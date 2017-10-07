Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey

Irish Premiership: Text & Audio

Click on the Icon to listen to Sportsound

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Ards 0-0 Glentoran
  2. Cliftonville 0-0 Warrenpoint Town
  3. Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Ballymena United

Live Reporting

By Richard Petrie and Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

Team news

Ards v Glentoran

Ards make four changes from last week's win over Ballinamallard United, with Samuel Johnston, Nathan Hanley, Gary Liggett and David McAllister returning to the starting line-up.

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron makes three changes from Monday's defeat to Crusaders with James Knowles, Tiarnan McNicholl and Eoghan McCawl replacing Daniel Kelly, Corey McMullan and John McGuigan.

.@ArdsFC1900 Johnston, Byers, Taylor, Elebert, Glendinning, Frazer, Cherry, Hanley, Liggett, McComb, McAllister #DanskeBankPrem

OfficialNIFL

OfficialNIFL

.@ArdsFC1900 Johnston, Byers, Taylor, Elebert, Glendinning, Frazer, Cherry, Hanley, Liggett, McComb, McAllister #DanskeBankPrem

@ArdsFC1900 Starting XI: Morris, Kerr, Birney, Addis, Redman, Kane ©, Knowles, McCawl, McNicholl, McDaid, Allen #COYG

Glentoran FC

Glentoran

@ArdsFC1900 Starting XI: Morris, Kerr, Birney, Addis, Redman, Kane ©, Knowles, McCawl, McNicholl, McDaid, Allen #COYG

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Team news

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town

Joe Gormley returns to the starting line-up for Cliftonville after sitting out the midweek cup win over PSNI, while Brian Neeson and Chris Curran are also reinstated.

Warrenpoint make four changes to the side that drew with Carrick Rangers last week, with Jonathan Parr, Dale McCreery, Conor McMenamin and Dylan Davidson all starting.

.@cliftonvillefc Neeson, McGovern, Ives, Breen, Harney, Curran, Bagnall, Winchester, Gormley, J. Donnelly, R. Donnelly #DanskeBankPrem

OfficialNIFL

OfficialNIFL

.@cliftonvillefc Neeson, McGovern, Ives, Breen, Harney, Curran, Bagnall, Winchester, Gormley, J. Donnelly, R. Donnelly #DanskeBankPrem

.@thepointfc Parr, Foster, McCreery, Moan, Mackle, McMenamin, S. Murray, Lynch, T.J. Murray, Davidson, McCafferty #DanskeBankPrem

OfficialNIFL

OfficialNIFL

.@thepointfc Parr, Foster, McCreery, Moan, Mackle, McMenamin, S. Murray, Lynch, T.J. Murray, Davidson, McCafferty #DanskeBankPrem

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Irish League Preview

Joel Taggart and Chris Morgan analyse the prospects for today's Irish Premiership games, and try to predict the outcomes.

Premiership predictions from Chris and Joel

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good afternoon

Premiership and Scottish Challenge Cup

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the afternoon's football action, with three Irish Premiership matches up for decision, plus Crusaders and Linfield in action in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Crues are away to Cove United, with a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Linfield have travelled to take on holders Dundee United at (17:15), with live BBC Alba coverage available on the BBC Sport website.

In the Irish League top flight, Cliftonville are hoping to build on their first back-to-back wins since last December as they host Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.

Ards are at home to Glentoran at the Bangor Fuels Arena, while there is a mid-table clash at Stangmore Park where Dungannon Swifts host Ballymena United.

Last season's three league encounters between the Sky Blues and the Swifts, plus their Europa League play-off semi-final, yielded 21 goals last season, so let's hope for more of the same this afternoon.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top