Man City go goals galore, Mourinho sent off - Premier League reaction
- Man City have scored 22 goals in past five games
- Kane, Lukaku, Morata among Europe's top scorers
- Mourinho sent off against Southampton
- We are still here - Klopp
Hemed faces nervous wait
Brighton 1-0 Newcastle
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The Football Association are reviewing the footage of Tomer Hemed’s alleged stamp on DeAndre Yedlin in Brighton’s win over Newcastle yesterday.
They also need to look at referee Andre Marriner’s report of the incident.
If Marriner did not see it and the FA feel there is a case to answer, three former referees will review it independently. If all three think it was worthy of a red card, a charge will be brought.
If the case is proved, Hemed would serve a three-match ban and would miss Premier League matches against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.
The Daily Express
Tomer Hemed 'may face bans' says the Express.
We will bring you the latest on that later this morning.
The Times
'Caught on camera' says The Times. Brighton striker Tomer Hemed in the spotlight again.
Daily Mirror
Brighton beat Newcastle in the 'newly-promoted derby' on Sunday but all the chat has been able winning goalscorer Tomer Hemed's alleged stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin.
Goals galore
When your team just cannot stop scoring...