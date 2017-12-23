Scottish football as it happened
Summary
- FT: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen (Lustig, Hayes, Ntcham)
- FT: Hibs 2-1 Ross County (Stokes, van der Weg og; Curran)
- FT: Motherwell 1-1 Dundee (Tanner; McGowan)
- FT: Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical (Keown)
- FT: St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts (Hearts' Cochrane sent off)
- FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers (Boyd 2; John)
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
That's all folks... We'll be back on Boxing Day for Celtic's visit to Dens Park.
Have a great Christmas - even if your team lost today...
Aberdeen boss seeks quick recovery
FT: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes rues his side's luck after a deflected goal gave Celtic their opener in Glasgow.
"I think the luckiest team won," he tells BBC Scotland. "There wasn't anything between the teams in the first half and they get the break with the goal. It was harsh on us going in 1-0 down. There was a huge slice of fortune to help Celtic on their way.
"Our pressing was good, our aggression was good, as was our quality on the ball and we passed up a few opportunities to get into good areas.
"Second half, we lose a slap-dash goal and that knocks the stuffing out of us.
"It's a hard slog from there because we recognise the quality of the opposition and the third goal puts a slant on the score and it looks like normal practice for Celtic but I thought, for an hour, that it certainly wasn't that.
"There is still some positives to take but we are disappointed not to show more conviction in the opposition box.
"We've got two home games now and we want to finish what has been a strong year with a bit of positivity."
Wright 'happy enough' with Saints' point
St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright tells BBC Scotland: “It was difficult conditions for both sides; windy and blustery. One of their best chances came when Ando [Steven Anderson] misread the ball and Zander Clark made a good save.
"I thought overall we just about edged it. We could get that final pass and their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves from Joe [Shaugnessy] in the first half and then a really good save from David [Wotherspoon] in the second half.
“It was a bit more like us today and Zander wasn’t troubled too much. We looked solid and we looked as if we had a little bit of energy about us. I’m happy enough. It was important that we got something out of today after last week. It’s something to build on and try and get on a run."
Dundee 'better side by a distance'
FT: Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
Dundee manager Neil McCann’s father died this morning and his players wore black armbands in the draw at Motherwell as a tribute to him.
McCann, who did not discuss it afterwards, praised his side's performance.
He told BBC Scotland: "I thought we were by a distance the better side.
"I do believe we deserved more from the game but I'm not going to be too hard on them because I questioned their application at Hearts, but in the last two games anyone that has watched us would say 'Dundee are a good side, but they're prepared to work for each other as well.' That's what I've been searching for."
McCann said he had no complaints about the penalty which earned Motherwell a point.
He said: "It's a stonewall penalty, but I was really pleased with the reaction afterwards, and that's what I'll take away from today."
Josh Meekings twice went close to a winning goal late on, but McCann said: "Josh comes off the pitch and apologises to me, and I told him there's no need because if he misses the target I'll maybe have a go at him, but it's an unbelievably good save from Trevor Carson."
Robinson happy to end losing streak
FT: Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was happy to end a four-game losing streak with a draw at home to Dundee.
Robison told BBC Scotland: "We brought Elliot Frear on to change the game and within two minutes he's tweaked his hamstring.
"We scored when we had 10 men on the pitch as well, so it's a really good point.
"They scored with a brilliant goal from (Paul) McGowan but after that it was all us, but when Elliot does his hamstring we're in trouble.
"It's a fantastic game coming up against Rangers. We'll go there confident. We had four defeats in a row so we've stopped that.
"The players that will be struggling will be Elliot and Chris Cadden, but we've got players who can come in and it's up to them to take their chance before I get to the January transfer window."
Coyle fumes over offside decision
FT: Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Ross County manager Owen Coyle is a frustrated man as he talks to BBC Scotland and he thinks Billy Mckay was unlucky to see a late effort chalked off...
"I think we've scored a perfectly good goal at the end," he said. "I've seen it back and it looks onside to me. Those things are hard to take.
"When we came in we were a point off the bottom, so there is a lot of work to be done.
"We've got two massive games coming up against St Johnstone and Partick Thistle.
"We have to learn to defend better when we take the lead. We've been well in every game, so we need to turn those fine margins in our favour.
Accies could've won it - Canning
Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Speaking to BBC Scotland after the 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle, Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: “I don’t think it would have been nicking a point if we’d got one. In the first half we didn’t play well enough, albeit I don’t Thistle didn’t played particularly well either.
“Three or four were not as ‘at it’ as they need to be if we’re going to win away from home. I thought we were the better team second half and controlled the game. We did everything but score in the second half and I felt if we’d got one with 15-20 minutes to play we potentially could have won the game. It would have been difficult for them to turn the momentum, it was so far in our favour.
“It was a fantastic effort from David Templeton [that hit the bar] and you know he has that in his game.
