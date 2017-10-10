Wales miss out on World Cup & Australia v Syria updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. McClean winner sends Republic of Ireland to play-off and Wales out
  2. Iceland become smallest nation to reach World Cup
  3. Australia v Syria, second-leg (10:00 BST) - first-leg 1-1
  4. Get Involved: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Wales' World Cup hopes over

Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Sam Vokes
PA

Wales' 2018 World Cup hopes are over after James McClean's goal earned the Republic of Ireland a victory that sends them into the qualifying play-offs.

At a highly charged Cardiff City Stadium, the hosts controlled much of the first half but were frustrated by the stout defending and rugged physicality of their opponents.

The Republic grew in confidence after the interval and their abrasive approach paid off as Jeff Hendrick dispossessed Wales captain Ashley Williams and set up McClean to score with a thumping half-volley.

Wales hurled bodies forward in a desperate late search for the two goals they needed to snatch the play-off place back from Martin O'Neill's side, but they found their route to goal blocked by an unflinching Irish defence.

Read the full report

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Sun

The Sun
The Sun

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Independent

Independent
Independent

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A quick look at the morning papers. Let the headlines do the talking...

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Joy and despair

James McClean
Rex Features

One went home still in with a chance of reaching the biggest competition in football.

The other went home with nothing left to play for.

It's a cruel game.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top