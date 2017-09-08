Football news conferences - Guardiola, Klopp & Mourinho face media

Getty Images

I believe Southampton captain Steven Davis 100% when he says the rest of the Saints squad do not have any issues with Virgil van Dijk.

Like Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, the Netherlands defender failed to get the move he wanted this summer.

All three players were denied transfers and must stay - and, presumably, play - at their clubs until January at the earliest.

But although they may well get some grief from fans, they will not have any problems at all from their team-mates as long as their attitude is right from now on.