Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Summary

  1. 17:30 GMT: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
  2. 19:45 GMT: Barcelona v Sevilla

Live Reporting

By Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Bundesliga hits turbo boost

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (17:30 GMT)

David Hasselhoff
Getty Images
The Hoff and his car KITT had battles against KARR - they were always going to win

Professor X v Magneto

KITT v KARR (old Knight Rider and revived series)

Rain v umbrellas

Long-time adversaries who we never bore of seeing duelling against each other.

Add Bayern v Dortmund to that.

Der Klassiker has a great billing:

1st v 2nd (prior to Saturday's games)

Bayern have won six of the last eight Bundesliga titles; Dortmund have won the other two.

Aubameyang v Lewandowski

Anyway, we're going to kick off over at the Signal Iduna Park in a bit - will leaders Bayern break the yellow wall?

