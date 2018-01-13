Real Madrid v Villarreal

Summary

  1. Real are 16 points behind leaders Barcelona
  2. Sixth-placed Villarreal only four points off Real

By Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

Under pressure?

Real Madrid v Villarreal (15:15 GMT)

Zinedine Zidane
EPA

Miles off the top in La Liga, drawing a Copa del Rey second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row, facing a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain after failing to top their group.

The pressure is growing on Zinedine Zidane.

