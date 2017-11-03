FA Cup first round commentaries

Follow Final Score, in-play goal clips and text

Sunday's FA Cup commentaries

All games kick-off at 14:00 GMT

Cambridge United v Sutton United - BBC Radio London

Dartford v Swindon Town - BBC Radio Kent

Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Essex

Guiseley v Accrington Stanley - BBC Radio Lancashire

Woking v Bury - BBC Radio Manchester

