Irish Premiership: Text & audio

Coleraine are at home to Glentoran

Summary

  1. Ballymena 1-2 Warrenpoint
  2. Carrick 0-0 Glenavon
  3. Coleraine 2-0 Glentoran
  4. Dungannon 0-1 Cliftonville
  5. Linfield 0-0 Ards

Live Reporting

By Alvin McCaig and Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

SAVE!

Ballymena United 1-2 Warrenpoint Town

Steven Murray produces a first-class save from Glendinning as Point push for a third. This really is a classic ding-dong battle here, a case of we attack, you attack. Point edging it so far, but it's difficult to call how this one will end up.

GOAL

Coleraine 2-0 Glentoran

Darren McCauley doubles Coleraine's lead with a close-range header.

Carrick Rangers 0-0 Glenavon

These sides played out two 0-0 draws last season - so this latest 'score' is no real surprise. Glenavon have most of the possession, but nothing to show for it.

Carroll rescues Blues again

Linfield 0-0 Ards

Ards are seeing little of the ball but they've created the two best openings and both times they've been thwarted by Roy Carroll. The keeper kept out David McAllister's early effort and he's now denied Guillaume Keke after he was sent clear by Jonah Mitchell/

SAVE!

Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville

Swifts work it well to Mayse on the right wing and he tests Neeson with a right-footed drive. It's straight at the Reds keeper, though. That's the best piece of attacking play we have seen from the hosts so far.

Champions creating openings

Linfield 0-0 Ards

The Blues have bossed possession at Windsor Park and are now staring to carve out chances. The lively Jordan Stewart put Andrew Waterworth through but keeper Aaron Hogg raced out to deny the striker. Seconds later and Linfield defender Mark Haughey blasts wide.

DISALLOWED GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville

McElroy puts the ball in the back of the net but it is rightly ruled out for offside.

It's been a decent response to going behind early on by the home side. They are yet to really test Neeson in the Cliftonville net but they have had a couple of nice spells in possession.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Ballymena United 1-2 Warrenpoint Town

Breathless stuff at Ballymena as McMurray rattles the crossbar with a cracking effort. A few inches lower and it would have been the fourth goal to cap a truly frenetic start. Ballymena need to string a few passes together in midfield and introduce a measure of control to proceedings.

Parkhill puts pacesetters in front

Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran

Ian Parkhill gives Coleraine an early lead aganist Glentoran

GOAL

Ballymena United 1-2 Warrenpoint Town

What a crazy start to this game! Having gone down to an early opener, Point have suddenly turned the game on its head thanks to Conor McMenamin's deflected free-kick!

Well, Ballymena and Ards played out a chaotic nine-goal thriller in the last Irish Premiership match at the Showgrounds, two weeks ago, and this afternoon is certainly heading in a similar direction!

It's further woes for the Sky Blues' leaky defence.

GOAL

Ballymena United 1-1 Warrenpoint Town

Point equalise through Lorcan Forde, who rises highest to head Davidson's corner past Glendinning. It was poor defending from the set-piece and Jeffrey will not be pleased with his side's lack of concentration so soon after they took the lead.

GOAL

Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville

Rory Donnelly fires the away side into an early lead! The forward beat the offside trap to run into the box, check back to beat the defender and guided an unerring finish into the far corner.

GOAL

Ballymena United 1-0 Warrenpoint Town

Cathair Friel opens the scoring with an easy close-range finish! That's just the finish David Jeffrey would have been dreaming about. Point failed to defend a long thrown-in and Friel was quickest to react and fired home his eighth goal of the season.

GOAL

Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran

Ian Parkhill strikes for the Premiership pacesetters in the fourth minute. The forward capitalises on poor defending from the Glens and pokes the ball over the line for an early opener.

OVER!

Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Cliftonville

Jay Donnelly has a pop from the edge of the area but it's blocked and nothing comes from the resulting corner for Cliftonville. Not much else in the way of goalmouth action so far. Four minutes gone.

Early scare for Blues

Linfield 0-0 Ards

Ards squander a chance to take the lead after just two minutes - sloppy defending leads to David McAllister going one-on-one with Roy Carroll but the Northern Ireland keeper makes the save.

