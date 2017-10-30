Catching a home-run ball during baseball's World Series is a bit like your favourite footballer throwing you his shirt after he wins the Champions League final.

Amazing, right?

Well, on Sunday night the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to move within one win of their first ever World Series title.

So when Astros fan Sarah Head caught a home run you'd figure there was no way she was letting that ball out of her sight.

There was just one little problem - the home run had been hit by LA Dodgers' Yasiel Puig.

And because of that, a fellow Astros fan snatched the ball from Sarah and threw it back onto the field.

Cue outrage when the "did he really just do that?!" moment appeared online.

But it turns out Sarah was annoyed because she wanted to throw the ball back herself. You see, it's baseball tradition to reject a visiting team's home run in what's meant as a defiant 'I'd rather have nothing than a ball you hit' message.

And the man who stole the ball and robbed Sarah of her big moment? Her brother-in-law, Kirk Head.

Kirk defended himself after learning he had become public enemy number one with a to-the-point excuse: “**** the Dodgers.”

Message received, loud and clear.

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view the video.