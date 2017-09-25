Man City go goals galore, Mourinho sent off - Premier League reaction

Getty Images

The Football Association are reviewing the footage of Tomer Hemed’s alleged stamp on DeAndre Yedlin in Brighton’s win over Newcastle yesterday.

They also need to look at referee Andre Marriner’s report of the incident.

If Marriner did not see it and the FA feel there is a case to answer, three former referees will review it independently. If all three think it was worthy of a red card, a charge will be brought.

If the case is proved, Hemed would serve a three-match ban and would miss Premier League matches against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.