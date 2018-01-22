Transfer gossip & Premier League reaction

Summary
- Latest January transfer news and gossip
- Watford sack Marco Silva and appoint Javi Gracia
- Mauricio Pellegrino not worrying about job as Southampton drop
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez latest
- Swansea to face Liverpool (20:00 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
Silva sacking - 'It was Everton's fault'
Everton
In a statement, Watford said they were "convinced" that 40-year-old Silva's appointment in May "was the right one" and, without "the unwarranted approach" they would have "continued to prosper".
"This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly," the club added. "The catalyst is that approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised."
Everton, who drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday and remain winless in six games, have yet to respond.
Silva has become the eighth Premier League manager to lose his job this season following changes at Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Stoke, Swansea, West Brom and West Ham.
Breaking - Oxford sack Clotet
Another sacking....
League One club Oxford United have parted company with manager Pep Clotet.
According to the Oxford Mail it comes after a defeat by bottom club Bury on Saturday.
The club said the board took the decision "in the best interests" of Oxford United.
Its statement said: "Oxford United Football Club has today parted company with its manager, Pep Clotet.
"The Board has taken the decision after much consideration, and in the best interests of Oxford United FC.
Gracia - What to expect
'Effective and balanced team, rather than thrilling'
Spanish football expert Andy West
Nobody in Spain will be surprised to see Javi Gracia back in management, because he has regularly been linked with a number of high-profile jobs - including Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and former club Malaga - since leaving his brief tenure with Rubin Kazan last summer.
Most recently, he was reportedly lined up to take over at Espanyol if Quique Sanchez Flores decided to leave the Barcelona-based club and accept the offer he had from Stoke City.
Adios Marco, Bienvenido Javi
Watford change managers....again
Watford
There's a new man in the dugout at Vicarage Road.
Watford named Javi Gracia as their new head coach, hours after the Premier League club sacked Marco Silva.
Spaniard Gracia, who has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, has been out of work since leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan last June.
The 47-year-old previously spent two seasons with Spanish La Liga side Malaga, and also worked in Greece.
We'll find out a bit more about him shortly but first - some headlines.
