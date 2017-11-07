Reaction: Moyes given West Ham job

Summary

  1. David Moyes appointed West Ham boss
  2. Replaces Slaven Bilic who was sacked on Monday
  3. Moyes returns to management after leaving Sunderland earlier this year
Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman

All times stated are UK

'Fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm'

Moyes appointed West Ham manager

Here's what West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said about the appointment of David Moyes:

“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

David Sullivan and David Gold
West Ham announce Moyes

Moyes appointed West Ham manager

Guess who's back...

David Moyes
