World Cup qualifying reaction

Fifa has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation.
A statement from Fifa said: "The decision takes place with immediate effect in accordance with the
decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 10 October 2017 on account of
undue third-party interference."
Conspiracy!
Peru/Chile
There's plenty of controversy surrounding the Peru/Chile situation
relating to extra points and goals after Bolivia were punished for twice
fielding an ineligible player and David Ospina's blunder which contributed to
Chile's downfall.
The Arsenal dressing room may not be a harmonious place
this weekend.
Welcome in - what a dramatic night!
All qualifying reaction here
Morning!
Well that was a lively schedule of games wasn't it?!
Some big names will be in Russia after all, but some others won't - and the repercussions are still taking place.
A few managers must be wondering about their futures...
Waves Farewell
Robben bows out
Shame to see the back of this guy though...
Class to the end, he scored both Holland's goals including an absolute screamer.
They were never going to score the seven goals required though were they?
Familiar Faces Make It
Bonjour and Bom dia
Phew.
France and Portugal qualified from Europe so we'll get to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann et al do their thing in Russia.
France beat Belarus 2-1, Sweden, who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands take the runners-up spot.
Arjen Robben scored both goals and after the game announced his international retirement.
Meanwhile, Switzerland also has a play-off place, as do Greece who beat Gibraltar 4-nil to finish second to Belgium in their group.
Italy, Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark are the four seeded teams for the European play-offs.
Step Up Water Boy!
Time waster job emphatically done
Another quick one on Panama.
As the clock ticked down and they clung onto their lead last night, time wasting was perhaps required.
The ball went out for a throw in and as a Costa Rican player went to collect it, the Panama ball boy sprinted past him and nailed it into the stands.
Of course we don't endorse such behavior but...
Have a Day Off
Gracias Juan Carlos
Panama's impressive qualification feat was cause for major celebrations across the Central American nation.
But hangovers in Panama City and beyond will be eased a bit this morning thanks to the jubilant president Juan Carlos Varela.
Roman Torres' 88th minute winner against Costa Rica sent Panama to the World Cup for the first time in their history - so the main man ordered a national holiday.
Nice!
Taylor wears Hart on sleeve
Absolute ringers
More on the USA...
This is ex international turned EPSN pundit Taylor Twellerman venting about his country failing to make the plane to Russia.
However, it could easily be Joe Hart moonlighting on American news outlets.
USA dismay not all-encompassing
Tears in some quarters, shrugs in others
Big names in US football, such as Landon Donovan, may be gutted that Bruce Arena's side surprisingly failed to qualify - but this guy isn't too bothered...
Adios Ange?
Socceroo coach 'to step down'
The Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will step down after the intercontinental World Cup playoff in November, local media reported yesterday.
Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Postecoglou would step down regardless of whether the Socceroos win or lose their two-leg playoff against Honduras.
The game will decide whether Tim Cahill & Co go to Russia or not after they squeezed past Syria yesterday.
BreakingPakistan suspended
Fifa act on third-party fears
Speaking of controversy...
