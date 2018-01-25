Saturday's non-league football

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

National League

AFC Fylde v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

Guiseley v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

Torquay United v Barrow - BBC Radio Devon

National League North

Southport v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

Southern Premier League

Farnborough v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

FA Trophy third round

Dover Athletic v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

Harrogate Town v Billericay - BBC Radio York

