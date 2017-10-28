Irish Premiership: Text & audio

Steven Murray produces a first-class save from Glendinning as Point push for a third. This really is a classic ding-dong battle here, a case of we attack, you attack. Point edging it so far, but it's difficult to call how this one will end up.
GOAL
Coleraine 2-0 Glentoran
Darren McCauley doubles Coleraine's lead with a close-range header.
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Glenavon
These sides played out two 0-0 draws last season - so this latest 'score' is no real surprise. Glenavon have most of the possession, but nothing to show for it.
Carroll rescues Blues again
Linfield 0-0 Ards
Ards are seeing little of the ball but they've created the two best openings and both times they've been thwarted by Roy Carroll. The keeper kept out David McAllister's early effort and he's now denied Guillaume Keke after he was sent clear by Jonah Mitchell/
SAVE!
Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville
Swifts work it well to Mayse on the right wing and he tests Neeson with a right-footed drive. It's straight at the Reds keeper, though. That's the best piece of attacking play we have seen from the hosts so far.
Champions creating openings
Linfield 0-0 Ards
The Blues have bossed possession at Windsor Park and are now staring to carve out chances. The lively Jordan Stewart put Andrew Waterworth through but keeper Aaron Hogg raced out to deny the striker. Seconds later and Linfield defender Mark Haughey blasts wide.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville
McElroy puts the ball in the back of the net but it is rightly ruled out for offside.
It's been a decent response to going behind early on by the home side. They are yet to really test Neeson in the Cliftonville net but they have had a couple of nice spells in possession.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ballymena United 1-2 Warrenpoint Town
Breathless stuff at Ballymena as McMurray rattles the crossbar with a cracking effort. A few inches lower and it would have been the fourth goal to cap a truly frenetic start. Ballymena need to string a few passes together in midfield and introduce a measure of control to proceedings.
Parkhill puts pacesetters in front
Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran
GOAL
Ballymena United 1-2 Warrenpoint Town
What a crazy start to this game! Having gone down to an early opener, Point have suddenly turned the game on its head thanks to Conor McMenamin's deflected free-kick!
Well, Ballymena and Ards played out a chaotic nine-goal thriller in the last Irish Premiership match at the Showgrounds, two weeks ago, and this afternoon is certainly heading in a similar direction!
It's further woes for the Sky Blues' leaky defence.
GOAL
Ballymena United 1-1 Warrenpoint Town
Point equalise through Lorcan Forde, who rises highest to head Davidson's corner past Glendinning. It was poor defending from the set-piece and Jeffrey will not be pleased with his side's lack of concentration so soon after they took the lead.
GOAL
Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Cliftonville
Rory Donnelly fires the away side into an early lead! The forward beat the offside trap to run into the box, check back to beat the defender and guided an unerring finish into the far corner.
GOAL
Ballymena United 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Cathair Friel opens the scoring with an easy close-range finish! That's just the finish David Jeffrey would have been dreaming about. Point failed to defend a long thrown-in and Friel was quickest to react and fired home his eighth goal of the season.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran
Ian Parkhill strikes for the Premiership pacesetters in the fourth minute. The forward capitalises on poor defending from the Glens and pokes the ball over the line for an early opener.
OVER!
Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Cliftonville
Jay Donnelly has a pop from the edge of the area but it's blocked and nothing comes from the resulting corner for Cliftonville. Not much else in the way of goalmouth action so far. Four minutes gone.
Early scare for Blues
Linfield 0-0 Ards
Ards squander a chance to take the lead after just two minutes - sloppy defending leads to David McAllister going one-on-one with Roy Carroll but the Northern Ireland keeper makes the save.
Team News
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
David McAlinden makes three changes from Carrck's last league game, with McAllister, Taggart and Suarez in for McMullan, Surgenor and Smith.
While Gary Hamilton named a second-string team for the Mid Ulster Cup in midweek, he goes with the same 11 that beat Ballymena last time out in the league.
Blues boss David Healy wants a response from his side after Monday's heavy defeat by Crusaders and he makes four changes to his line-up. Josh Robinson, Jordan Stewart, Chris Casement and Louis Rooney are drafted in as the champions seek to to end a run of three straight defeats.
Ards boss Colin Nixon goes with five changes - Aaron Hogg, Callum Byers, Kyle Cheery, David McAllister and Guillaume Keke return for the Windsor Park encounter.
Not surprisingly Oran Kearney names an unchanged Bannsiders team after a blistering and unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign for the the leaders. His opposite number makes three changes from last weekend's win over Warrenpoint Town - Tre Sterling, Tiarnan McNicholl and Steven Gordon come in to replace Calum Birney, Nathan Kerr and Eoghan McCawl.
Cliftonville boss Barry Gray expects a tough challenge against Dungannon but believes his side have the quality to overcome Rodney McAree's men.
Snoddy steers Crues to victory over Mallards
Highlights: Crusaders 2-0 Ballinamallard Utd
Today's action
Five Irish Premiership games
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action in the Irish Premiership, with five games to keep us busy on what is sure to be a busy Saturday afternoon of local football.
Leaders Coleraine hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season as they welcome Glentoran to the Showgrounds. Linfield look to bounce back from Monday night's defeat by Crusaders with a win at home to Ards.
David Healy's champions are already 10 points behind Coleraine in the standings and know that only three points will do today.
High-flying Glenavon aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to six games as they travel to face Carrick Rangers, while Dungannon Swifts host Cliftonville at Stangmore Park.
Finally, David Jeffrey hopes for a happy 55th birthday as his Ballymena United side entertain struggling Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.
Live Reporting
By Alvin McCaig and Matt Gault
All times stated are UK
Team News
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Burke and McMahon are recalled to the Dungannon line-up, while there are two changes for Cliftonville as Hughes and Cosgrove replace Bagnall and Gormley.
Team News
Linfield v Ards
I know this will be a tough game - Jeffrey
Ballymena Utd v Warrenpoint Town
Birthday Boy
Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey celebrates his 55th birthday as his side take on Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.
Team News
Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town
Glendinning, Friars, Flynn, McCloskey and McMurray are the five changes made by David Jeffrey to the Ballymena side that lost 4-0 to Glenavon last week.
Warrenpoint boss Matthew Tipton makes three changes following the defeat by Ards as Martin Murray, Forde and McKenna are recalled to the line-up.
Team News
Coleraine v Glentoran
Gray confident of victory over Swifts
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
