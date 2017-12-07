McInnes remains at Dons - as it happened

Dons' Supporters Together chairman Scott Barclay "couldn't believe it" when he heard Derek McInnes was staying.

He told BBC Sportsound: "I am absolutely shocked and stunned. I was as sure as everyone else that he was going, with the information I had from people I trust. It has rocked me totally, but in a positive way.

"The problem has been that because it was Rangers, it has probably generated 50% more heat because of Derek's prior connections there, and the fact we have had two miserable results against them.

"Aberdeen fans have been tearing themselves apart over it. Some of them backed him, some were ambivalent, some wanted him to move on, thinking he had done his time with us.

"There was one man who could have controlled all this and what was Derek. He very cutely deflected it away but he didn't categorically say 'I am not leaving for Rangers' and so the situation continued for another week.

"When I got the news I laughed, I couldn't believe it. But now we must get behind him. He is our guy going forward, and we have to recover from what has been a rough last five games for us, starting tomorrow night at Dundee."