Team News

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

David McAlinden makes three changes from Carrck's last league game, with McAllister, Taggart and Suarez in for McMullan, Surgenor and Smith.

While Gary Hamilton named a second-string team for the Mid Ulster Cup in midweek, he goes with the same 11 that beat Ballymena last time out in the league.

Team News

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Burke and McMahon are recalled to the Dungannon line-up, while there are two changes for Cliftonville as Hughes and Cosgrove replace Bagnall and Gormley.

Today's Swifts XI:- Coleman Hegarty Wilson Maye McElroy Harpur (c) Teggart Lowe Clucas McMenamin Burke

Dungannon Swifts

DgnSwifts

Today's Swifts XI:- Coleman Hegarty Wilson Maye McElroy Harpur (c) Teggart Lowe Clucas McMenamin Burke ⚽🔵

REDS XI: Neeson, McGovern, Ives, Breen, Harney, Curran, Hughes, Winchester, J Donnelly, Cosgrove, R Donnelly.

Reds By The Minute ☘

RedsByTheMinute

REDS XI: Neeson, McGovern, Ives, Breen, Harney, Curran, Hughes, Winchester, J Donnelly, Cosgrove, R Donnelly.

Team News

Linfield v Ards

Blues boss David Healy wants a response from his side after Monday's heavy defeat by Crusaders and he makes four changes to his line-up. Josh Robinson, Jordan Stewart, Chris Casement and Louis Rooney are drafted in as the champions seek to to end a run of three straight defeats.

Ards boss Colin Nixon goes with five changes - Aaron Hogg, Callum Byers, Kyle Cheery, David McAllister and Guillaume Keke return for the Windsor Park encounter.

I know this will be a tough game - Jeffrey

Ballymena Utd v Warrenpoint Town

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey

Birthday Boy

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey celebrates his 55th birthday as his side take on Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

David Jeffrey
Press Eye

Team News

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Glendinning, Friars, Flynn, McCloskey and McMurray are the five changes made by David Jeffrey to the Ballymena side that lost 4-0 to Glenavon last week.

Warrenpoint boss Matthew Tipton makes three changes following the defeat by Ards as Martin Murray, Forde and McKenna are recalled to the line-up.

.@BallymenaUnited Glendinning, Friars, Flynn, Thompson, Friel, McCloskey, Ervin, McCullough, Millar, McKinney, McMurray #DanskeBankPrem

OfficialNIFL

OfficialNIFL

.@BallymenaUnited Glendinning, Friars, Flynn, Thompson, Friel, McCloskey, Ervin, McCullough, Millar, McKinney, McMurray #DanskeBankPrem

Team News

Coleraine v Glentoran

Not surprisingly Oran Kearney names an unchanged Bannsiders team after a blistering and unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign for the the leaders. His opposite number makes three changes from last weekend's win over Warrenpoint Town - Tre Sterling, Tiarnan McNicholl and Steven Gordon come in to replace Calum Birney, Nathan Kerr and Eoghan McCawl.

Gray confident of victory over Swifts

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray expects a tough challenge against Dungannon but believes his side have the quality to overcome Rodney McAree's men.

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray

Snoddy steers Crues to victory over Mallards

Highlights: Crusaders 2-0 Ballinamallard Utd

Matthew Snoddy double secures Crues victory over struggling Mallards

Today's action

Five Irish Premiership games

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action in the Irish Premiership, with five games to keep us busy on what is sure to be a busy Saturday afternoon of local football.

Leaders Coleraine hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season as they welcome Glentoran to the Showgrounds. Linfield look to bounce back from Monday night's defeat by Crusaders with a win at home to Ards.

David Healy's champions are already 10 points behind Coleraine in the standings and know that only three points will do today.

High-flying Glenavon aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to six games as they travel to face Carrick Rangers, while Dungannon Swifts host Cliftonville at Stangmore Park.

Finally, David Jeffrey hopes for a happy 55th birthday as his Ballymena United side entertain struggling Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

