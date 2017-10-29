Full-time: Girona 2-1 Real Madrid - Hosts embarrass champions

The La Liga minnows embarrass the La Liga champions.
Mad.
YELLOW CARD
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Johan Morjica booked for Girona.
Seconds remaining.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Ohh brilliant defending. Lucas Vazquez shepherded out of play.
FINAL MINUTE!
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Corner cleared by Girona. Here Real Madrid come again.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
CORNER for Real Madrid.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Sorry but this is an incredible scoreline.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME.
Come on Girona, you can do this.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Into the final minute...
Lucas Vazquez's cross, straight out for a goal kick.
That sums up their performance.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
What the...!
Casemiro attempts to find an equaliser by shooting from 35 yards out.
Real Madrid #headsgone.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Girona take a full two minutes to make a substitution.
Excellent ticking down of the clock.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Nine outfield players and goalkeeper behind the ball now for Girona.
Only Cristhian Stuani is left up top, all on his lonesome.
Five remaining. Sensational story brewing.
CLOSE!
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Sub Marco Asencio finds space down the left edge of the box from Isco's pass, but scuff a low shot straight at goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Not happening for Real Madrid.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Lucaz Vazquez in on goal...and scores!
The celebrations are short-lived, the linesman's flag is up.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Into the last 10 minutes.
Girona closing in on the biggest victory in their history.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Any sign of Real Madrid getting back into it?
Cristiano Ronaldo has a shot blocked in the box, but apart from that is it looking OK for Girona.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Step over from Isco, rolls his foot over the ball then plonks his pass straight out of play.
Rubbish.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Listen, this is a seismic result if Girona hold on.
The Catalonia side have NEVER played in La Liga before this season.
They are currently 2-1 up on the champions of Spain and the champions of Europe.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid getting very, very frustrated.
Toni Kroos puts a cross into the box, but Cristiano Ronaldo's free header from the penalty spot is straight at goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
CLOSE!
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Here they come again.
Cristian Portu leading the attack for Girona, playing the ball through to Cristhian Stuani.
The former Boro man chips an effort over the sprawling Kiko Casilla, but it rolls agonisingly wide of the post.
SUBSTITUTION
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Time to shake it up.
Full-backs Marcelo and Achraf Hakimi off, forwards Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asencio on.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Girona are in front and they are not hanging on to their lead, they are in complete control.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
This is getting embarrassing for Girona now.
The home players are popping the ball off to each other and the 'oles' are ringing out from the crowd.
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid getting impatient as Toni Kroos blasts a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.
Just under 30 minutes remaining for Zinedine Zidane's side to turn this game around.
GOAL - Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
Cristian Portu
What is happening here???
Girona go forward on the next attack and score again!
On-loan Manchester City full-back Pablo Maffeo is completely free inside the box and shoots towards goal, but Cristian Portu just makes sure by backheeling a finish from close range.
Was he offside? It was tight, Portu won't care though.
Champions Real Madrid are falling apart in Catalonia.
LOOK AT CRISTIANO RONALDO'S FACE!!
GOAL - Girona 1-1 Real Madrid
Cristhian Stuani
WOW! Who saw this coming?
Pere Pons is the architect of this goal, weaving through the Real Madrid defence, beating three or four players.
Girona get some luck when the ball ricochets off a player in white and it falls to the feet of Cristhian Stuani.
Can the former Middlesbrough striker keep his composure? Indeed he can. Turning inside of sub Nacho before coolly slotting a finish back Kiko Casilla.
Unbelievable scenes in Catalonia.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
An almighty scramble.
The balls pings around the box after Icso's cross causes all sorts of confusion. Karim Benzema hooks a shot at goal, which loops over the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, but he gets back to scramble it clear.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Nacho.
Nacho who?
Nacho cheese.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid made a change at the interval.
Defender Raphael Varane - who took a knock in the first time - has been replaced by Nacho.
Yum.
KICK-OFF
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Cheese and pickle sarnies polished off.
We are back under way.
HALF-TIME
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Girona hit the woodwork twice in the first half, but Isco's goal gives Real Madrid the advantage at the interval.
YELLOW CARD
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Not that type of player, but Luka Modric is the first man into the book for a late challenge.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Brilliant challenge.
Pere Pons is threatening to run clear into the box, but Frenchman Raphael Varane skirts across with an inch-perfect challenge, expertly-timed to thwart the Girona midfielder.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Now then. A decent chance for Girona to restore parity after Isco' handles the ball.
Full-back Aday is the man over the ball, but he whips the set-piece over the crossbar.
No problems for Kiko Casilla this time.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
How has this stayed out???
Cristian Portu ghosts across the Real Madrid defence at the front post and flicks a header which comes off the far post, rolls across the line to Cristhian Stuani, who cannot direct the rebound back on target.
Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla had waved it goodbye. He was beaten, expecting the scoreline to tick 1-1 but the ball stayed out.
What a left off.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo picks out young full-back Achraf Hakimi at the far post, but the Moroccan's volley is cleared.
CLOSE!
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid have dominated since taking the lead, but have not yet managed to double their advantage.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's link-up play is a joy to watch, the duo are a step ahead of the rest and know what move the other is going to make.
On this occasion, the Portuguese plays a pass through to the Frenchman, who blazes his shot over the crossbar.
CLOSE!
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
He will take the NEXT one, trust me. 😝😝😝
Karim Benzema, down the right edge of the box, picks out team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo 12 yards out.
The Portuguese takes it first-time with a left-footed snapshot, but it is at a comfortable height for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to deal with.
Better from the Girona number 13.
CLOSE!
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Girona fail to clear the ball properly, centre-back Bernardo the culprit.
It falls to Cristiano Ronaldo on the edge of the box, but he screws his shot wide of goal.
Actually, it took a nick off a home defender and from the resulting corner, Ronaldo heads over.
He will take the next one, trust me.
Girona 0-1 Real Madrid
Mindless defending by Sergio Ramos, playing a blind backpass to goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
The Real Madrid number one has to sprint sharply off his line to clear the ball with ex-Boro striker Cristhian Stuani closing in.
