One day to go - latest deals and transfer gossip

Swansea City are still hopeful of signing former forward Andre Ayew from West Ham.

The Swans had a bid of around £14m rejected for the Ghana international earlier this month.

Swansea may need to break their £15.5m transfer record, paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in 2016, to re-sign the 28-year-old.

Ayew left in 2016,with West Ham paying £20m for a player who scored 15 goals in his debut Premier League season.