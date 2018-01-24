Nations League draw
Summary
- Nations League draw at 11:00 GMT
- Latest January transfer news and gossip
- Carabao Cup semi-finals - reaction and preview
- Arsenal v Chelsea: semi-final second leg (20:00 GMT
- Phil Neville named England women's boss
Nations League: Draw begins at 11am
The draw, which will be taking place shortly in Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, will start with the groups in League D.
It will then progress through the Leagues so stick with us.
England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be involved from group C.
Which teams will be drawn in League A?
These are the teams that will be drawn into four groups of three teams in League A, including England. These are the nations with the highest Uefa ranking and the only ones that can qualify for the inaugural Nations League finals in June 2019.
Nations League - What will we learn today?
In short, which teams fall into specific Nations League groups.
We already know which teams are in each League, but now we will find out which teams they will play.
Each team will play each other home and away.
Nations League: When does it all happen?
The Nations League finals will be in June 2019, hosted in one of the country’s which qualifies for the final. Before that, Nations League matches start in September, October and November 2018 – basically the traditional international break.
In among all that will be the Euro 2020 qualification process.
Nations League: What does it offer?
The theory is that it should offer more competitive matches between nations ranked together more closely, and a Nations League finals every two years in between World Cups and European Championships.
But the big prize is that lower-ranked nations will get a play-off spot guaranteed for Euro 2020 where they will avoid higher-ranked teams.
Scotland for example, are ranked third in League C, so should have a decent chance of reaching their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup should they not qualify via the traditional route of Euro 2020 qualifying. Given that they will be hosting four Euro 2020 games at Hampden Park, the prize could be a large one.
Nations League: What is it?
Uefa’s new national team competition replaces most friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams.
Uefa’s 55 teams will be split into four Leagues (A-D) based on their Uefa ranking, with four groups in each League. The four group winners of the top-ranked League A qualify for the Uefa Nations League finals in June 2019.
For the remaining sides there is promotion and relegation to play for, and a potential back-door route to Uefa EURO 2020.
With us, so far?
Nations League: How it works
So - bear with us because this is a touch complicated.
Here's some homework before the draw gets underway.
It's actually fairly simple in the end. Promise.
Women's Sports Trust - 'The population now cares more'
That statement continues.
'To see a high profile, former professional footballer virtually parachuted in to such a significant role in football without the level of experience required, undermines the coaching pathway and will be a blow to hundreds of football coaches, both male and female, currently working towards their badges at all levels.
'Despite the huge growth in the women’s game in recent years, this appointment has also highlighted that we still don’t have enough female coaches at the highest level.
'We are also saddened by Phil Neville’s historical tweets and the lack of comment about this from the FA. In the age of MeToo and TimesUp, all individuals and organisations must be more aware of past sexist behaviour and respond to it appropriately.
'The strangest silver lining to this matter is that the population now seem to care about who is appointed manager of our women’s national team – something that reflect rising profile and value of women’s sport.'
Women's Sports Trust on Neville - 'A blow to hundreds of coaches'
The Women's Sports Trust have released a statement on the Phil Neville appointment.
It reads: 'The vocal public response to the appointment of Phil Neville as the new manager of the England Women’s Team is indicative of just how invested the nation now is in the success of the Lionesses.
'The profile of the national team, and rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years, is largely down to the significant increased investment and focus on the women’s game by the FA which is to be welcomed.
'That said, the Women’s Sport Trust is disappointed at the apparent lack of transparency and process in the appointment of Phil Neville as the new Manager for the England Women’s Football Team.
'Our National Women’s Team deserve the very best coach available to fulfil their enormous potential and inspire millions of men and women.'
Reports - Everton want PSV chief Brands
Everton
The De Telegraaf newspaper in Holland is reporting that Everton are trying to hire PSV Eindhoven's director of football Marcel Brands.
Brands, 54, has been with the Dutch league leaders since 2010.
Before that, he spent five years as director of football with AZ Alkmaar and recruited Louis van Gaal as his manager.
The speculation suggests that if he joins Everton, Brands will be asked to provide a global dimension to the work of their director of football Steve Walsh.
Uefa Nations League explained
The draw for Uefa's new international compeition is in an hour and we'll be tweeting live updates,
But before we get started, watch this video explainer to see how it's going to work.
Thierry Henry - I didn't tell Sanchez to leave
Arsenal
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has denied he told Alexis Sanchez to leave the Gunners and join Manchester United.
Sanchez, who signed for United on Monday in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, said he had spoken to the Frenchman. "I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," Sanchez wrote on Instagram.
Henry, who left for Barcelona in 2007, responded on Tuesday: "At no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal."
Gibbs and Field get a proper grilling
West Bromwich Albion
This is nice.
