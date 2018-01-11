Latest football transfer gossip plus Carabao Cup reaction

Getty Images Kazuyoshi Miura broke Stanley Matthews record last year as the oldest player to score a goal in professional football

This one goes out to anyone who has laced on their five-a-side boots this winter, ran around huffing and wheezing, then concluded at some point that night (or in the aching days that ensued) - "I'm too old for this."

Pah.

Tell that to Kazuyoshi Miura - the Japanese J-League striker who has just signed a new contract with Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 51st birthday.

Read more about his new deal here.