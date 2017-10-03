Andrew Waterworth of Linfield

Irish League Cup third round

Summary

  1. Ballinamallard United 0-0 Linfield
  2. Cliftonville 5-0 PSNI
  3. Ballyclare Comrades 0-0 Institute

Cliftonville 5-0 PSNI (L)

Daniel Hughes puts Cliftonville into an early lead from a sixth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Dylan Wilson. Stephen Garrett makes it 2-0 on nine minutes with an easy finish after Ciaran Caldwell's effort was palmed out. Cliftonville's lead is extended to three by Jay Donnelly's 18th-minute finish from a tight angle and then Daniel Hughes gets his second of the night. It's 5-0 inside the half-hour as PSNI skipper Scott McCrory scores an own goal.

Daniel Hughes opens Cliftonville's account from the penalty spot
Stephen Garrett doubles Cliftonville's lead against the PSNI
Jay Donnelly makes it 3-0 to Cliftonville
Daniel Hughes grabs his second of the night
Oh dear, OG - this is bizarre

