a joke with Kyle Walker. There’s a lot of things worse than that situation.

"It’s true it’s not a fantastic gesture but it’s not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don’t think it’ll be a big issue with Fifa or with us.

"I remember when I was a player, worse things happened on the pitch but today there’s a lot of cameras, maybe 50 cameras, and we’re so focused on the players.

"From my point of view, it’s not a big issue. He doesn’t deserve to be banned by Fifa."

BreakingPremier League clubs vote to close window early

Richard Conway

BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent

Premier League to amend summer transfer window, starting 2018/19. Window to now close 1700 on Thursday before start of season.

'I like how they play football'

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Tottenham Hostpur: "Spurs are contenders, one of the strongest teams. I like how they play football, they're an example of how we can take next step at Everton."

Van Dijk back training at Southampton

Southampton news conference

Southampton

You wait for hours for a press conference to happen and then three take place at once!

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino is talking to the media and he confirms that Virgil van Dijk is back training with the first team.

Koeman on Mirallas

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Kevin Mirallas: "He stays and needs to work hard and give competition."

Team news from Finch Farm...

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Nikola Vlasic: "He is one of the biggest talents in Europe in my opinion."

He confirmed Vlasic will be included in the squad this weekend. Oumar Niasse is also part of the first team, and Jordan Pickford is available.

Ronaldo Koeman on Oumar Niasse: "Sometimes in life you need to give opportunities. One of the reasons he's back is that we didn't get what we wanted in window. Last season was different. His behaviour has been perfect. He needs to fight like all the others."

Back to Poch for a second...

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane: We hope that yes, he starts to score for Tottenham too.

"It was unbelieveable. It was the first of September and he scored. It was for the national team and it’s great for him.

"We hope that he can start scoring as soon as possible because it will be good for him and very good for the team."

'I am happy'

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on the transfer window: "Overall I am happy with the transfer window but we did not 100 per cent do the business."

On a centre-forward: "We were unlucky with option one and option two."

'Barkley was open to a move'

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Ross Barkley: "It was a strange situation. Barkley came to me on Tuesday and explained why he turned down Chelsea. That's private talks.

"Barkley was open to a move. He's still an Everton player."

Rooney set to play against Spurs

Football

Everton

Ronald Koeman on Wayne Rooney's drink-drive arrest: "I'm very disappointed by the situation. We have spoken last Tuesday. Any disciplinary matter will be dealt with by the club at the appropriate time. He will play this Saturday."

Koeman coming up

Football

Everton

.
Getty Images

Over 200 miles away in Finch Farm, Ronald Koeman is also about to address the media.

'We have a lot of respect for him'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Wayne Rooney's form against Spurs: "Not only him. We know that he’s a great player, a fantastic players, one of the best in the history of football in England. I think we have a lot of respect for him.

"But it’s true they have a great squad with different players, we need to be vigilant.

"Of course when we don’t have the ball, we need to be aggressive and try to stop them.

"I think they have a great squad. It’s true he’s a fantastic player. But for me football is about the squad, the team.

"Sure that if he misses the game, he’s important for them but they have the potential to win games without him."

'Our idea in our mind is to get the three points'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on playing away from home: "Always our ambition is to win. It’s true that in the last game at Wembley we were disappointed with the result. Now we have an opportunity to get three points.

"We have a lot of respect for Everton. They have a great manager and great players.

"They signed a lot of players during the transfer window. It’s a new Everton but it’s still the same philosophy and course it will be a very tough game.

"Our idea in our mind is to get the three points."

'It will be a very tough game'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on the Everton game: "We are thinking it will be a very tough game. Always in Everton they are tough games. In last three seasons we have one victory for us.

"But we are excited to start this period which will be very busy for us with the Champions League and then the cups. I think it’s Important now we are now all together after the transfer window.

"It’s always complicated but now from today and tomorrow all the players will be here. We’ll start to create and build a new dynamic and start to know each other and build a strong team and mentality for the whole season."

Taking a trip down memory road...

Football

Everton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has got involved with #ThrowbackThursday ahead of his imminent news conference...

He's delved deep into the football archives and shared a video of his first goal for the Dutch national team which he scored 34 years ago today.

South Africa consider replay appeal

Football

.
.
Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by Fifa

South Africa may appeal against Fifa's decision to order a replay of the World Cup qualifier against Senegal because of "match manipulation" by the referee.

South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 at home last November but match referee Joseph Lamptey has since been banned for life. Neither South Africa nor Senegal are accused of any wrongdoing.

"We're grappling for answers and asking Fifa for them before we decide whether to take the matter forward," said South African FA lawyer Norman Arendse.

'He was unlucky'

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli and that gesture: "Dele Alli has improved a lot from last season and his behaviour is fantastic.

"That was a joke with a team mate. He was unlucky because the camera recorded that moment."

The West Ham/Sporting Lisbon saga goes on...

Football

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

.
Getty Images

This is a screen grab of an authentic email sent by West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan to Sporting Lisbon to confirm their request to buy defender William Carvalho.

The bid is for £25m Euros, payable in three installments, with add-ons.

The email has been released as a response Sporting Lisbon’s threat to report West Ham for an illegal approach to Carvalho and their claim West Ham never made a bid for the player.

A West Ham spokesman said: “This is yet another attention seeking allegation without foundation.”

Lamela update

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino on Erik Lamela: "We expect early October to join the team and to start the possibility to join the team and train every day. We are happy."

