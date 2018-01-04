Saturday's non-league football

National League

Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent

Woking v Tranmere - BBC Surrey

National League North

Salford City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

FA Trophy second round

Bognor Regis Town v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County - BBC Hereford & Worcester

St.Albans v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Wealdstone v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

