Football reaction & transfers latest

It was a game that had it all - thirty-three (33!) chances, a controversial penalty and a late equaliser.

The penalty is where we will start. It's fair to say Arsene Wenger wasn't happy Chelsea were given one and he made his feeling clear after the game.

"The regret we have is we were first to score and after that we have a farcical decision," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"Look, since the start of the season it is what we have to take. I say it's a farcical decision - you could give 10 penalties like that a game.

"Games are spoiled by factors you cannot determine - we can only continue to play the way we want to play and hope things go for us.

"At the moment we have to face surprising decisions.

"What I find terrible is that we have just seen a great football game and we talk only about things nothing to do with football.

"For me it would be nice to at some stage talk about football again."

