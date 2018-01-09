Arsenal news conference & EFL Cup build-up

Manchester City v Bristol City, kick-off 19:45 GMT
Chelsea v Arsenal (Wednesday, 20:00 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Arsenal & Man City keen to recruit Evans
Fair to say the Arsenal defence is not what it once was and the BBC's Simon Stone reported yesterday that the Gunners will rival Manchester City for West Brom's former Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans.
Arsene Wenger may be willing to ask the Arsenal hierachy to fork out £25m for the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international.
Coquelin linked with Arsenal exit
Another Arsenal player who could be on the move, according to the Mirror, is midfielder Francis Coquelin, with Spanish club Valencia said to have made a £12m offer for the 26-year-old, with West Ham and Crystal Palace also interested.
City set to bid for Sanchez
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror this morning, apart from those disturbing allegations about former England striker Peter Beardsley, Manchester City have alerted Arsenal about a potential £25m deal for Sanchez.
The Mirror says Arsenal will be willing to sell at the right price and are likely to want closer to £30m, but would also be keen for a deal to be completed to allow them to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.
Live commentary tonight
Man City v Bristol City (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live
Also today, we'll look ahead to tonight's 5 live commentary match, the first EFL Cup semi-final between runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and Bristol City, who beat Manchester United in the last round.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome along to another football special. Well, poor old Monsieur Wenger has been through the wringer recently hasn't he? A touchline ban, bundled out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest and then called "arrogant" by Chris Sutton.
The Arsenal manager is due to speak to the media shortly about Tuesday night's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea, but we all know the line of questioning will focus on the future of Alexis Sanchez.
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Arsenal & Man City keen to recruit Evans
Fair to say the Arsenal defence is not what it once was and the BBC's Simon Stone reported yesterday that the Gunners will rival Manchester City for West Brom's former Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans.
Arsene Wenger may be willing to ask the Arsenal hierachy to fork out £25m for the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international.
Coquelin linked with Arsenal exit
Another Arsenal player who could be on the move, according to the Mirror, is midfielder Francis Coquelin, with Spanish club Valencia said to have made a £12m offer for the 26-year-old, with West Ham and Crystal Palace also interested.
City set to bid for Sanchez
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror this morning, apart from those disturbing allegations about former England striker Peter Beardsley, Manchester City have alerted Arsenal about a potential £25m deal for Sanchez.
The Mirror says Arsenal will be willing to sell at the right price and are likely to want closer to £30m, but would also be keen for a deal to be completed to allow them to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.
Live commentary tonight
Man City v Bristol City (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live
Also today, we'll look ahead to tonight's 5 live commentary match, the first EFL Cup semi-final between runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and Bristol City, who beat Manchester United in the last round.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome along to another football special. Well, poor old Monsieur Wenger has been through the wringer recently hasn't he? A touchline ban, bundled out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest and then called "arrogant" by Chris Sutton.
The Arsenal manager is due to speak to the media shortly about Tuesday night's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea, but we all know the line of questioning will focus on the future of Alexis Sanchez.