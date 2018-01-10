Football live - Transfer gossip & Carabao Cup reaction
Summary
- Aguero heads winner in injury time
- Bristol City had taken the lead at the Etihad Stadium
- Lee Johnson hails his "magnificent" side
- Chelsea v Arsenal (20:00 GMT)
- GOSSIP - City offer £20m for Alexis Sanchez
It was a 'beautiful' game - Guardiola
Pep was pretty pleased with the win and how the visitors approached the game.
"It was a nice game, beautiful game, and all my credit to Bristol City.
"We knew that (it would be a tough game) because you cannot knock out four teams from the Premier League without (being) well organised and having nice players to watch."
Wednesday's back pages
The Mirror
Daily Mirror
The Mirror split their back page between Man City's win, Peter Beardsley's future at Newcastle and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte promising he won't forget what Jose Mourinho has said about him.
That's going to run and run isn't it?
Pep praises Bristol City's performance
More from Bristol City boss Lee Johnson now, who says Pep Guardiola had high praise for how his side took the game to hosts.
"The boys can't be disappointed as we're still in the tie. We showed the world we're a good football team.
"Pep Guardiola said to me that we played better than the majority of Premier League teams that have come to Man City.
"We showed a good account of ourselves. I think the away goal is very important.
"We tried to score. We certainly didn't park the bus."
Let's have a look at some of the back pages now.
The Times says Aguero breaks Bristol City's hearts and they report Everton defender Mason Holgate is facing a possible ban over alleged 'Homophobic tweets'.....
Bristol City were 'magnificent' - Johnson
Bristol City took the lead but just couldn't hold on.
The narrow defeat does give them a chance of going through in the second leg and manager Lee Johnson was pretty pleased with his sides performance.
"Obviously I'm disappointed with the goal so late on, but the boys were magnificent.
"I thought it was fascinating we came here and played our own game and we caused a few problems," said Johnson.
"It's only half-time and we're still well in the tie.
"I said to the boys, 'you've been fantastic'. Yes we rode our luck every now and again, of course we did, but we broke, we got men in the box (and for) the lead up to our goal the pressing was amazing. "
Agueroooooooooooo!
Good morning!
OK, so it wasn't as dramatic as his late winner to secure the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012 but it could still prove a crucial goal as City challenge on four fronts.
You can read the match report on last night's game here.
We're going to look back on Man City v Bristol City, ahead to Chelsea v Arsenal and we'll chew over all the latest transfer news this morning.
