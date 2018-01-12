Transfers gossip plus Premier League news conferences

Speaking of players in demand...few are as highly coveted this month as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are all doing press today. Will we learn any more about the Chilean's future? Our man Simon Stone has the latest on the striker who, it would seem, both Manchester clubs want, here.
Who will sign Sanchez?
Walcott in demand
Everton and Southampton want Gunner
From being a fringe man under Arsene Wenger lately, Theo Walcott is suddenly a man in demand.
According to BBC correspondents David Ornstein and Phil McNulty, the former England forward is open to leaving the Emirates this month but Arsenal will only sanction a permanent sale over a loan.
Gazza Tweets
Before we go any further though - did you know this fella has taken to Twitter?
The good news is Paul Gascoigne appears on the up, as he interacts with fans and former players alike on his Twitter feed.
Morning and welcome in
