Catching a home-run ball during baseball's World Series is a bit like your favourite footballer throwing you his shirt after he wins the Champions League final.
Amazing, right?
Well, on Sunday night the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to move within one win of their first ever World Series title.
So when Astros fan Sarah Head caught a home run you'd figure there was no way she was letting that ball out of her sight.
There was just one little problem - the home run had been hit by LA Dodgers' Yasiel Puig.
And because of that, a fellow Astros fan snatched the ball from Sarah and threw it back onto the field.
Cue outrage when the "did he really just do that?!" moment appeared online.
But it turns out Sarah was annoyed because she wanted to throw the ball back herself. You see, it's baseball tradition to reject a visiting team's home run in what's meant as a defiant 'I'd rather have nothing than a ball you hit' message.
And the man who stole the ball and robbed Sarah of her big moment? Her brother-in-law, Kirk Head.
Kirk defended himself after learning he had become public enemy number one with a to-the-point excuse: “**** the Dodgers.”
Message received, loud and clear.
BBC Sport
app users may need to click the link to view the video.
When a basketball player arrives at the stadium, you know they're going to be playing a game.
But not this kind...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry rocked up at the Oracle Arena in California on Sunday with a different game in mind.
Clearly a Halloween fan, the 29-year-old swapped his jersey for a mask, a suit and a pair of red basketball shoes... just like Jigsaw, the creepy character from the Saw horror film franchise.
Curry completed the outfit with a tricycle, which he rode through the stadium's car park and into the building, with the whole thing filmed and posted on Twitter before the game (the basketball game... try and keep up).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
That took some balls!
Catching a home-run ball during baseball's World Series is a bit like your favourite footballer throwing you his shirt after he wins the Champions League final.
Amazing, right?
Well, on Sunday night the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to move within one win of their first ever World Series title.
So when Astros fan Sarah Head caught a home run you'd figure there was no way she was letting that ball out of her sight.
There was just one little problem - the home run had been hit by LA Dodgers' Yasiel Puig.
And because of that, a fellow Astros fan snatched the ball from Sarah and threw it back onto the field.
Cue outrage when the "did he really just do that?!" moment appeared online.
But it turns out Sarah was annoyed because she wanted to throw the ball back herself. You see, it's baseball tradition to reject a visiting team's home run in what's meant as a defiant 'I'd rather have nothing than a ball you hit' message.
And the man who stole the ball and robbed Sarah of her big moment? Her brother-in-law, Kirk Head.
Kirk defended himself after learning he had become public enemy number one with a to-the-point excuse: “**** the Dodgers.”
Message received, loud and clear.
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view the video.
Need some Monday Motivation?
Mondays used to be horrible. The weekend's gone too fast, the hangover's still wearing off...
But now we have Patrice Evra and his weekly #MondayMotivation video. Now Monday's our favourite day of the week.
Sometimes we even set our alarms a little early, just so we can wake up sooner and see what the Frenchman has in store for us.
This time, Patrice has dressed up - wig and all - like James Brown for a little dance number.
His excuse for the borderline dad-dancing?
"I can't control my feet today because it's Monday!"
Try and make it through the video without at least cracking a smile. (Spoiler: You can't.)
Thanks for everything, Patrice. See you next week!
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view the video.
Do you want to play a game?
When a basketball player arrives at the stadium, you know they're going to be playing a game.
But not this kind...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry rocked up at the Oracle Arena in California on Sunday with a different game in mind.
Clearly a Halloween fan, the 29-year-old swapped his jersey for a mask, a suit and a pair of red basketball shoes... just like Jigsaw, the creepy character from the Saw horror film franchise.
Curry completed the outfit with a tricycle, which he rode through the stadium's car park and into the building, with the whole thing filmed and posted on Twitter before the game (the basketball game... try and keep up).
When team-mate Draymond Green spotted Steph's frizzy black wig and white mask, he couldn't help but burst out laughing.
The clip also showed Curry cycling through the metal detectors at the stadium - luckily, he got through without any problems.
No funny business here then.
As for the actual game, the Warriors lost...
Back to business, Steph.
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view the video.