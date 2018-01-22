Transfer gossip & Premier League reaction

Getty Images Everton chief investor Farhad Moshiri eventually turned to Sam Allardyce after being unable to lure Marco Silva away from Watford

In a statement, Watford said they were "convinced" that 40-year-old Silva's appointment in May "was the right one" and, without "the unwarranted approach" they would have "continued to prosper".

"This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly," the club added. "The catalyst is that approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised."

Everton, who drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday and remain winless in six games, have yet to respond.

Silva has become the eighth Premier League manager to lose his job this season following changes at Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Stoke, Swansea, West Brom and West Ham.

