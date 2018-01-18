Transfer gossip and FA Cup reaction
Summary
- Latest January transfer news and gossip
- Reaction to Chelsea's FA Cup win against Norwich
- The VAR debate continues
- Sanchez's rumoured mega deal
- Moyes 'wants Chelsea striker Batshuayi'
- Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
Stoke close to new left-back
Paul Lambert news conference
Stoke City
New Stoke boss Paul Lambert is asked about the potential signing of Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis. It's safe to say this one looks likely as the Greece international could feature against Huddersfield on Saturday.
"I have to see how fit he is and how he is feeling himself He's not played for a couple of months.
"He's a really good left back and has lots of energy which we need. Hopefully later on today that will go through."
The visit of Huddersfield will be Lambert's first game in charge of a club since he left Wolves in May.
"I will have nerves as normal on Saturday but as soon as the whistle blows they will disappear," he adds. "I'm looking forward to it because I know it will be a great atmosphere."
The Potters are 18th on 20 points, four points and four places behind Huddersfield.
Get Involved - VAR Time Machine
Tweet at #bbcfootball or text 81111
We've seen so far that VAR can right wrong decisions, and then controversially still not be used when wrong decisions have been made.
But here's an idea: what big decisions from the footballing past could VAR have helped with?
Has a big call gone against your club that VAR might have prevented?
Would it have meant a trophy, relegation survival, or a local derby win/loss?
Let us know.
Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111
Wenger on VAR - 'I'm a supporter'
Arsenal
“What you want is to improve the system that exists at the moment and VAR will improve it… personally I’m still a fervent supporter of it”
Wenger on competing with Man United and Man City
Arsenal
Wenger has been asked if Arsenal fans have to accept the club can't compete with the financial muscle of the two Manchester clubs?
"Financially yes," he said. "That doesn’t mean we can’t compete on the pitch.
"We did the maximum we could afford to do."
Wenger on Jack Wilshere contract
Arsenal
"We know what we want. We want him to stay.
"After that we have to find a financial agreement with Jack that is good for him. That’s what we’re trying to do."
Wenger - Sanchez's attitude is fine
Arsenal
"I have no problem with Sanchez’s attitude. He was in training yesterday fully committed. He is 29-years-old and the next contract will of course he very important to him."
Wenger on Sanchez wage reports
Arsenal
"I wouldn’t like to come out on the numbers, that’s a United problem. I respect United because they generate the money they pay by their own resources.
"United is a club very well managed financially and of course on the pitch so that’s why I don’t have any problem with the money they pay."
Wenger - Ozil won't leave in January
Arsenal
The Gunners boss was adamant on this one.
Asked whether Ozil could leave the Emirates stadium this month he was clear - it's a no.
Will he still be here in February was the next question? "Yes, of course."
'Better when it's secret' - Wenger on Aubameyang
Arsenal
Wenger on Aubameyang
"I have nothing to add on that. This kind of thing is better when it’s secret and when you don't comment before announcing it when it's over the line.
Would he fit in? Yes because character can be a very positive note and negative but overall you look at the achievement of a player over his career and when it's been positive the character has been used in a positive way."
Wenger on signing Malcom during this window?
"No. I don’t think we are close to doing that. No, I don’t think so.
Wenger on signing Jonny Evans
"There's nothing to add at the moment."
'Sanchez deal likely' - Wenger
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger is addressing the media and as you may expect, Alexis Sanchez and his proposed move to Manchester United is the main talking point.
"That is a story where you are well documented in the media so I do not have a lot to add to that," Wenger says. "It can happen, it can as well not happen.
"If it doesn't happen he will play on Saturday.
"I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen but at any moment or minute things can break down. As long as it's not over the line you have to accept it may not happen. These kind of things are not guaranteed."
Wenger is asked if Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining Arsenal as part of the Sanchez deal is on the cards.
"It's a possibility it's because I like the player. We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He appreciated the quality of our games. The wages would not be a problem."
Wenger on Walcott
"I would say that my memories on Theo go for over 12 years.
"I'm very attached to Theo because he's an intelligent person with complete integrity and commitment to his job.
"He came here at 16 and went to the World Cup straight away. He scored important goals in big games; cup finals and champions league games, local derbies.
"I regret what happened but he didn't play enough recently and I wish him well and thank him for everything he has done with us."
Arsene Wenger news conference
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal
We're going to listen in as Arsene Wenger faces the media shortly so updates will follow here.
Would imagine he'll be asked about Alexis Sanchez, Malcom, Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan...
Shearer - 'It's a shambles'
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has called the VAR system a "shambles" after what happened at Stamford Bridge too.
VAR continues to cause controversey
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says the video assistant referee (VAR) system let his team down after Willian's penalty appeal was rejected during the FA Cup win over Norwich.
The system was being trialled for the FA Cup third-round replay.
Conte felt referee Graham Scott should have been told by the video official to watch a replay of Timm Klose's tackle on Willian,who was booked for diving.
"If you watch the replay you see very clearly it is a penalty," Conte said.
Read more here.
United open goalkeeper negotiations
Joking aside, Manchester United are in talks to get one very important deal over the line.
They want to get goalkeeper David de Gea, a long-term Real Madrid target according to rumours, tied down to a new deal.
James Ducker in the Telegraph writes:
'Manchester United have begun preliminary talks with David de Gea over a new long-term contract for the Spain goalkeeper.
De Gea is out of contract at the end of next season although there is an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.
Jose Mourinho, the United manager, said last week that the option would be triggered if necessary but that the club would be seeking to secure De Gea’s long-term future in the meantime.
It is understood that talks are at a very early stage, with contact made between United and De Gea’s representatives about a fortnight ago. The option in De Gea’s existing £200,000-a-week deal buys United some time and protection, especially if Real Madrid renew their long-standing interest in the Spaniard.
Real tried and failed to sign De Gea in 2015, when a £29 million bid that involved Keylor Navas moving to Old Trafford collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window amid much acrimony.'
One Manchester United 'signing' confirmed
Not really....
(App users may need to click the link to view this media)
O'Neill to open talks with Scotland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will open talks with the Scottish FA on Thursday.
The 48-year-old has been Scotland's number one target since the departure of Gordon Strachan in October.
A compensation package was agreed with the Irish FA last week and O'Neill is to speak to SFA chief executive Stewart Regan and president Alan McRae.
O'Neill has been offered a four-year extension to the two years left on his current Northern Ireland contract.
Neither Northern Ireland nor Scotland have a competitive fixture until the Nations League kicks off in September.
The draw for Uefa's new competition takes place on 24 January.
Former Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers boss O'Neill has been in charge of Northern Ireland for six years, guiding them to Euro 2016 - their first major finals for 30 years.
He steered them to second place behind Germany in a World Cup qualifying group that included the Czech Republic and Norway, only to lose out on a place at this year's finals in Russia after a 1-0 play-off loss to Switzerland.
The Gossip column
If you want a quick primer before we say anything else: here's the plan.
Click on the link below, breeze through our daily round-up of what's going on, then come back here for more.
Deal?
OK go.
Transfer latest
Welcome
Good morning!
Things are starting to gather pace in the January transfer market.
Theo Walcott completed his move to Everton yesterday, and Alexis Sanchez's big-money switch to Manchester United still appears to be on the cards.
We'll provide you with updates of all the latest transfer speculation throughout the morning as we try to make sense of what's likely - and what's not.
There will be VAR talk too - be warned!