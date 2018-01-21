Real Betis v Barcelona

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Barcelona looking to respond to Copa del Rey defeat
  2. Game too soon for injured Coutinho
  3. Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
  4. Updates from Inter v Roma (20:00 GMT) & Lyon v PSG (20:00 GMT)

Live Reporting

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona

Luis Suarez, looking to score for the seventh league game in a row, is flagged offside as Barcelona press early.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona

One for the bucket list - to attend a Real Betis game as a fan. The atmosphere is something else.

We're under way.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved #bbceurofooty

John McEnerney: Betis won’t fear FCB after Sociedad rattled them last week. Joaquin & ex FCB man Tello will put pressure on down the flanks,expecting a Barca win even without super Iniesta.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)

Ticker tape, light show, thumping tunes; it's quite some build up in Seville. What an atmosphere too.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Expect goals

Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)

A win for Barcelona will move them 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Expect plenty of goals in this game, swashbuckling Real Betis score plenty but also concede plenty too.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What happened earlier?

Real Madrid 7-1 Deportivo

.
EPA

Real Madrid got back to winning ways in some style as they beat Deportivo 7-1. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho all grabbed a brace each while Luka Modric also scored.

Ronaldo suffered a cut next to his eye when diving to head home his second of the game, prompting him to check the injury on a mobile phone pitchside.

Of course he did.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Too soon for Coutinho

Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)

No Philippe Coutinho just yet. He is around two weeks away from being fit enough to make his debut after his medical following his move from Liverpool revealed a calf injury.

.
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

LINE-UPS

Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)

It's a touch under 15 minutes until kick off. Here are the teams:

Real Betis: Adán, Francis, Feddal, Mandi, Durmisi, Fabián, Javi García, Guardado, Joaquín, Sergio León, Tello. Subs: Gimenez, Jordi Amat, Tosca, Camarasa, Narvaez, Boudebouz, Ruben Castro

Barcelona:Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Vermaelen, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Gomes, Sergi Roberto, Messi, Suarez. Subs: Cillessen, Paulinho, Digne, Umtiti, Aleñá, Vidal, Deulofeu.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Words you don't often see together

.
Getty Images

Barcelona lose. Those are two words that haven't sat alongside each other often this season. Just three times in fact - twice in the Spanish Super Cup back in August and last Wednesday.

That was a 1-0 defeat by Espanyol in the Copa del Rey. Will Barcelona bounce back from that little wobble against Real Betis tonight?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top