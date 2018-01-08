FA Cup reaction, transfers latest & more

Getty Images Retired Premier League referee Chris Foy, who is now a senior referees' coach for the Professional Game Match Officials Board.

Earlier this morning our colleagues on BBC Radio 5 Live asked former Premier League official Chris Foy to explain a little more how VAR is going to work.

Foy, who has played a key role in introducing the technology in his role as a senior referees' coach for the Professional Game Match Officials Board, was positive about the future.

"It's quite interesting - we're all excited about it," he said. "We're on the eve of it's first use in England and I'm looking forward to it and the referees are too.

"If we're getting the big decisions right it can only be good for referees.

"The VAR will only intervene where there are clear and obvious errors made by the onfield refereeing team. It's a work in progress. We've got work to do but I'm interested in how it pans out."

Asked whether there is a risk it will dis-empower referees, Foy was bullish.

"Not at all," he said. "We are encouraging that referees just ref games like they've always done. That's what they're good at.

"It's only maybe one incident in every three matches when they'll get involved. It's not major surgery this. It's just about getting more right."