England news conference & World Cup play-offs

England and Man City defender John Stones is with Gareth Southgate:

On three at the back: "I don't think there's any preferred system for me personally. You have to adapt to what is in front of you. I think it's another string to our bow that we can swap and change in the game, whoever we're playing."

On Germany and Brazil: "We've played Germany twice before so we know more about them, but we have a few Brazilians in the team at City.

"Its going to be great atmosphere for the fans. We have to go out there and show what we can do. The players that we've got and with the hunger we have, it will be a great occasion."