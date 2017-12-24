New Year's Day non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available...
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Bromley v Ebbsfleet United (19:45 GMT) - BBC Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Gateshead - BBC Tees
Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent
Wrexham v Barrow - BBC Radio Wales
Woking v Aldershot Town (13:00 GMT) - BBC Surrey
National League North
Harrogate Town v Darlington - BBC Radio York
Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Hereford and Worcester
Southern Premier League
Hereford v Redditch - BBC Hereford and Worcester
Midland Football League
Bromsgrove Sporting v Worcester -BBC Hereford and Worcester