Irish League Cup

League Cup holders are into the quarter-finals. David Jeffrey's men made the breakthrough on 62 minutes when Kyle Owens headed in from an Andrew Burns right-wing cross. Kevin Braniff made it 2-0 with a long-range free-kick from way out on the left which keeper Chris McCaughey misjudged.

Pacemaker Fra Brennan of Portadown in action against Ballymena's Joe McKinney