England news conference & World Cup play-offs

England and Man City defender John Stones is with Gareth Southgate:
On three at the back: "I don't think there's any preferred system for me personally. You have to adapt to what is in front of you. I think it's another string to our bow that we can swap and change in the game, whoever we're playing."
On Germany and Brazil: "We've played Germany twice before so we know more about them, but we have a few Brazilians in the team at City.
"Its going to be great atmosphere for the fans. We have to go out there and show what we can do. The players that we've got and with the hunger we have, it will be a great occasion."
'No way they could play'
Southgate explicitly denied that players such as Harry Kane were fit enough to play for England, despite withdrawing from the squad.
"Both Kane and Winks had scans which we reviewed and there was no way they could play."
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Kane should be fit for Spurs' game against Arsenal this weekend.
John Stones: 'No preferred system'
England v Germany (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
England and Germany to wear poppies
Both England and Germany will wear poppies for Friday's friendly in remembrance of members of the armed forces.
FA chief executive Martin Glenn called it "a show of solidarity and unity".
Last year, the same gesture caused some controversy between the Home Nations and Fifa, but Glenn has played down the chances of England being punished.
"We don't think we are breaking their law - we think they are misinterpreting it. I'm confident it won't come to anything draconian," said Glenn.
'Vast majority support us brilliantly'
England v Germany (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
Gareth Southgate is asked about England's fans, with reference to a previous match in Dortmund in which supporters were accused of inappropriate chants.
"We've moved on from those times. People who do that don't represent us as a team.
We're talking about individuals. The vast majority support us brilliantly.
"Germany have agreed to wear a poppy for this fixture. That's something that should be noted."
'If we don't try things in these games, when will we?'
England v Germany (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
"This period between qualification and the finals has to have an element of experimentation.
If we don't try things in these games, when are we going to try things?
Germany took a really young team to the Confederations Cup- I thought it was brilliant what they did.
That's how they work. They're brave enough to take decisions that might get them results, but might not."
Club vs country 'nonsense'
England v Germany (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
"The players that are injured cannot play.
I don't take risks with players. It's their livelihood, it's their careers. As a manager you have a duty of care to the players.
The last two international weeks, every player has been available for their club that weekend.
I'm hearing talk of club v country. It's nonsense."
Lots to be learned for Southgate
England v Germany (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
"We've had to change plans because we had an idea of players we'd have liked to play. But a great opportunity for players coming in.
I've really enjoyed the week. New players coming in and two great games to look forward to.
I've learned a lot from the week. We'll take more from these games than any of the qualification games."
'I still feel 21'
One of the (relatively) more experienced members of the England squad is Jamie Vardy.
But the Leicester striker told the BBC's John Murray that he still feels like a fresh-faced 21-year old.
"It's probably a good job I still feel 21. If I felt my age, I'd be a bit more tired with my legs," said Vardy.
Check out the interview in full here.
But, as the saying goes, when six doors close, three others open...
Jake Livermore, Michael Keane and the uncapped Jack Cork have all been drafted in for the Three Lions.
Does this England squad stand a chance of upsetting the world champions? And what of Northern Ireland's chances against the Swiss?
An injury-plagued build-up
It's fair to say that England's build-up for these friendlies hasn't been altogether smooth.
Since Gareth Southgate's original squad announcement last Friday, six players have withdrawn through injury.
As a result, England look a little short on experience going into their upcoming friendlies.
Good job they're only playing Germany and Brazil.
Good morning
Welcome!
This morning we'll be building up to the World Cup play-offs, including tonight's first leg of Northern Ireland's tie with Switzerland.
Can Michael O'Neill's side make it to Russia?
Before that, however, England manager Gareth Southgate and defender John Stones will be holding a news conference (09:00 GMT) ahead of England's friendly with Germany on Friday night.