Wales miss out on World Cup & Australia v Syria updates

Wales' 2018 World Cup hopes are over after James McClean's goal earned the Republic of Ireland a victory that sends them into the qualifying play-offs.

At a highly charged Cardiff City Stadium, the hosts controlled much of the first half but were frustrated by the stout defending and rugged physicality of their opponents.

The Republic grew in confidence after the interval and their abrasive approach paid off as Jeff Hendrick dispossessed Wales captain Ashley Williams and set up McClean to score with a thumping half-volley.

Wales hurled bodies forward in a desperate late search for the two goals they needed to snatch the play-off place back from Martin O'Neill's side, but they found their route to goal blocked by an unflinching Irish defence.

