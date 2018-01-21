Luis Suarez, looking to score for the seventh league game in a row, is flagged offside as Barcelona press early.
Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
KICK-OFF
Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
One for the bucket list - to attend a Real Betis game as a fan. The atmosphere is something else.
We're under way.
John McEnerney: Betis won’t fear FCB after Sociedad rattled them last week. Joaquin & ex FCB man Tello will put pressure on down the flanks,expecting a Barca win even without super Iniesta.
Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)
Ticker tape, light show, thumping tunes; it's quite some build up in Seville. What an atmosphere too.
Expect goals
Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)
A win for Barcelona will move them 11 points clear at the top of the table.
Expect plenty of goals in this game, swashbuckling Real Betis score plenty but also concede plenty too.
What happened earlier?
Real Madrid 7-1 Deportivo
Real Madrid got back to winning ways in some style as they beat Deportivo 7-1. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho all grabbed a brace each while Luka Modric also scored.
Ronaldo suffered a cut next to his eye when diving to head home his second of the game, prompting him to check the injury on a mobile phone pitchside.
Of course he did.
Too soon for Coutinho
Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)
No Philippe Coutinho just yet. He is around two weeks away from being fit enough to make his debut after his medical following his move from Liverpool revealed a calf injury.
LINE-UPS
Real Betis v Barcelona (19:45 GMT)
It's a touch under 15 minutes until kick off. Here are the teams:
Real Betis: Adán, Francis, Feddal, Mandi, Durmisi, Fabián, Javi García, Guardado, Joaquín, Sergio León, Tello. Subs: Gimenez, Jordi Amat, Tosca, Camarasa, Narvaez, Boudebouz, Ruben Castro
Barcelona:Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Vermaelen, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Gomes, Sergi Roberto, Messi, Suarez. Subs: Cillessen, Paulinho, Digne, Umtiti, Aleñá, Vidal, Deulofeu.
Words you don't often see together
Barcelona lose. Those are two words that haven't sat alongside each other often this season. Just three times in fact - twice in the Spanish Super Cup back in August and last Wednesday.
That was a 1-0 defeat by Espanyol in the Copa del Rey. Will Barcelona bounce back from that little wobble against Real Betis tonight?