Football reaction & transfers latest

Summary
- Bellerin scores in injury time to rescue a point for Arsenal
- Wenger calls penalty decision "farcical"
- Chelsea one point behind second placed Man United
- Tottenham v West Ham (20:00 GMT)
By Craig Lowe
All times stated are UK
Morgan having Celtic medical
A bit of transfer news for you now and St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is having a medical with Celtic.
The Scottish Champions are expected to pay a fee of around £300,000 for the 21-year-old winger and he's expected to return on loan to the Championship leaders until the end of the season.
The Scotland Under-21 international is set to become Celtic's second January signing after the arrival of central defender Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.
Goulders: I hope Wenger gets banned. You can’t criticise referees like he has. He’s gone mad.
Costa back in business at Atletico Madrid
Lleida Esportiu 0-4 Atletico Madrid
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored five minutes into his return at Atletico Madrid last night.
Could Chelsea have done with him against Arsenal? Would he have buried any of those chances Alvaro Morata missed?
James Starkey: Could the greedy Man Utd fan who wants to snare Rafa from us kindly take a run and jump? We’re going to need him when (if...) the takeover happens
VOTE VOTE VOTE - ten minute warning
Festival football fixture list
You now have around ten minutes to make your voice heard on the festive fixtures here.
Are there too many games or not enough?
I'll bring you the results later. The vote closes at 10.30.
PatTheCat: Wenger moaning about the penalty. As a neutral I was hoping he'd also comment on Wilshere's blatant dive and what should have been a stonewall red card? Perhaps not. Hope the dubious dives panel or whatever they are called spotted it though.
Ed Lea: Wenger wants it both ways. I'm a Burnley fan. He wasn't complaining when Arsenal won at Turf Moor where Ramsey won a stoppage-time pen when Tarkowski breathed on him in the box.
Merseyside Derby
Liverpool v Everton (Friday, 20.00)
There are lots of questions heading into tommorow night's FA Cup Derby at Anfield.
Will Philippe Coutinho be fit? Will Virgil van Dyke start? Will Everton show more ambition than they did in the Premier League meeting between the two sides?
The match is live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live and to get you in the mood Chris Bevan has written this on the changing face of the Merseyside Derby.
Controversial this - Rafa Benitez to Man United anyone? Anyone?
Again just a reminder that we need you to include your name on contributions please.
Paul Salmon: Love the Liverpool fans shopping list. We'll just sign P-EA and Lemar. Just add in Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo. Easy as that.
But who would Liverpool drop to make room for Messi?
VOTE VOTE VOTE!
Festival football fixture list
You have until 10.30am this morning to vote on the festive fixture list. Is the pile up a good thing or a bad thing?
Vote here.
Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
If you thought the penalty decision was the only thing that annoyed Arsene Wenger last night, you would be wrong. Very wrong.
Cole signs on at LA Galaxy
I wonder what former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole made of last night's draw between his two old sides?
To be fair to him, he's pretty busy at the moment as he's just signed a contract extension with LA Galaxy.
You can read more about that here.
Chris Allen: Morata showed us why he was sold by Real Madrid - far too inconsistent in front of goal. Chelsea should've tried to have kept Costa, or at least find a suitable replacement. Another Defensive Midfielder to replace Bakayoko would be ideal as well.
Jose Mourinho - will he stay or will he go?
Well it very much depends on which newspaper you read this morning.
The Daily Mail report United fear Jose Mourinho won't be at the club next season, while The Daily Telegraph claim United have held detailed discussions with him over a contract extension.
United fans - do you stick or twist?
Dan Wilcox: Think it's almost time for LFC to confirm Coutinhos exit, if he doesn't want to be here anymore, confirm the deal and let him go in the summer then go snap up Aubameyang, play him up top and Firmino in the CAM role instead!
Liverpool fans what do you make of Dan's plan? Who would you bring in and have you given up on the prospect of Coutinho staying until the summer?
Wenger on Tottenham and officials
The quotes Matt (09.20) refers to have been picked up by the Guardian.
“The referees get away with you, with the English press, always, no matter what they do,” Wenger said.
“You have watched the game last night. You couldn’t read a line about it today. So nothing will change. So we have to deal with that and to live with that.
“It was the Tottenham game against Swansea but nobody talks about it. So that means nothing will change.”
Does he have a point?
Matt Ilsey: Wenger was equally as critical of the media as of the officials last night, but surprise surprise, those quotes don't make the news. He's right to point out that controversial decisions for Spurs on Tuesday went almost completely unreported.
Chelsea deserved more - Conte
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt his side did enough to win the game and he defended Alvaro Morata after he missed a number of chances.
Conte said Morata has not had much "luck" of late.
Penalty decision was "farcical" - Wenger
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
It was a game that had it all - thirty-three (33!) chances, a controversial penalty and a late equaliser.
The penalty is where we will start. It's fair to say Arsene Wenger wasn't happy Chelsea were given one and he made his feeling clear after the game.
"The regret we have is we were first to score and after that we have a farcical decision," Wenger told Sky Sports.
"Look, since the start of the season it is what we have to take. I say it's a farcical decision - you could give 10 penalties like that a game.
"Games are spoiled by factors you cannot determine - we can only continue to play the way we want to play and hope things go for us.
"At the moment we have to face surprising decisions.
"What I find terrible is that we have just seen a great football game and we talk only about things nothing to do with football.
"For me it would be nice to at some stage talk about football again."
Does Arsene Wenger have a point or is it a case of sour grapes? He does seem to feel that officials are against Arsenal at the moment. Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
I think Wenger agrees with you on the penalty - more on that in a moment.....
Thursday's back pages
The Times
The Times
The Times also feature Hector Bellerin on their back page - he's a popular choice this morning - and they claim a historic vote will approve the use of video referees to be be used across the game, including at this summer's World Cup.
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Daily Express
The Daily Express claim four clubs, including West Ham and Southampton, want to sign Arsenal's Theo Walcott...
Festive fixture list vote
If you visited this page yesterday you'll know the festive fixture list became a pretty hot topic of debate.
It came after Pep Guardiola claimed the fixture list could "kill" players.
We've been running a vote on the topic here and there's still time for you to have your say and vote but you'll need to be quick as it closes at 10.30 this morning.
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph reflect on Arsenal v Chelsea and claim Manchester United face a dilemma over Jose Mourinho's long-term future at the club.
What do you think United fans - is his position in any doubt?
Thursday's back pages
The i
The I
The i says Arsenal left Chelsea 'Singing the Blues' and are one of a number of newspapers reporting that Jake Livermore was taunted over the death of his baby son as he was substituted at West Ham on Tuesday night.
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
Let's start with a look at today's back pages.
The Mirror say Arsenal were saved by Hector Bellerin and claim Liverpool want to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar to replace Philippe Coutinho.
Would you be happy with that Liverpool fans?
Good morning - we're going to look back on a thrilling draw at the Emirates last night and take in some reaction from a disappointing morning for British tennis fans.
Arsenal fans was it a penalty? Chelsea fans what did you make of Morata's performance? Are either of you happy with a point? What now for Andy Murray?
Get involved via #bbcfootball or on text 81111 (UK only).