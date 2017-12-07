McInnes remains at Dons - as it happened
Summary
- Derek McInnes to remain at Aberdeen
- Dons had rejected approach from Premiership rivals Rangers
- 'I've had a lot to consider... now focus purely on on-field matters' - McInnes
- Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne: 'I'm delighted Derek's staying'
Live Reporting
By Thomas McGuigan and Bryn Palmer
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
That will do us for now. Keep up to date with developments at Pittodrie and Ibrox, following the breaking news earlier this evening that Derek McInnes will remain as Aberdeen manager.
The Dons held their media conference today, we'll hear from Rangers tomorrow.
Boyd - I was as shocked as anyone
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd on BBC Sportsound: "I am as shocked as anyone, but we still don't know the ins and outs of what has actually gone on.
"Rangers tried to agree compensation with Aberdeen. That was refused, so we don't know if Derek was able to speak to Rangers or not.
"Even if it was through a third party, they are not going to open up the books if they are not convinced he is committed.
"I was certain it was going to happen, but then so were 99.9% of people in Scotland."
Get Involved - McInnes reaction
Ryser: In Dek & Doc we trust
Aberdeen chairman...
Rangers have 'dithered' in search
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
"It [Derek McInnes joining Rangers] wasn’t a foregone conclusion and the reason being that Rangers have dithered for six weeks and, if you’re the person they’re coming after, what does that say? That doesn’t suggest they’re a club that know what they’re doing.
"Far too many people in Scotland have this myopic view of Scottish football, we need to broaden it out. There are more than two clubs in Scottish football."
Get Involved - McInnes reaction
Steve Anderson: While I'm a disappointed @RangersFC fan that Derek Mcinnes has chosen to stay at @Aberdeenfc, I understand his reasons and wish him well (except against us obviously). Now it's time to get Alex McLeish on board.
Dons fans spokesman - 'It has rocked me totally'
Dons' Supporters Together chairman Scott Barclay "couldn't believe it" when he heard Derek McInnes was staying.
He told BBC Sportsound: "I am absolutely shocked and stunned. I was as sure as everyone else that he was going, with the information I had from people I trust. It has rocked me totally, but in a positive way.
"The problem has been that because it was Rangers, it has probably generated 50% more heat because of Derek's prior connections there, and the fact we have had two miserable results against them.
"Aberdeen fans have been tearing themselves apart over it. Some of them backed him, some were ambivalent, some wanted him to move on, thinking he had done his time with us.
"There was one man who could have controlled all this and what was Derek. He very cutely deflected it away but he didn't categorically say 'I am not leaving for Rangers' and so the situation continued for another week.
"When I got the news I laughed, I couldn't believe it. But now we must get behind him. He is our guy going forward, and we have to recover from what has been a rough last five games for us, starting tomorrow night at Dundee."
Get Involved
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
Iain McDonald: What a mess, Rangers need to get a decent manager in. If they really wanted him they would have made a move before...
David Armstrong: Next week the search for Pedro Caixinha's replacement continues. This is going on for longer than a season of The Apprentice.
Douglas Lambie: Oh well Neil McCann & Barry Ferguson it is then.
Oor Wullie: Relieved. He's not a big team manager. Our under-20s coach out maneuvered him twice in a week.
Sunderland came calling...
It's not the first time another club has cast covetous eyes in Derek McInnes' direction at Pittodrie.
Sunderland were given permission to speak to McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty earlier this year as they sought David Moyes' successor following their relegation from the English Premier League.
However, following talks with the club, the pair elected to remain at Aberdeen "until at least the summer of 2019".
Speaking in June this year, McInnes said: "I feel there is so much still to be done here at Aberdeen."
Derek McInnes' record at Aberdeen
McInnes started his management career at St Johnstone, where he also played, having featured for Greenock Morton, Rangers and West Brom as a midfielder. His two international appearances came in 2002.
McInnes replaced Craig Brown as Dons boss in 2013 and the following year led the club to their first trophy in 19 years by winning the League Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties.
'It's been far from ideal'
Speaking earlier on Thursday, Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin admitted that the uncertainty over Derek McInnes' future was far from ideal.
"It's difficult to say that it hasn't affected the club. I'd be lying to say it was plain sailing but we just have to deal with it.
"We're just looking for clarity on the situation."
Under-20s head coach Sheerin, who played for the Dons between 2002 and 2004, had been overseeing training with fellow coach Barry Robson.
And the former Arbroath manager said the players have been "relatively relaxed".
"They will be desperate to put the sideshow to one side and put in a performance [against Dundee on Friday]," he said.
Get Involved
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
Jamie Heads: Yaasss Deeek #StandFree
James HM: If so keen to stay why does he always want to speak to 1. Sunderland then 2. Rangers?
Mark Flynn: Wait...did he speak to them and turn them down? Or not speak to them at all?
