Irish League Cup third round

Daniel Hughes puts Cliftonville into an early lead from a sixth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Dylan Wilson. Stephen Garrett makes it 2-0 on nine minutes with an easy finish after Ciaran Caldwell's effort was palmed out. Cliftonville's lead is extended to three by Jay Donnelly's 18th-minute finish from a tight angle and then Daniel Hughes gets his second of the night. It's 5-0 inside the half-hour as PSNI skipper Scott McCrory scores an own goal.

