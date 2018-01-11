Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Latest football transfer gossip plus Carabao Cup reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest transfer news and gossip on Hazard, Mahrez and more
  2. Reaction to Chelsea v Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
  3. VAR debate
  4. Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Age really is just a number for some

Kazuyoshi Miura
Getty Images
Kazuyoshi Miura broke Stanley Matthews record last year as the oldest player to score a goal in professional football

This one goes out to anyone who has laced on their five-a-side boots this winter, ran around huffing and wheezing, then concluded at some point that night (or in the aching days that ensued) - "I'm too old for this."

Pah.

Tell that to Kazuyoshi Miura - the Japanese J-League striker who has just signed a new contract with Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 51st birthday.

Read more about his new deal here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Walcott off to Goodison?

Hazard isn't the only forward involved* last night being linked with a move away from London.

But with Theo Walcott perhaps tellingly twiddling his thumbs on the bench, there are growing rumours that Everton will offer him a route back to first-team action on Merseyside.

You can read that one and more in our Gossip column here.

(* sort of involved...if you count some stretching, warming-up and gentle words of encouragement to team-mates).

Theo Walcott
Getty Images
Is Arsenal forward Theo Walcott on the move?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Won't go away this one

Eden Hazard
Getty Images
Will he leave Stamford Bridge?

Speculation surrounding this guy won't go away will it?

He's still being hotly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Would it realistically happen this month though? Given how far off the pace Zinedine Zidane's side are in the La Ligia title race, will it happen at all?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hello and welcome in

.
Getty Images

Thanks for joining us this morning.

Plenty to get through after a delicately poised first leg Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Arsenal last night, the use of VAR again and more transfer rumours than you can shake a big January window stick at.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top