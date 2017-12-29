Listen: FA Cup commentaries - who will progress to round four?

Aston\nVilla v Peterborough United - BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Birmingham\nCity v Burton Albion - BBC Radio Derby Bolton\nWanderers v Huddersfield Town - BBC Radio Leeds Bournemouth\nv Wigan Athletic - BBC Radio Manchester Brentford\nv Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham Cardiff City v Mansfield Town - BBC Radio Wales Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday - BBC Radio Cumbria Coventry\nCity v Stoke City - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Stoke Exeter\nCity v West Bromwich Albion - BBC Radio Devon and BBC WM 95.6 Fulham\nv Southampton - BBC Radio Solent Ipswich\nTown v Sheffield United - BBC Radio Suffolk & BBC Radio Sheffield Manchester City v Burnley - BBC Radio Lancashire Millwall v Barnsley - BBC Radio Sheffield Newcastle\nUnited v Luton Town - BBC Newcastle and BBC Three Counties Radio QPR v MK Dons - BBC Three Counties Radio Stevenage\nv Reading - BBC Radio Berkshire Watford\nv Bristol City - BBC Radio Bristol Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City - BBC Radio Wales Yeovil Town v Bradford City - BBC Radio Leeds
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
Aston Villa v Peterborough United - BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Birmingham City v Burton Albion - BBC Radio Derby
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town - BBC Radio Leeds
Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic - BBC Radio Manchester
Brentford v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town - BBC Radio Wales
Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday - BBC Radio Cumbria
Coventry City v Stoke City - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Stoke
Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion - BBC Radio Devon and BBC WM 95.6
Fulham v Southampton - BBC Radio Solent
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United - BBC Radio Suffolk & BBC Radio Sheffield
Manchester City v Burnley - BBC Radio Lancashire
Millwall v Barnsley - BBC Radio Sheffield
Newcastle United v Luton Town - BBC Newcastle and BBC Three Counties Radio
QPR v MK Dons - BBC Three Counties Radio
Stevenage v Reading - BBC Radio Berkshire
Watford v Bristol City - BBC Radio Bristol
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City - BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Bradford City - BBC Radio Leeds