“It was always going to take a mistake, and it was from us, or a bit of quality, and the one bit of quality came from Temps but it didn’t go in. The mistake we made we got punished for.
“It’s going to be tight all season and we need to dust ourselves down and go again."
Teenager Shaw is 'a natural' - Lennon
FT: Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon talking to BBC Scotland.
"It was a great performance. We played very well and were unfortunate not to score a few more.
"They showed plenty of character; there was no heads dropping, which can happen when you lose a goal to a sucker punch.
"Ross County are a good team with a good manager and I'm delighted to have won.
"Oli Shaw is a natural. I thought he was excellent today. We've been crying out for our striker's to get across the near post or across the defender.
"As hard as I was on them last week, I'm lavishing praise on the players this week."
Archibald thrilled to move off bottom
FT: Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald is taking heart from seeing his side move off bottom spot in the table after their win over Hamilton.
He told BBC Scotland: “Delighted to get the three points after the disappointment of last week. We got a reaction today from the lads, we matched up with Hamilton and I thought we deserved the result.
"We still looked very fragile, we got a bit deep and Hamilton had a right go in the second half.
“The players definitely look more comfortable at home, and we need to get the balance away from home that we’re not wide open. There’s been a desperation to try to get the three points and we’ve been leaving ourselves really open, but we looked a lot more solid today.
“It’s a huge week. I said to the players we can go in at Christmas off the bottom. Not that we’re out of the woods, but it gives everybody a better feeling about it."
Red card very harsh - Levein
FT: St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
Hearts boss Craig Levein was unhappy with the decision to send off teenager Harry Cochrane for a second booking after a challenge on Blair Alston.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “Blair Alston said he didn’t touch him, that he hurdles him. He’s in the line of the ball trying to block it rather than tackle. I thought it was very very harsh. I’ll get a chance to look at it properly later on.
“I’m not 100% [referee] Kevin Clancy actually saw it, he just heard the squeal and made his decision from that.
“He was trying to block him from clearing the ball up the line, not tackle him, there’s a difference and that’s the annoying thing for me. He’s trying to get in front of him. It’s done but it’s unfortunate Harry will miss the next game.
“He was distraught."
And on the match, he continued: “Probably not happy with a point. In the second half we were in complete control and I was hopeful we would score.
“Even after Harry was sent off I thought there was an opportunity to sneak it."
A 'special day' for Celtic's Hayes
FT: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers talking to BBC Sportsound:
"It's a fantastic result for us.
"We had to battle in the first half, We knew Aberdeen had had a free week and would have good energy and our fluency wasn't quite where we wanted.
"Second half, I have to applaud the physicality of the players. We changed our positioning and made the pitch much bigger.
"Jonny Hayes is settling in as a Celtic player and I thought this was a good game for him.
"When you're an Irishman and you get your first goal for Celtic, it runs deep. This is a special day for him and his family."
Who got the goal?
FT: Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
There's some dubiety over the winning goal at Easter Road, with Oli Shaw getting the credit, while our reporter Martin Dowden thought defender Kenny van der Weg got the last touch.
I'm sure Hibs boss Neil Lennon won't be too concerned as his players responded well after a poor display at Pittodrie last weekend.
"Hibs had enough chances to win two games," says BBC pundit Allan Preston. "They were by far the better team but they're not clinical enough."
FT: Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
After four defeats on the spin, Motherwell at least stop the rot but they are down to eighth spot in the table now and they can consider themselves rather fortunate to have picked up a point today.
Dundee, who stay 10th, had the hosts under the cosh for long spells and hit the woodwork on three occasions.
FT: St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
Saints remain unbeaten at home against Hearts since November 2010 but they slip out of the top six as in-form Kilmarnock move into the upper half of the table thanks to their win over Rangers in the lunchtime game.
Champions Celtic stretch their lead
FT: Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
That's eight wins in a row for Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers against Aberdeen. "That's the best Celtic have played in a long time," says BBC Sportsound pundit Pat Bonner. "They always seem to raise their game against Aberdeen."
"Aberdeen were not at the races in the second half," says colleague Willie Miller.
Is that it for the championship race?
Celtic are eight points clear of the Dons in second place, while Rangers slipped up again today at Rugby Park.
FULL-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Dumbarton 0-0 Falkirk
Dundee United 3-0 Livingston
Dunfermline 2-1 Brechin City
Greenock Morton 1-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Queen of the South 2-3 St Mirren
LEAGUE ONE
Airdrieonians 2-0 Ayr United
Albion Rovers 3-2 East Fife
Alloa Athletic 0-0 Stranraer
Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers
Forfar Athletic 0-3 Queen's Park
LEAGUE TWO
Annan Athletic 2-1 Edinburgh City
Clyde 0-0 Berwick Rangers
Peterhead 3-2 Cowdenbeath
Stenhousemuir 4-1 Elgin City
Stirling Albion 0-1 Montrose
FULL-TIME Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Hibs come from behind to earn their first win in four outings and that sends Ross County to the bottom of the pile.
