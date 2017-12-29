Listen: FA Cup commentaries - who will progress to round four?

Follow live text and images from today's games

Aston Villa v Peterborough United - BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Birmingham City v Burton Albion - BBC Radio Derby

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town - BBC Radio Leeds

Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic - BBC Radio Manchester

Brentford v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town - BBC Radio Wales

Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday - BBC Radio Cumbria

Coventry City v Stoke City - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Stoke

Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion - BBC Radio Devon and BBC WM 95.6

Fulham v Southampton - BBC Radio Solent

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United - BBC Radio Suffolk & BBC Radio Sheffield

Manchester City v Burnley - BBC Radio Lancashire

Millwall v Barnsley - BBC Radio Sheffield

Newcastle United v Luton Town - BBC Newcastle and BBC Three Counties Radio

QPR v MK Dons - BBC Three Counties Radio

Stevenage v Reading - BBC Radio Berkshire

Watford v Bristol City - BBC Radio Bristol

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City - BBC Radio Wales

Yeovil Town v Bradford City - BBC Radio Leeds

