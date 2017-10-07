Irish Premiership: Text & Audio

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the afternoon's football action, with three Irish Premiership matches up for decision, plus Crusaders and Linfield in action in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Crues are away to Cove United, with a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Linfield have travelled to take on holders Dundee United at (17:15), with live BBC Alba coverage available on the BBC Sport website.

In the Irish League top flight, Cliftonville are hoping to build on their first back-to-back wins since last December as they host Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.

Ards are at home to Glentoran at the Bangor Fuels Arena, while there is a mid-table clash at Stangmore Park where Dungannon Swifts host Ballymena United.

Last season's three league encounters between the Sky Blues and the Swifts, plus their Europa League play-off semi-final, yielded 21 goals last season, so let's hope for more of the same this afternoon.