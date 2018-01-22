Transfer gossip & Premier League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Watford sack Marco Silva and appoint Javi Gracia
  3. Mauricio Pellegrino not worrying about job as Southampton drop
  4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez latest
  5. Swansea to face Liverpool (20:00 GMT)
  6. Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Silva sacking - 'It was Everton's fault'

Everton

Everton chief investor Farhad Moshiri and Sam Allardyce
Getty Images
Everton chief investor Farhad Moshiri eventually turned to Sam Allardyce after being unable to lure Marco Silva away from Watford

In a statement, Watford said they were "convinced" that 40-year-old Silva's appointment in May "was the right one" and, without "the unwarranted approach" they would have "continued to prosper".

"This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly," the club added. "The catalyst is that approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised."

Everton, who drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday and remain winless in six games, have yet to respond.

Silva has become the eighth Premier League manager to lose his job this season following changes at Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Stoke, Swansea, West Brom and West Ham.

More on that here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Breaking - Oxford sack Clotet

Pep Clotet
Getty Images
Spaniard Clotet has been relieved of his duties at Oxford

Another sacking....

League One club Oxford United have parted company with manager Pep Clotet.

According to the Oxford Mail it comes after a defeat by bottom club Bury on Saturday.

The club said the board took the decision "in the best interests" of Oxford United.

Its statement said: "Oxford United Football Club has today parted company with its manager, Pep Clotet.

"The Board has taken the decision after much consideration, and in the best interests of Oxford United FC.

We'll have more on this soon.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gracia - What to expect

.
BBC Sport

'Effective and balanced team, rather than thrilling'

Spanish football expert Andy West

Nobody in Spain will be surprised to see Javi Gracia back in management, because he has regularly been linked with a number of high-profile jobs - including Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and former club Malaga - since leaving his brief tenure with Rubin Kazan last summer.

Most recently, he was reportedly lined up to take over at Espanyol if Quique Sanchez Flores decided to leave the Barcelona-based club and accept the offer he had from Stoke City.

You can read more about Gracia here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Last but not least

The Guardian
The Guardian
The Guardian
Daily Star
Daily Star
Daily Star

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More headlines from national press

Daily Express
Daily Express
Daily Express
The Sun
The Sun
The Sun

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The back pages

Silva sacking, Sanchez and more.

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror

Daily Telegraph
Getty Images
Daily Telegraph

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Adios Marco, Bienvenido Javi

Watford change managers....again

Watford

New Watford coach Javi Gracia
Getty Images
New Watford coach Javi Gracia

There's a new man in the dugout at Vicarage Road.

Watford named Javi Gracia as their new head coach, hours after the Premier League club sacked Marco Silva.

Spaniard Gracia, who has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, has been out of work since leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan last June.

The 47-year-old previously spent two seasons with Spanish La Liga side Malaga, and also worked in Greece.

We'll find out a bit more about him shortly but first - some headlines.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome

Hi and thanks for checking in this morning.

There's plenty to talk about after a lively weekend of Premier League football and more transfer developments.

Stay tuned for all the latest live reaction, analysis and views from elsewhere.

Sergio Aguero
Getty Images
Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 at the Etihad stadium as they returned quickly to winning ways after their rare stumble at Anfield

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top