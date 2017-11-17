FIFA World Cup Trophy

2018 World Cup draw

  1. Pot 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
  2. Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Columbia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
  3. Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
  4. Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
  5. Russia qualify as hosts of the tournament and automatically entered into Pot 1
  6. Former England striker Gary Lineker to conduct the draw
  7. Draw to be made at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia
  8. The World Cup finals begins on 14 June 2018