West Bromwich Albion players, Kieran Gibbs and Sam Field dropped by to surprise a local school to celebrate Super Movers.
Here's what happened when the students were allowed to ask the footballers anything!
From dream signings, who they really support and the token Messi or Ronaldo.
Watch on CBBC here.
Fancy your own bit of cup action?
#FAPeoplesCup
You too could be heading to Wembley - via England's training centre at St George's Park!
All you have to do is sign up to the FA People's Cup.
There are 18 categories to choose from so it's suitable for everyone. Find out all the details here.
Breaking
Barcelona
Barcelona confirm that they have reached an agreement with Hebei China Fortune for the transfer of Javier Mascherano, who will join the Chinese club from 26 January.
The Power Broker
Arsenal
So - Arsenal want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Borussia Dortmund want Olivier Giroud.
Swapsies?
Apparently the power-broker is Mrs Giroud, who it was rumoured, was part of her husband declining a move to Everton in the summer.
On 5 Live's Euro Leagues Football Show Podcast during which @honigstein and @LaurensJulien outline why this deal is stalling.
Comedy Twitter exchange
Manchester United
If you're too lazy to click I'll help (a bit). Motherwell tweeted a tongue-in-cheek video to announce their own new signing Sanchez-style and United - getting in on the joke - replied in style.
Neville in at the deep-end
Meanwhile on the pitch, Neville is going to have to catch-up fast.
England fly to the US for the prestigious She Believes Cup in March, where they will face France, Germany and the US.
After that is a World Cup qualifier against Wales in Southampton in April.
And with the best squad of players in a long time, left in great shape buy interim manager Mo Marley - England expects!
Not all negative though...
Danny Mills - 'It's a left-field appointment - he hasn't got the credentials'
Former England defender Danny Mills has also speaking to 5 Live. He's not convinced.
"I do feel it's a bit of a left field appointment," he said. "The questions aren't around him itself they're around the FA's process; the coaching pathway for coaches coming through the system.
"What's happened to that with women?
"He's never managed in the women's game whatsoever. Men and women are massively different and dealing with the women's game is different so what's the rationale of employing someone who has never worked in that industry?
"It doesn't matter to me if it's a male or female as a coach as long as they have the right experience.
"For someone to get a top job having never managed at the highest level - what message does that send to grass-root coaches?
"If you start at the bottom level you can work to the top - or if you're a big name in the media you can jump to the top."
Brown-Finnis - Neville is the right choice
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live earlier Rachel Brown Finnis said Neville is a good appointment.
"I'm very much pro this decision," she said.
"The FA have broken the mould in what they usually recruit. They ended up with no candidates and had to think outside the box. England are third in the world so the room for improvement is marginal.
"This is someone they’ve never had someone who has been there and on at the highest level in that era when United won everything. He was under the jurisdiction of Alex Ferguson, the best manager in the world and has that level of experience the players will thrive on.
"He's fully qualified - has his pro and A Licence.
"Think of the anecdotes and scenarios he'll be able to bring. Previous managers have not had that experience. I think this is a massive jump up
"The FA will build a team around him.
"He doesn’t have senior level management experience but what he does bring is pretty unique."
Phil Neville's appointment discussed
Now then.
Phil Neville is the new Lionesses manager and it's fair to say there's a lot of talk around the appointment this morning.
Is he the right choice as someone with potential as a coach and plenty of experience, or has he just got it because he's a high-profile ex Manchester United and England player?
It's certainly got people talking
So let's take in a few views.
Celtic looking comfy
Over in the SPL last night Celtic - the Scottish Man City if you like - extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.
Substitute Leigh Griffiths preserved Celtic's 23-year unbeaten run against Partick Thistle to come from behind and win 2-1.
Hosts Partick deservedly led 1-0 at half-time after Mikael Lustig mis-timed a clearance and tugged back Miles Storey, Conor Sammon tucking home the penalty.
Scott Sinclair equalised from the spot after Mustapha Dumbuya felled him.
Both sides had further chances before Griffiths brushed off Adam Barton's challenge to flick home the winner.
Read more here.
Bristol City 2-3 Manchester City
Here's the full report of that game from Ashton Gate last night.
It was a cracker.
Good morning
Hi
Thanks for checking in.
Did you watch the Man City game last night? Bristol gave it another good go didn't they? If City win the Carabao Cup then Lee Johnson's side can take pride in having presented a real challenge to them on the way.
And what about Phil Neville? England's women have a new coach and there is a wide spectrum of opinion on whether it's the right appointment.
Later on we'll be bringing you the live draw for the Uefa League of Nations, and will explain the whole thing to you enroute.
Let's crack on.