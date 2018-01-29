Latest transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Arsenal are close to an agreement to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for around £60m.

But the transfer will not be sanctioned until Dortmund have a replacement lined up with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud among the reported options.

Arsenal have already had two bids for the striker rejected by Dortmund.

Dortmund have said they are prepared to sell him if "certain parameters are fully met".

The Bundesliga club turned down a bid of 50m euros (£43.64m) from Arsenal on Wednesday.