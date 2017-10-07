Irish Premiership: Text & Audio

.@thepointfc Parr, Foster, McCreery, Moan, Mackle, McMenamin, S. Murray, Lynch, T.J. Murray, Davidson, McCafferty #DanskeBankPrem
Irish League Preview
Joel Taggart and Chris Morgan analyse the prospects for today's Irish Premiership games, and try to predict the outcomes.
Good afternoon
Premiership and Scottish Challenge Cup
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the afternoon's football action, with three Irish Premiership matches up for decision, plus Crusaders and Linfield in action in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.
The Crues are away to Cove United, with a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Linfield have travelled to take on holders Dundee United at (17:15), with live BBC Alba coverage available on the BBC Sport website.
In the Irish League top flight, Cliftonville are hoping to build on their first back-to-back wins since last December as they host Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.
Ards are at home to Glentoran at the Bangor Fuels Arena, while there is a mid-table clash at Stangmore Park where Dungannon Swifts host Ballymena United.
Last season's three league encounters between the Sky Blues and the Swifts, plus their Europa League play-off semi-final, yielded 21 goals last season, so let's hope for more of the same this afternoon.
Team news
Ards v Glentoran
Ards make four changes from last week's win over Ballinamallard United, with Samuel Johnston, Nathan Hanley, Gary Liggett and David McAllister returning to the starting line-up.
Glentoran boss Gary Haveron makes three changes from Monday's defeat to Crusaders with James Knowles, Tiarnan McNicholl and Eoghan McCawl replacing Daniel Kelly, Corey McMullan and John McGuigan.
Team news
Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town
Joe Gormley returns to the starting line-up for Cliftonville after sitting out the midweek cup win over PSNI, while Brian Neeson and Chris Curran are also reinstated.
Warrenpoint make four changes to the side that drew with Carrick Rangers last week, with Jonathan Parr, Dale McCreery, Conor McMenamin and Dylan Davidson all starting.
