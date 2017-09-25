Man City go goals galore, Mourinho sent off - Premier League reaction

Summary

  1. Man City have scored 22 goals in past five games
  2. Kane, Lukaku, Morata among Europe's top scorers
  3. Mourinho sent off against Southampton
  4. We are still here - Klopp

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Hemed faces nervous wait

Brighton 1-0 Newcastle

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Tomer Hemed
The Football Association are reviewing the footage of Tomer Hemed’s alleged stamp on DeAndre Yedlin in Brighton’s win over Newcastle yesterday.

They also need to look at referee Andre Marriner’s report of the incident.

If Marriner did not see it and the FA feel there is a case to answer, three former referees will review it independently. If all three think it was worthy of a red card, a charge will be brought.

If the case is proved, Hemed would serve a three-match ban and would miss Premier League matches against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

The Daily Express

Tomer Hemed 'may face bans' says the Express.

We will bring you the latest on that later this morning.

The Times

'Caught on camera' says The Times. Brighton striker Tomer Hemed in the spotlight again.

Daily Mirror

Brighton beat Newcastle in the 'newly-promoted derby' on Sunday but all the chat has been able winning goalscorer Tomer Hemed's alleged stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Missed the papers, here are the highlights...

Goals galore

When your team just cannot stop scoring...

Pep Guardiola
Reuters

