Relive all Saturday's EFL action, including Bolton's win over Aston Villa
Summary
- Le Fondre earns Bolton win over Aston Villa
- Championship leaders Wolves beat Burton to go six points clear at the top
- Struggling Birmingham win first game under new boss Garry Monk
- Sheff Wed earn injury-time win over Leeds
- QPR come from 2-0 down to hold promotion-chasing Fulham
Live Reporting
By Josh Hunt
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Until tomorrow...
And that is all we have time for today.
Please do check back here tomorrow for coverage of Derby v Cardiff, as Steve Marshall will be on hand to take you through another big promotion battle.
Thank you for sticking around to read my waffle once again. Until the next time, goodbye.
REACTION: Owls 'needed that win'
FT: Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice, including an injury-time winner, as Sheffield Wednesday earned a dramatic 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Owls boss Jos Luhukay, who had won just once in his previous 11 games in charge said: "Atdhe made the difference but the team worked very hard.
"It was big to have Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan back because they bring big personality and character. Sam is a fighter and a winner.
"You could see that the team needed that win. It gives us something to build on after the international break."
Post-match reaction
FT: Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson told Sky Sports: "It's a huge win for us going into the international break against a very good side.
"It was an excellent performance and we deserved to win. Our keeper has had to make a good save towards the end but our application and the way we went about our job tonight was excellent."
Get involved
#bbcefl
Mike: Looks like the end of automatic promotion for Villa. How can they be so bad in the last 2 games after such a good win against Wolves. Not sure we have the fight for the play-offs.
Jon: Ignoring the game and conditions tonight, if Bruce got the team playing football rather than scrapping all season, we wouldn't be struggling against teams like QPR...
...Bruce to go at the end of the season if no promotion. I like him but this team should be top 2 and the football has been poor. Rarely dominated matches mostly scraped through. Failed this season. Bottled at every opportunity.
Post-match reaction
FT: Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton defender Mark Beevers told Sky Sports: "We were compact as a team from the front to the back, and Ben Alnwick made a fantastic save at the end to keep us 1-0 up.
"As a team we were fantastic today and deserved the three points.
"The conditions weren't ideal but we played to the conditions and we didn't mess about at the back. When we had to get rid we did."
REACTION: Wolves boss chuffed with control and character
FT: Wolves 3-1 Burton
Wolves extended their lead at the top of the Championship to six points as Benik Afobe's double helped earn a convincing 3-1 win over lowly Burton Albion.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "We know that playing well takes you to victory. The consistency from the team that we asked for was there.
"The crowd supported us and I think they enjoyed it, but at the same time the lads enjoyed playing.
"The talent comes when you are organised and when you are intense and you are in shape and reacting to the loss of the ball.
"It was a good performance that showed control and character."
Post-match reaction
FT: Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Matchwinner Adam Le Fondre told Sky Sports: "It's a massive win. Birmingham had a good result earlier, a couple of other teams dropped points and we needed to capitalise.
"It was a great, battling performance tonight."
Where that leaves them
FT: Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
It wasn't always pretty to watch in that second half, but that was still a lot of fun for a neutral.
Bolton climb above Reading to 19th in the Championship, three points above the Royals and another three ahead of Birmingham and Barnsley.
Aston Villa remain seven points behind second-placed Cardiff, who face Derby on Sunday.
The only good news for Steve Bruce's side is that they look assured of a play-off spot, eight points clear of Bristol City in seventh.
FULL-TIME
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
What a phenomenal contest, and what a huge three points that is for Bolton Wanderers.
The Trotters go six points clear of relegation, while Aston Villa look destined for the play-offs after a second shock defeat in a week.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Brilliant save by Ben Alnwick to keep Bolton ahead.
James Bree's diving header is on its way to the far corner, but Alnwick changes direction and springs to his left to palm the ball to safety.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
There are only three minutes of added time.
It's looking good for Bolton...
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Antonee Robinson darts in behind the Aston Villa back line and stabs in a cross from the left, only to find out none of his team-mates were interested in attacking it.
They're into the final minute of the 90.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Keinan Davis' introduction means Aston Villa are now playing what amounts to a 4-2-4 formation.
They may as well try it, as only victory would keep their realistic hopes of automatic promotion going for another week.