FULL-TIME Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
And that's it at Fir Park. Dundee will be wondering how on earth they are not going home with maximum points.
GREAT SAVE!
Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
Dundee again go close to a winner. Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson makes a brilliant one-handed save to deny Mark O'Hara's diving header at the back post.
FULL-TIME Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
The champions move eight points clear at the top.
FULL-TIME Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton
It looks like the Jags are off the bottom thanks to Niall McKeown's first-half goal.
CLOSE!
Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
Paul McGowan is inches away from winning the game for Dundee - reaching the ball at the near post but knocking it across goal and just wide of the far post.
FULL-TIME St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
Not a classic. Ten-man Hearts hold on for a point.
CLOSE!
Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
Replacement Odsonne Edouard comes close to a fourth Celtic goal after James Forrest breezes past Dominic Ball and picks out the Frenchman in the box. His shot is deflected wide and the resultant corner comes to nothing.
Staggies sunk by own goal
Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Easter Road
Such a crucial goal and it came just at the point that the home side seemed to raise their urgency a touch.
Anthony Stokes had looked increasingly threatening before a fortunate break proved key when Brandon Barker played the ball across and Kenny Van Der Weg diverted past his own keeper.
County look like slipping to bottom of the table as the winless run moves towards seven.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Motherwell 1-1 Dundee
Dundee hit the woodwork for the third time.
Defender Jack Hendry gets on the end of a free-kick and heads off the post. Substitute Scott Allan gets to the rebound but can't get the ball into the net through a ruck of defenders.
GOAL Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Oli Shaw
Hibs' pressure pays off as teenage striker Oli Shaw diverts Brandon Barker shot into the net - or did it come off defender Kenny van der Weg? The home fans are a bit happier now...
County are heading for the bottom of the table unless they can find a response.
Great save!
Hibernian 1-1 Ross County
Scott Fox comes to the visitors' rescue again, with the Ross County goalkeeper saving from Anthony Stokes as the striker tries to curl the ball into the far corner.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Almost an equaliser at Firhill and what a goal that would have been. David Templeton takes aim from around 30 yards and drifts a beautiful left-foot shot goalwards but it rattles off the bar.
GOAL Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
Olivier Ntcham
Oh dear, a moment to forget for Kenny McLean, who sells his goalkeeper short with a dreadful backpass. Olivier Ntcham gleefully collects the loose ball and notches Celtic's third goal. The hosts have been dominant since half-time.
RED CARD
St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
A second booking for Hearts' Harry Cochrane and the 16-year-old picks up his first senior sending off - a week after scoring his first senior goal.
Save!
Hibernian 1-1 Ross County
A great opening for the home side as Anthony Stokes sends Martin Boyle through on goal with a lovely pass, but the speedy winger's effort is blocked by Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox.
Championship latest
What a comeback from St Mirren. The Paisley side now lead 3-2 at Queen of the South thanks to Gary MacKenzie's first goal of the season.
GOAL Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen
Jonny Hayes
Celtic make their second-half dominance pay, and it's former Dons man Jonny Hayes who scores against his former side.
There was chaos in the Aberdeen box, as Mark Reynolds' diving header cannoned back off a team-mate and into the path of Hayes, who slotted from close range.
CLOSE!
Celtic 1-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen launch their first dangerous attack of the second half, as Kenny McLean's shot is deflected narrowly wide of goal. From the corner that follows, Kari Arnason flashes a header just off target.
Derek McInnes then tinkers with his frontline, Nicky Maynard replacing Adam Rooney.
GREAT SAVE!
Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Tomas Cerny needs to look sharp to beat away a shot from David Templeton as Partick Thistle get themselves in a mess in their own penalty box.
Thistle could do with another goal
Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland at Firhill
Thistle still in charge but the lead is a precarious one, particularly when you have the leakiest defence in the league. Chris Erskine, who has arguably been Thistle’s best player, has been replaced by Miles Storey, which is a slightly curious move.
Hibs in need of inspiration
Hibernian 1-1 Ross County
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Easter Road
It's all gone a tad flat which will suit the visitors.
Hibs are huffing and puffing but really lacking any concerted pressure or creativity to unlock County's solid looking defence.
It's oh so quiet with moans and groans coming from the stands.
CLOSE!
Celtic 1-0 Aberdeen
Celtic are squandering chances left, right and centre... Moussa Dembele breaks clear, exchanges passes with Scott Sinclair, then lifts his shot over the crossbar. Will the hosts pay for their profligacy?
St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts
The fare is improving in Perth as Hearts keeper Jon McLaughlin tips away a curling shot from substitute David Wotherspoon.