Transfers gossip plus Premier League news conferences

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Updates and reaction to Premier League news conferences
  Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe and Craig Lowe

All times stated are UK

Who will sign Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez
Getty Images
Alexis Sanchez - coming to a Manchester club near you soon. Maybe.

Speaking of players in demand...few are as highly coveted this month as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are all doing press today. Will we learn any more about the Chilean's future?

Our man Simon Stone has the latest on the striker who, it would seem, both Manchester clubs want, here.

Walcott in demand

Everton and Southampton want Gunner

Theo Walcott could leave Arsenal in January
Getty Images
Theo Walcott could leave Arsenal in January

From being a fringe man under Arsene Wenger lately, Theo Walcott is suddenly a man in demand.

According to BBC correspondents David Ornstein and Phil McNulty, the former England forward is open to leaving the Emirates this month but Arsenal will only sanction a permanent sale over a loan.

Read all about it here.

Gazza Tweets

The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx
The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx

Paul Gascoigne

Paul_Gascoigne8

The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx

(App users may need to click the link to view this content)

Before we go any further though - did you know this fella has taken to Twitter?

The good news is Paul Gascoigne appears on the up, as he interacts with fans and former players alike on his Twitter feed.

Weekend fixtures

  • Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace 15:00 Burnley
  • Huddersfield Town 15:00 West Ham United
  • Newcastle United 15:00 Swansea City
  • Watford 15:00 Southampton
  • West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Everton

Morning and welcome in

Antonio Conte
Getty Images
He does a good exhort does Signor Conte

Hi there.

Given it's a cold January morning, how about we warm-up with some transfer gossip and the red-hot* excitement of the press conferences to preview the weekend's Premier League action?

Yeah?

OK let's go.

(*Red hot may be an exaggeration unless Antonio Conte is asked about Jose Mourinho)

