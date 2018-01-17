Transfer gossip & FA Cup reaction

Summary

  1. First VAR goal as Leicester beat Fleetwood
  2. Walcott closes in on Everton move
  3. Chelsea v Norwich (19:45 GMT) Radio 5 live
  4. Wigan v Bournemouth (19:45 GMT) 5 live sports extra
  5. GET INVOLVED: Your footballing claim to fame #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Jamie Lillywhite

All times stated are UK

VAR explained

Former referee Mike Riley has been the subject of some vitriol from fans over the years, but here is the Professional Game Match Officials Board chief (that title still sounds odd) to explain how VAR can settle some key moments.

How does VAR work?

VAR team set to present findings

In today's Guardian, details of a team of Belgian academics from the University of Leuven, who will present two years of findings regarding the VAR system to the International Football Association Board in Zurich. VAR could then become part of football for good, with an IFAB board AGM scheduled for March.

Third time lucky

It was the third time the video assistant referee has been used as a trial in English football, all this month, after Brighton v Crystal Palace in the FA Cupand Chelsea v Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The video referee was consulted in both of those games, but never used to reverse a decision.

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal

So around one minute and 45 seconds they reckon it was, after Kelechi Iheanacho's goal was initially flagged offside, for video referee Mike Jones to inform ref Jon Moss that it should be allowed to stand and Moss made a square shape gesture - in the shape of a deluxe flatscreen TV - to signal that he was awarding it.

This content only works in the UK.

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in English football

Welcome

Hello again and welcome to another Football Special. It was a 'where were you?' moment last night, not Vardy but VAR at the King Power Stadium as Leicester beat Fleetwood with the first goal awarded by the video assistant referee system. We'll look back at the FA Cup replays and ahead to tonight's three matches, plus bring you the latest on Theo Walcott and other transfer rumblings.

