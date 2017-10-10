Wales miss out on World Cup & Australia v Syria updates
- McClean winner sends Republic of Ireland to play-off and Wales out
- Iceland become smallest nation to reach World Cup
- Australia v Syria, second-leg (10:00 BST) - first-leg 1-1
By Shamoon Hafez
Wales' World Cup hopes over
Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium
Wales' 2018 World Cup hopes are over after James McClean's goal earned the Republic of Ireland a victory that sends them into the qualifying play-offs.
At a highly charged Cardiff City Stadium, the hosts controlled much of the first half but were frustrated by the stout defending and rugged physicality of their opponents.
The Republic grew in confidence after the interval and their abrasive approach paid off as Jeff Hendrick dispossessed Wales captain Ashley Williams and set up McClean to score with a thumping half-volley.
Wales hurled bodies forward in a desperate late search for the two goals they needed to snatch the play-off place back from Martin O'Neill's side, but they found their route to goal blocked by an unflinching Irish defence.
Joy and despair
One went home still in with a chance of reaching the biggest competition in football.
The other went home with nothing left to play for.
It's a cruel game.