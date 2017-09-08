Football news conferences - Guardiola, Klopp & Mourinho face media
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Get involved - #bbcfootball or text to 81111
- Eight Premier League news conferences
- Leicester, Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea over lunchtime
- Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace later
- Premier League returns after international break
Live Reporting
By Libby Dawes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Get Involved - #bbcsportsday
How do you welcome back players who were denied transfers?
There are a few clubs with players who wanted out but didn't manage to make it happen but how do you react if they play this weekend...?
Let us know using #bbcsportsday or text us on 81111....
'Anger will not help them now...'
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on BBC One
I believe Southampton captain Steven Davis 100% when he says the rest of the Saints squad do not have any issues with Virgil van Dijk.
Like Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, the Netherlands defender failed to get the move he wanted this summer.
All three players were denied transfers and must stay - and, presumably, play - at their clubs until January at the earliest.
But although they may well get some grief from fans, they will not have any problems at all from their team-mates as long as their attitude is right from now on.
Tail between their legs?
All eyes will no doubt be on disgruntled players like Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho who narrowly missed out on sealing last-minute transfers.
Arsenal's Sanchez took to Instagram to say he is "tired of being criticised", but Arsene Wenger said he has "no doubts about Alexis' mind and mentality".
Photos released yesterday showed a cheerful Coutinho laughing with his Liverpool team-mates, but is the honeymoon period over?
How long will it take for them to reintegrate back into their squads?
Leicester v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City who have taken three points from their opening three fixtures, face sixth placed Chelsea on Saturday in one of the 15:00 kick offs.
Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare will take his turn in the hot seat from about 12:30 BST today. He's usually very calm during the press grillings... We will bring you the latest as we get it.
No Sancho
Man City v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I am at Pep Guardiola's pre-Liverpool press conference today.
Plenty to talk about, including that late bid to sign Alexis Sanchez that ultimately ended in failure.
It is the first time Guardiola will have spoken since City sold Jadon Sancho, the England Under-17 player of whom so much is expected and was named player of the tournament at this summer's European Championships.
City sold Sancho to Borussia Dortmund for £8m and the German side have given him the number seven shirt.
Despite this, Sancho has not been named in Dortmund's Champions League squad, meaning he won't play against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.
'We can beat a top six team'
Stoke v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Hughes on their opponent's this weekend - Manchester United:
"We will give Man Utd the respect that they deserve clearly, but sometimes the best way to do that is to get about them and ask questions.
"When you go up against the likes of Man Utd you need to show all your qualities to secure a result which is our intention.
"We have shown we can beat a top six team already this season and hopefully we will get the same sort of result tomorrow.
"Man Utd have gone about their business in impressive fashion so far. You look at their squad and they are strong and technically good."
'He was struggling to make an impact in training' - Hughes
Stoke v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Stoke City
Hughes on Stoke's business during the transfer window:
"We are happy with the transfer business that we have done. We are stronger as a group with the abilities now available to us. Bojan Krkic was a difficult one to let go (he has gone out on loan to Deportivo Alaves) because I would have preferred he saw his future here but he felt it lay elsewhere. I hope he returns to the Club. He's had his most successful spell since leaving Barcelona here.
"Giannelli Imbula needed to get going again which is why we've allowed him to leave. He was struggling to make an impact in training.
"You are never going to sign every player you want but you can't worry about the ones you miss out on. We are happy with our business. Kevin Wimmer is one we see very much for the future at 24. He has more development to come but already has a lot of ability. "
Stoke v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has also spoken to the media - the Potters face Manchester United tomorrow in the late kick off...
We will hear from him now...
'I've got a big decision to make' - Pulis
Brighton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 BST)
On Team news and injuries:
"We have one or two little knocks. Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kieran Gibbs (both new signings) haven't played much football. I'll have to decide on them. I have to speak to the medical team. I've got a big decision to make about starting them"
"Brighton were unfortunate not to beat Watford. They had good opportunities. It'll be a tough game down there."
'We've got a tough game now' - Pulis
Brighton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 BST)
West Bromwich Albion
Tony Pulis on West Brom's performances so far this season:
"Our first four games have been good but we've just got to make sure we take it on.
"We've brought a couple of new faces in and we hope that'll liven it up. We've started well. We've got a tough game now though."
On their match against Brighton on Saturday:
"I have great respect for Chris Hughton and everyone at Brighton.
"The Chairman and Chief Executive are wonderful people and the job they've done at that football club is remarkable.
"The supporters will be well up for it and we're looking forward to it."
Earlier today, West Brom boss Tony Pulis spoke to the press - here is a snippet of what he had to say...
Quick side note...
Rafa Benitez will not be doing his presser today - the news from Newcastle is that the manager is in good spirits as he recovers from an operation. Assistant manager Francisco de Míguel Moreno, better known as Paco, will step in to face reporters.
It's back....
The Premier League is back. We thought the day would never come.
Welcome to our live coverage of today's Premier League news conferences.
Later on we will hear from Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola.
Plus, Craig Shakespere, Slaven Bilic and Frank de Boer will face the media...
If you want to chip in, please do so by using #bbcfootball or text us on 81111.