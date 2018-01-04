Saturday's non-league football

National League Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent Woking v Tranmere - BBC Surrey National League North Salford City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire FA Trophy second round Bognor Regis Town v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County - BBC Hereford & Worcester St.Albans v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York Wealdstone v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League
Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent
Woking v Tranmere - BBC Surrey
National League North
Salford City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
FA Trophy second round
Bognor Regis Town v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County - BBC Hereford & Worcester
St.Albans v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Wealdstone v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester