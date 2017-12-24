New Year's Day non-league commentaries

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

National League

Bromley v Ebbsfleet United (19:45 GMT) - BBC Radio Kent

Hartlepool United v Gateshead - BBC Tees

Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent

Wrexham v Barrow - BBC Radio Wales

Woking v Aldershot Town (13:00 GMT) - BBC Surrey

National League North

Harrogate Town v Darlington - BBC Radio York

Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Hereford and Worcester

Southern Premier League

Hereford v Redditch - BBC Hereford and Worcester

Midland Football League

Bromsgrove Sporting v Worcester -BBC Hereford and Worcester

