Irish Premiership: Text & audio

Hello. Now that the small matter of Liverpool v Manchester United will soon be out of the way, you can concentrate on what promises to be an action-packed Irish Premiership programme.

There are five games this afternoon, the most eye-catching of which is taking place at the Coleraine Showgrounds as Oran Kearney's league leaders host champions Linfield. The Bannsiders will pull seven points clear of David Healy's Blues if they can beat them for the first time at home since 2012.

There are also two big games in Belfast, with Crusaders welcoming Glenavon to Seaview and Cliftonville taking on Glentoran at The Oval, as Barry Gray's in-form Reds look to leapfrog their rivals into fifth place.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United will look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in today's clash with Ards, while Carrick Rangers host Dungannon Swifts.

As always, we will have minute-by-minute coverage here while you can listen to Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster with Michael McNamee and the team from 2pm.