One day to go - latest deals and transfer gossip

Tucker M: Giroud holds the keys to Arsenal's season. Let's hope he doesn't take revenge to all the unfair criticism he's received by his own fans.
Ayew keen on coming back?
Swansea City are still hopeful of signing former forward Andre Ayew from West Ham.
The Swans had a bid of around £14m rejected for the Ghana international earlier this month.
Swansea may need to break their £15.5m transfer record, paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in 2016, to re-sign the 28-year-old.
Ayew left in 2016,with West Ham paying £20m for a player who scored 15 goals in his debut Premier League season.
Becks in shock
Former Manchester United winger David Beckham has been speaking about Alexis Sanchez's move from Arsenal to his old club.
The ex-England captain, who has launched his long-planned Major League Soccer team in Miami, said: "I still can't believe it's happened to be honest.
"When he is been part of a club as big as Arsenal and then he moves a few hours away up north to the biggest club, it is astonishing to see.
"We all wish him luck, I am a Manchester United fan so I am excited about having someone of his talent wearing a Manchester United shirt - so it is exciting times for us."
Deulofeu heads to Watford
Watford
Watford have signed former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old returned to the Nou Camp from Goodison Park last summer but has scored just once in La Liga.
He made 62 Premier League appearances for Everton in two spells, scoring five times.
Watford will pay the Spaniard's salary during his time at Vicarage Road, plus a potential additional payment of 1m euros.
He is the first signing made by Watford since they appointed former Malaga bossJavi Graciaearlier this month.
Tottenham agree Lucas fee
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham have agreed a fee in the region of £25m with Paris St-Germain for Brazil winger Lucas Moura.
The deal is subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.
Lucas, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, has met Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy and is keen to join the Premier League club.
Lucas joined PSG for £33.5m from Sao Paulo in 2013 but has made just six substitute appearances this season and has been told he can find a new club.
Sturridge joins West Brom
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom have signed Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season.
The Baggies' Premier League rivals Newcastle and Serie A side Inter Milan were also keen on the 28-year-old.
Sturridge said: I've got friends here I've played with before. The manager spoke very well, the challenge with the team and the style of play - I just felt this was the right fit for me."
Boss Alan Pardew added: "This is a big coup for us. He has fantastic talent."
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail says Chelsea have offered just £15m for Olivier Giroud. That is half of what the Premier League champions value the Frenchman at.
I think they will reach a compromise of around £22m before Wednesday...IMO, not ITK.
The Times
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud looks like a key player in Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang's move to the Gunners.
Chelsea want £30m for the France international.
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror dedicate their whole back page to Daniel Sturridge in a West Brom kit, saying he has moved on loan to the Midlands from Liverpool to play in this year's World Cup for England.
The Sun
Three stories dominate every sport section of the papers this morning.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move to Arsenal, Phil Neville's first news conference as England women's manager and Daniel Sturridge's loan deal with West Brom.
The Sun say the Gabon international is ready to fly to London to complete his transfer...if the Bundesliga side can find a replacement.
First, a look at the morning papers...
Time is ticking
Clubs have had 29 days to sort out their business, now less than 48 hours remain.
The mad rush to find a deal in the January sales is about to pick up.
Can your side join the queue to collect a bargain from the 70% off rail or will they stay at home, content with what is in their wardrobe?
Welcome to Transfer Deadline Eve.