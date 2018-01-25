Saturday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio AFC Fylde v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Guiseley v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Torquay United v Barrow from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Southport v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Farnborough v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Dover Athletic v Leyton Orient from BBC Radio London
Play audio Harrogate Town v Billericay from BBC Radio York
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
AFC Fylde v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent
Guiseley v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Torquay United v Barrow - BBC Radio Devon
National League North
Southport v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Southern Premier League
Farnborough v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
FA Trophy third round
Dover Athletic v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
Harrogate Town v Billericay - BBC Radio York