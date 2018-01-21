Archie Thomas: Real Madrid need to keep Ronaldo in the side and put more faith in young wizard Asensio!
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
This has been a very good opening spell from Gareth Bale. He's involved in every Real Madrid attack - and there's been plenty of them in the first few minutes - the latest of which sees Bale find Luka Modric, who picks out Borja Mayoral with a cutback. Mayoral shoots first time but his effort is straight at the keeper.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Gareth Bale again delivers a quick ball into the box, again looking for Cristiano Ronaldo. He does find his team-mate this time but Ronaldo heads over.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Decent early attack from Real Madrid as Gareth Bale, operating on the right, fires a decent cross over to the far post. He's looking for Cristiano Ronaldo but the Portuguese forward just can't quite reach it.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
We're under way.
Would you drop Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo is going through his worst spell of form in La Liga for Real Madrid. He has managed just four goals in 14 appearances - his worst run in nine seasons at the club.
Real warming up
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
My hands have just about recovered from the snow/rain showers in gloomy Manchester but it's nice and sunny in Madrid as the players go through their warm ups.
LINE-UPS
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
It's BC rather than BBC for Real Madrid today as Karim Benzema has to make do with a place on the bench while Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both start.
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Bale, Ronaldo, Mayoral. Subs: Casilla, Benzema, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic
Deportivo: Rubem, Juanfran, Schar, One, Luisinho, Guilherme, Celso Borges, Mosquera, Adrian, Lucas, Andone. Subs:Pantilimon, Navarro, Colak, Carles Gil, Bakkali, Borja Valle, Edu Exposito
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
Real are actually closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the table. Deportivo, who currently occupy the final place in the drop zone, are 16 points behind Zinedine Zidane's side.
Real Madrid v Deportivo
It's not been a great start to the year for Real Madrid. They are without a win in La Liga and lost their last home game to Villarreal, leaving them 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.
The title race is as good as over. Lose today and it surely done and dusted.
A vintage year
Ahh 2017. Twas a very good year for Real Madrid. They collected trophies like confetti.
There may still be plenty of silverware in the cabinet this year but one that more than likely will be missing is that one second from the left - the La Liga trophy.
Still, they keep plugging away and today it's Deportivo La Caruna who roll into town.