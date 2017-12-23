Scottish football as it happened

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes rues his side's luck after a deflected goal gave Celtic their opener in Glasgow.

"I think the luckiest team won," he tells BBC Scotland. "There wasn't anything between the teams in the first half and they get the break with the goal. It was harsh on us going in 1-0 down. There was a huge slice of fortune to help Celtic on their way.

"Our pressing was good, our aggression was good, as was our quality on the ball and we passed up a few opportunities to get into good areas.

"Second half, we lose a slap-dash goal and that knocks the stuffing out of us.

"It's a hard slog from there because we recognise the quality of the opposition and the third goal puts a slant on the score and it looks like normal practice for Celtic but I thought, for an hour, that it certainly wasn't that.

"There is still some positives to take but we are disappointed not to show more conviction in the opposition box.

"We've got two home games now and we want to finish what has been a strong year with a bit of positivity."