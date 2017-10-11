World Cup qualifying reaction

Summary

  1. Messi sends Argentina to 2018 World Cup
  2. USA and Holland fail to qualify as Robben retires
  3. Portugal and France through
  4. Qualifiers take injury toll on Premier League clubs

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Waves Farewell

Robben bows out

Shame to see the back of this guy though...

Class to the end, he scored both Holland's goals including an absolute screamer.

They were never going to score the seven goals required though were they?

Arjen Robben retired after France failed to qualify
Getty Images
Arjen Robben retired after France failed to qualify

Familiar Faces Make It

Bonjour and Bom dia

France's players celebrate qualification for 2018 World Cup in Russia
Getty Images
France's players celebrate qualification for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Phew.

France and Portugal qualified from Europe so we'll get to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann et al do their thing in Russia.

France beat Belarus 2-1, Sweden, who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands take the runners-up spot.

Arjen Robben scored both goals and after the game announced his international retirement.

Meanwhile, Switzerland also has a play-off place, as do Greece who beat Gibraltar 4-nil to finish second to Belgium in their group.

Italy, Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark are the four seeded teams for the European play-offs.

Step Up Water Boy!

Time waster job emphatically done

Another quick one on Panama.

As the clock ticked down and they clung onto their lead last night, time wasting was perhaps required.

The ball went out for a throw in and as a Costa Rican player went to collect it, the Panama ball boy sprinted past him and nailed it into the stands.

Of course we don't endorse such behavior but...

Look how happy these Panama fans are
Getty Images
Look how happy these Panama fans are

Have a Day Off

Gracias Juan Carlos

Panama president Juan Carlos Varela
Getty Images
Nice Juan - there were many reasons to be cheerful for the people of Panama - not least an unexpected day off

Panama's impressive qualification feat was cause for major celebrations across the Central American nation.

But hangovers in Panama City and beyond will be eased a bit this morning thanks to the jubilant president Juan Carlos Varela.

Roman Torres' 88th minute winner against Costa Rica sent Panama to the World Cup for the first time in their history - so the main man ordered a national holiday.

Nice!

View more on twitter

Taylor wears Hart on sleeve

Absolute ringers

Taylor Twellerman reacts on ESPN
ESPN
Taylor Twellerman reacts on ESPN

More on the USA...

This is ex international turned EPSN pundit Taylor Twellerman venting about his country failing to make the plane to Russia.

However, it could easily be Joe Hart moonlighting on American news outlets.

Wonder what Joe Hart makes of the USA's downfall?
Getty Images
Wonder what Joe Hart makes of the USA's downfall?

USA dismay not all-encompassing

Tears in some quarters, shrugs in others

Big names in US football, such as Landon Donovan, may be gutted that Bruce Arena's side surprisingly failed to qualify - but this guy isn't too bothered...

View more on twitter

Adios Ange?

Socceroo coach 'to step down'

The Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will step down after the intercontinental World Cup playoff in November, local media reported yesterday.

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Postecoglou would step down regardless of whether the Socceroos win or lose their two-leg playoff against Honduras.

The game will decide whether Tim Cahill & Co go to Russia or not after they squeezed past Syria yesterday.

Socceroo coach Ange Postecoglou
Getty Images
Socceroo coach Ange Postecoglou

BreakingPakistan suspended

Fifa act on third-party fears

Speaking of controversy...

Fifa has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation.

A statement from Fifa said: "The decision takes place with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 10 October 2017 on account of undue third-party interference."

Conspiracy!

Peru/Chile

There's plenty of controversy surrounding the Peru/Chile situation relating to extra points and goals after Bolivia were punished for twice fielding an ineligible player and David Ospina's blunder which contributed to Chile's downfall.

The Arsenal dressing room may not be a harmonious place this weekend.

Things didn't go too well for Arsenal player David Ospina as Chile failed to qualify
Getty Images
Things didn't go too well for Arsenal player David Ospina as Chile failed to qualify

Welcome in - what a dramatic night!

All qualifying reaction here

Morning!

Well that was a lively schedule of games wasn't it?!

Some big names will be in Russia after all, but some others won't - and the repercussions are still taking place.

A few managers must be wondering about their futures...

