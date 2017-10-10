Glentoran are playing Carrick Rangers

Irish League Cup

Summary

  1. Holders Ballymena beat Portadown
  2. Carrick win 1-0 at Glentoran
  3. Dungannon see off Warrenpoint

Live Reporting

FULL-TIME

Ballymena United 2-0 Portadown

League Cup holders are into the quarter-finals. David Jeffrey's men made the breakthrough on 62 minutes when Kyle Owens headed in from an Andrew Burns right-wing cross. Kevin Braniff made it 2-0 with a long-range free-kick from way out on the left which keeper Chris McCaughey misjudged.

Fra Brennan of Portadown in action against Ballymena's Joe McKinney
Pacemaker
Fra Brennan of Portadown in action against Ballymena's Joe McKinney

FULL-TIME

Glentoran 0-1 Carrick Rangers

Last season's beaten finalists Carrick Rangers are into the last eight thanks to victory at the Oval. Former Coleraine defender Mark Edgar scores the all-important goal in the 66th minute with a curling free-kick.

Glentoran's Corey McMullan competes with Mark Edgar of Carrick
Press Eye
Glentoran's Corey McMullan competes with Mark Edgar of Carrick during a goal-less first half at the Oval

FULL-TIME

Warrenpoint Town 0-1 Dungannon Swifts

Paul McEloy's 80th-minute goal gives Dungannon the win at Milltown.

Paul McElroy of Dungannon
Press Eye
Paul McElroy snapped up a late winner for Dungannon

