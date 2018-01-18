Transfer gossip and FA Cup reaction

New Stoke boss Paul Lambert is asked about the potential signing of Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis. It's safe to say this one looks likely as the Greece international could feature against Huddersfield on Saturday.

"I have to see how fit he is and how he is feeling himself He's not played for a couple of months.

"He's a really good left back and has lots of energy which we need. Hopefully later on today that will go through."

The visit of Huddersfield will be Lambert's first game in charge of a club since he left Wolves in May.

"I will have nerves as normal on Saturday but as soon as the whistle blows they will disappear," he adds. "I'm looking forward to it because I know it will be a great atmosphere."

The Potters are 18th on 20 points, four points and four places behind Huddersfield.