Bolton are holding on though, on course to go six points clear of the relegation zone.
REACTION: Djuric return comes at a key time for Johnson
FT: Bristol City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Milan Djuric proved the matchwinner as Bristol City beat Ipswich Town to earn just their third victory in 14 games and move to within a point of the Championship play-off places.
Manager Lee Johnson said: "Milan has had a lot of fitness problems since joining us.
"He deserved that after the season he has had and he could be a big player for us over the remaining games.
"But is one of a number of players we have come back from long lay-offs at a key time.
"It was a massive win for us in terms of maintaining belief among our fans."
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Let's just call that brave keeping by Bolton's Ben Alnwick.
The Trotters stopper races out of goal to try to stop a long ball reaching Scott Hogan outside the penalty area on the left, makes only the faintest of contact with the ball, but is fortunate to see a team-mate bail him out.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
The Beast from the East Part Two is giving the Bolton pitch a proper test here, the snow making it pretty hard to see the action from the stands.
Both sides make changes, Antonee Robinson replacing Will Buckley for the hosts, while Keinan Davis has come on for Rob Snodgrass for Villa.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Jon Flanagan may have just saved Bolton all three points.
Jack Grealish lifts a delightful pass to Robert Snodgrass, his cross is perfectly into the path of Scott Hogan, who shoots first time.
Ben Alnwick can't stop the ball completely, but Flanagan gets himself in just the right spot to throw his body in the way and divert it back away from goal and into the arms of Alnwick.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
A testing delivery from Bolton right-back Jon Flanagan is headed behind for a corner.
Sammy Ameobi's set-piece is safely seen off by Aston Villa, whose already faint hopes of a top two finish are slipping away from them.
REACTION: 'A SunderIand team pushed to the limit'
FT: Sunderland 0-2 Preston
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman said he was bored of having to repeat himself after seeing his bottom-of-the-table side beaten 2-0 at home by Preston.
On-loan defender Jake Clarke-Salter was sent off for a second caution with the Black Cats already 1-0 down and they never looked like staging a fightback.
Coleman said: "There's nothing new I can tell you. Same mistakes, same theme.
"I keep saying the same things every week. First 45 minutes were OK but after that we give away a ridiculous goal. We work on set-plays but we don't mark and you get punished.
"Six times since I've been here we've had men sent off. Maybe that's a team that's struggling and pushed to the limit."
SUBSTITUTION
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce looks to the subs' bench to turn the score around.
Winger Albert Adomah is off, striker Scott Hogan coming on.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
A Messi-esque turn from Robert Snodgrass on the right-hand edge of the Bolton box allows him to wriggle between two defenders and get a shot away.
Mark Beevers is in the path of the ball though to clear Bolton's lines.
I may be ever so slightly exaggerating with the Messi comparisons, but it really was a lovely touch.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Route one stuff almost pays off for Bolton.
Ben Alnwick launches the ball up towards Adam Le Fondre - possibly in an offside position - and the striker shoots wide of goal with his first-time shot.
James Chester was muscled out of it far too easily by the much smaller Bolton striker there.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
It's end to end with no end product at the moment.
A few more fouls are starting to slip into the game as players start to tire and mistime their tackles on the snow-covered surface.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
This second half has started in similar fashion to the first half.
That is to say, there haven't been many chances in the early stages.
It's not boring, but both sides are struggling to craft clear opportunities as conditions continue to worsen.
Villa substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, on for Conor Hourihane, miskicks his shot on the turn after good work from Ahmed Elmohamady down the right.
REACTION: 'A step in the right direction'
FT: Birmingham 3-0 Hull City
Garry Monk got his first victory as Birmingham City manager as a 3-0 win over Hull City ended a miserable seven-game losing run.
Monk, who has been in charge for just two of those defeats, said: "This is a step in the right direction but it sets a minimum standard.
"We cannot go below this standard but I think that we can get even better.
"The confidence level and belief is a little higher than it was before the game.
"It has been a difficult season for the players as they have not been at their best but you can now see their commitment."
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
I've been momentarily distracted from this live text by former Leeds and Coventry striker Noel Whelan's arrival in the BBC Leeds office wearing a neat waistcoat, shirt and tie combination.
Very dashing he looks.
