Irish League Cup

League Cup holders are into the quarter-finals. David Jeffrey's men made the breakthrough on 62 minutes when Kyle Owens headed in from an Andrew Burns right-wing cross. Kevin Braniff made it 2-0 with a long-range free-kick from way out on the left which keeper Chris McCaughey misjudged.
FULL-TIME
Glentoran 0-1 Carrick Rangers
Last season's beaten finalists Carrick Rangers are into the last eight thanks to victory at the Oval. Former Coleraine defender Mark Edgar scores the all-important goal in the 66th minute with a curling free-kick.
FULL-TIME
Warrenpoint Town 0-1 Dungannon Swifts
Paul McEloy's 80th-minute goal gives Dungannon the win at Milltown.
