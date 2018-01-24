Nations League draw

Getty Images Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live earlier Rachel Brown Finnis said Neville is a good appointment.

"I'm very much pro this decision," she said.

"The FA have broken the mould in what they usually recruit. They ended up with no candidates and had to think outside the box. England are third in the world so the room for improvement is marginal.

"This is someone they’ve never had someone who has been there and on at the highest level in that era when United won everything. He was under the jurisdiction of Alex Ferguson, the best manager in the world and has that level of experience the players will thrive on.

"He's fully qualified - has his pro and A Licence.

"Think of the anecdotes and scenarios he'll be able to bring. Previous managers have not had that experience. I think this is a massive jump up

"The FA will build a team around him.

"He doesn’t have senior level management experience but what he does bring is pretty unique."