At the Macron, Will Buckley is dashing as well, running at the Villa defence before being dispossessed just as he approaches the danger area.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton break quickly after clearing Rob Snodgrass' free-kick, but the attack ends with the offside flag going up against Will Buckley.
The snow is still coming down fast and the pitch is looking very, very slick.
Kick-off
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Is there anything better than watching football in the snow?
The final 45 minutes of Saturday's EFL action are under way.
REACTION: 'We're going like a steam train'
FT: Barnsley 0-2 Millwall
Millwall manager Neil Harris wants his play-off chasing side to continue the momentum that saw them beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.
"We're going like a steam train," Harris said. "We've got a massive Easter period - we'll be chasing the points over that period.
"The importance of having strength in depth has been key. The desire to play is great.
"Any three points at this level is a good achievement. I thought we found another way to win the game. We dominated early on and then capitalised on a mistake."
REACTION: 'I needed a half-time rant'
FT: Fulham 2-2 QPR
QPR boss Ian Holloway said a good old-fashioned talking to got his side back on track as they fought back to earn a point in a pulsating 2-2 draw against Fulham.
Holloway said: "I'm delighted with the character, but we need to be more clinical and not show teams so much respect as we should have won in the end.
"I needed half-time to have a rant and say 'wait a minute, get a bit closer to people'. I was fuming.
"I told them to get after people and luckily for me my subs helped. We got about them and we deserved what we got.
"I believe in my team and we what we are doing. Do I expect young lads to be consistent? Not really. But I will teach them."
REACTION: Fulham 'cannot be satisfied'
FT: Fulham 2-2 QPR
Manager Slavisa Jokanovic was not a happy man, despite seeing his Fulham side stretch their unbeaten run to 16 games with a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to QPR.
Rangers trailed their London rivals 2-0 but scored at the end of the first half and had the better of the second period.
Jokanovic said: "I am not here to fight for records, I am here to win the games. After nine victories at home we didn't win. We cannot be satisfied.
"We didn't find our best performance. We were a little bit sloppy with the ball. We kept possession without taking on the QPR defensive lines.
"We had it under control, but the first goal they scored caused important damage."
What did they make of that?
Before we get to the second half, reaction to the earlier Championship action is filtering through.
Let's see what some of the protagonists have had to say, starting with the lunchtime London derby between Fulham and QPR at Craven Cottage....
HALF-TIME
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
... but the corner comes to nothing for Villa.
Adam Le Fondre's goal is all that separates the two sides after a hugely entertaining first half.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
They are deep into three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
Aston Villa win a corner...
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Robert Snodgrass is a magician with his set-piece deliveries.
A cross from the left is driven into the box with pace and swerve, but somehow nobody can get a touch to divert it goalwards.
Bolton's lead is looking a little fragile as the first half draws to a close.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Big appeals for an Aston Villa penalty are waved away.
A free-kick from the left is flicked on and clearly stopped by a Bolton defender's arm, but it's hard to see what he could have done to get out of the way of the ball.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi tests Sam Johnstone with a dipping free-kick from 25 yards out.
Johnstone makes the save with ease, the ball reaching him without taking a bounce and skidding off the surface.
You wouldn't know Bolton were a team battling relegation on this evidence alone.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa should be level!
Lewis Grabban gets in front of Mark Beevers but doesn't get enough contact as he connects with a cross at the near post, giving Ben Alnwick chance to make a fine save.
Bolton break straight up the other end after defending the resulting corner, with Sam Johnstone called into action to deny Josh Vela.
This is an outstanding spectacle.
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Birkir Bjarnason goes down clutching his ankle after a meaty challenge by Bolton left-back Andrew Taylor.
It's a hard tackle, clearing the ball but keeping his foot in the air and landing right on the Aston Villa man.
Villa winger Rob Snodgrass and Bolton midfielder Karl Henry are booked for their reactions, before Albert Adomah plants a header wide after the restart.
It is all happening.
SUBSTITUTION
Bolton 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton are forced to make a change.
Darren Pratley collided with Lewis Grabban on the half-way line at the restart after Adam LeFondre's goal, and after initially appearing fit to carry on, he's forced to leave the game.
It's fair to say Pratley was unhappy with Grabban, though I'd need to see a replay know if it was a deliberate block by the Villa man.