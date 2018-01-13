Miles off the top in La Liga, drawing a Copa del Rey second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row, facing a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain after failing to top their group. The pressure is growing on Zinedine Zidane.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Under pressure?
Real Madrid v Villarreal (15:15 GMT)
Miles off the top in La Liga, drawing a Copa del Rey second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row, facing a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain after failing to top their group.
The pressure is growing on Zinedine Zidane.