Latest football transfer gossip plus Carabao Cup reaction

Latest transfer news and gossip on Hazard, Mahrez and more
Reaction to Chelsea v Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
VAR debate
Age really is just a number for some
This one goes out to anyone who has laced on their five-a-side boots this winter, ran around huffing and wheezing, then concluded at some point that night (or in the aching days that ensued) - "I'm too old for this."
Pah.
Tell that to Kazuyoshi Miura - the Japanese J-League striker who has just signed a new contract with Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 51st birthday.
Read more about his new deal here.
Walcott off to Goodison?
Hazard isn't the only forward involved* last night being linked with a move away from London.
But with Theo Walcott perhaps tellingly twiddling his thumbs on the bench, there are growing rumours that Everton will offer him a route back to first-team action on Merseyside.
You can read that one and more in our Gossip column here.
(* sort of involved...if you count some stretching, warming-up and gentle words of encouragement to team-mates).
Won't go away this one
Speculation surrounding this guy won't go away will it?
He's still being hotly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Would it realistically happen this month though? Given how far off the pace Zinedine Zidane's side are in the La Ligia title race, will it happen at all?
Hello and welcome in
Thanks for joining us this morning.
Plenty to get through after a delicately poised first leg Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Arsenal last night, the use of VAR again and more transfer rumours than you can shake a big January window stick at.