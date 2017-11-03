FA Cup first round commentaries

Cambridge United v Sutton United - BBC Radio London Dartford v Swindon Town - BBC Radio Kent Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Essex Guiseley v Accrington Stanley - BBC Radio Lancashire Woking v Bury - BBC Radio Manchester Select your commentary of choice at the top of this page.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Sunday's FA Cup commentaries
All games kick-off at 14:00 GMT
Cambridge United v Sutton United - BBC Radio London
Dartford v Swindon Town - BBC Radio Kent
Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Essex
Guiseley v Accrington Stanley - BBC Radio Lancashire
Woking v Bury - BBC Radio Manchester
Select your commentary of choice at the top of this page.