Rangers have failed to land top target
Tom English
Chief sports writer, BBC Scotland
"Word got out maybe an hour and a half before we came on air that this was happening. Everyone is probably in shock.
"Aberdeen fans are obviously whooping and hollering in delight, or most of them are. Rangers fans have to be questioning the board in increasing numbers. A week ago, Dave King told the Rangers AGM that progress was being made in the search for a new manager: “we should have something to report shortly”.
"They’ve got nothing to report, only, a custard pie from Derek McInnes. They failed to land their target from day one."
Get Involved
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
LJ: Has a lot of making up to do after this shambles of a week. Gifted Rangers two wins because his head was obviously turned.
Andy Watson: Really interested to hear what all the so called experts from the West coast media and ex-Old Firm players have to say about Del turning down his "dream job" which they all expected him to take over little old Aberdeen!
Davy Reid: West coast media - ya balloons #fakenews
'I'm absolutely stunned' - Ferguson
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers and Hamilton midfielder
"Rangers have put their eggs in one basket," says BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson.
"I'm absolutely stunned - I thought it was a gimme as soon as Rangers were pursuing Derek McInnes. When Derek wasn't at Aberdeen training I thought there was only going to be one outcome.
"I was stunned by the news. I think it's a bit embarrassing - a club the size and stature of Rangers: to be six weeks without a manager, it's not good enough.
"“The directors don’t seem to have a Plan B. They just look clueless at the moment.”
Get Involved - McInnes reaction
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
William Ker: Sensible move now let the guy get on with his job.
Liz Milne: Could be Eck now with Ferguson?
William Donald:Not the right man anyway.
Carol Allan: Right now that's that's finally sorted, can we please move on?
Listen live
BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound is getting under way, with reaction to the breaking news regarding Derek McInnes.
Former Rangers player Derek Ferguson joins Kenny MacIntyre, Tom English and Chris McLaughlin to discuss today's events.
Listen live here.
What next for Rangers?
Tom English
Chief sports writer, BBC Scotland
Forty-two days after firing Pedro Caixinha, the Rangers board retreat, sheepishly, to the drawing board in search of a manager. Incredible.
Get Involved - McInnes reaction
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
Tom Burns: As long as he's stayed because he wanted to. Hopefully the team will now respond and get back to winning ways.
Robert Fenton: Best thing that could ever happen, give Graeme Murty the chance to prove himself between now and the end of the season. If change is needed then the close season would be the best time to seek a new manager who may hopefully bring a fresh change of ideas.
Billy Kennedy: What about all the Aberdeen fans who were starting to slate McInnes because they thought he was ready to walk to Glasgow?!!? Bet they feel really stupid now??
'This is where Derek wants to be' - Aberdeen chairman
Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne expressed his delight at retaining McInnes.
"I spoke with Derek who felt it was a major thing to be considered for the managerial position at a club such as Rangers," he said.
"And we agreed that he could have some time to think about the approach and talk it through with his family.
"Over the past 48 hours, I have been in constant dialogue with Derek and having weighed up the opportunity, he has taken the decision to remain as Aberdeen FC manager.
"Derek has also been maintaining close contact with Paul Sheerin ahead of tomorrow's game at Dundee.
"Derek appreciates all that he has at this club and feels he wants to keep driving the club forward. This is where he wants to be and he feels he very much has unfinished business with Aberdeen FC.
"I personally am delighted that Derek has decided to remain with the club and everyone looks forward to putting the speculation of the past few weeks behind us and concentrating on matters on the park starting at Dens tomorrow evening."
Get Involved
Tweet @BBCSportscot or comment on our Facebook page at facebook.com/bbcsportscotland/
John Bruce: Made the right decision.
Neil Robertson: The media have helped create a storm out of it. Standfree!
Derek Leith: Brilliant news... won't have to change me profile pic lol
'It's been a testing time' - Derek McInnes
"I've had a lot to consider over the last couple of days," said Derek McInnes following news he is to remain at Pittodrie.
"I appreciate it's been a testing time for everyone, including my family, and I'm pleased to be now totally focusing on purely on on-the-field matters."
Get Involved
#bbcsportscot & BBC Sport Scotland Facebook
Aberdeen fans: what do you think about the breaking news from Pittodrie? Are you happy Derek McInnes is staying?
Rangers supporters: who do you want to succeed Pedro Caixinha?
Get in touch by tweeting using #bbcsportscot and visiting our Facebook page.
McInnes remains at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is to remain at Pittodrie - despite an approach from Rangers.
The Dons rejected Rangers' request on Tuesday to speak to McInnes about the Ibrox vacancy.
The 46-year-old, who played for Rangers, was interested in speaking to the club but will remain at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who rebuffed Rangers' approach, declared himself the "happiest man in the world" that McInnes will be staying.