Women's Champions League: Relive wins for Chelsea and Man City

Summary

  1. FT: Montpellier Feminines 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
  2. Ji So-Yun and Cuthbert score for Chelsea in France
  3. FT: Manchester City Women 2-0 Linkoping Women
  4. Parris penalty and Ross give Man City victory
  5. Linkoping have player sent off for handball
  6. Second legs on Wednesday, 28 March

Live Reporting

By Tom Garry

All times stated are UK

Get involved

English sides in command

FT: Man City 2-0 Linkopings; Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

Man City Women
Reuters

Thanks for your company this evening, as Man City and Chelsea both put themselves in strong positions in their respective Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Do join us again next Wednesday for the second legs. Good night!

Halfway to the semi-finals?

Just to remind you, we already know the draw for the semi-finals. Though neither Chelsea or Man City will be looking that far ahead yet, despite both winning 2-0 tonight, there's nothing stopping us, so here goes:

Semi-final draw

  • Montpellier or Chelsea Ladies v Wolfsburg or Slavia Prague
  • Manchester City Women or Linkopings v Olympique Lyonnais or Barcelona

All four quarter-finals will conclude with the second legs next Wednesday, 28 March.

The semi-finals will take place on 21/22 & 28/29 April.

Tomorrow's remaining first legs

The Women's Champions League quarter-finals continue tomorrow, with Wolfsburg v Slavia Praha and holders Lyon v Barcelona.

BBC World Service's Sarah Mulkerrins has been taking a look at Barcelona, as they bid to halt Lyon's charge towards May's final in Kiev.

This content only works in the UK.

Barcelona femeni target UEFA Women's Champions League trophy

FT: Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

This result puts Chelsea firmly in the driving seat ahead of next Wednesday's second leg at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues squad gather in a huddle to listen to the words of their delighted manager Emma Hayes.

FULL-TIME

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea Ladies
AFP

What a result for Chelsea away from home!

"Done" declares Emma Hayes, as she and her technical team celebrate the final whistle.

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

We're playing three minutes of stoppage time and Chelsea have a 2-0 lead to take back to London as it stands.

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

They've ridden their luck at times tonight but this'll go down as a terrific result for Chelsea if it stays like this.

A minute plus stoppage time remains.

SUBSTITUTION

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea's third and final change sees Claire Rafferty come on Fran Kirby, in a defensive move from Emma Hayes.

SUBSTITUTION (Chelsea)

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

As they enter the final 10 minutes, Chelsea bring on Eni Aluko for Ramona Bachmann.

Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

It's been a fairly even first leg - the French side have hit the post twice - but this scoreline now for Chelsea is invaluable. Montpellier have it all to do.

GOAL: Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea

Erin Cuthbert (77 mins)

Chelsea Ladies
AFP

Chelsea have a second away goal! How big could this be for Emma Hayes' side?

Substitute Erin Cuthbert heads in from a corner. The 19-year-old jumps highest and her angled header bounces in to the far corner. A fine impact off the bench.

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Erin Cuthbert almost doubles Chelsea's lead seconds after coming on, but she can't quite divert Fran Kirby's square ball goalwards. The ball was just fractionally behind the on-rushing Scotland international.

SUBSTITUTION (Chelsea)

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea's Drew Spence comes off. She's run and run and run, all night. On comes Scotland's Erin Cuthbert.

It seems as though Chelsea might now switch to a 4-5-1 formation. There are 18 minutes left in France.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

For the second time tonight, Montpellier hit the post!

This time Denmark's Katrine Veje drives a shot inches away from the bottom corner.

Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl looked beaten.

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Now it's the French side's turn to put on the pressure.

Chelsea have 23 minutes left to take this lead back to London next Wednesday.

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

But straight down the other end, the French side go close, as Laetitia Tonazzi heads wide.

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea are dominant now, but Ramona Bachmann's effort is blocked away for a corner.

Reaction: City pleased with clean sheet

FT: Man City 2-0 Linkopings

"Hopefully this was a good enough performance to get us through to the semi-finals, but we have a tough game next Wednesday," midfielder Tessel Middag tells Manchester City's Facebook page.

"We said at the start of the game we wanted a clean sheet, and we did get one."

HITS THE WOODWORK

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea almost have a second, but Ramona Bachmann hits the post! It was a tight angle for the Swiss star, having taken the ball round the keeper.

From the rebound, wing-back Hannah Blundell's effort is blocked.

GREAT SAVE!

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Sofia Jakobsson has a chance to level for Montpellier, but it's an important close-range stop from Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

It was a really even, competitive first half and that cool finish from Chelsea's Ji So-Yun completely changes the feel of the tie.

Can the French side respond?

GOAL: Montpellier 0-1 Chelsea

Ji So-Yun (49 mins)

Chelsea Ladies
AFP

It's a huge away goal for Chelsea! South Korea's JI So-Yun calmly applies the simple, low, angled finish in to the corner, after being played in perfectly by Fran Kirby.

It's a really simply goal for the English side after Montpellier conceded possession on the halfway line.

Big moment in the tie. First blood to Chelsea.

FULL-TIME

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Man City Women
Getty Images

There's the whistle, and at the 'halfway stage' of this tie, it's so far, so good for Man City.

Nikita Parris' penalty and Jane Ross' header saw them past the 10 players of Linkopings.

Should Nick Cushing's side have scored more? Maybe. But it's a solid scoreline to take to Sweden for next Wednesday's second leg.

Second half

Montpellier 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea
AFP

Meanwhile, Montpellier get their game against Chelsea back under way.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

They're in to the final minute of the 90 at the end of the first leg in Manchester.

City - who have an extra player - are still pressing for a third goal.

There will be three minutes of added time...

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Abbie McManus curls in a cross from the right for City, but Tessel Middag heads wide.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Nikita Parris cuts inside from the left and shoots, but her effort goes high and wide.

A third goal tonight for Man City could be the killer goal in the tie.

SUBSTITUTION (Linkopings)

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

And Natasha Dowie is replaced, with 18-year-old Frida Maanum coming on for the visitors.

There are five minutes left plus stoppage time in Manchester.

Get Involved

#bbcfootball

Andy Davis: Fantastic to see Natasha Dowie back in England, such a fantastic servant to English football.

Agreed, Andy. The former Charlton, Everton and Liverpool Ladies striker has given her all, but she's been starved of service at times and has been kept relatively quiet by City's well-organised defence.

SUBSTITUTION (Man City)

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

An important moment for City's Tessel Middag, who returns to the action after 10 months out injured.

Off goes young England forward Georgia Stanway, who struck the bar earlier in this second half.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

A Man City corner falls to Jen Beattie in the area, but the Scotland defender's half-volley goes over the bar. It was just slightly behind her and she couldn't quite get her foot over the ball.

HALF-TIME

Montpellier 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea
AFP

The half-time whistle goes in France, where Chelsea have recovered from a slightly nervy opening 10 minutes to get a real foothold in the game. It's been open at times, and both sides have had chances, but Chelsea will be encouraged.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

PA
Man City Women

There are just over 15 minutes of the second half remaining in Manchester, where the Swedish league champions are yet to really threaten a goal.

But, just as I type that, arguably their best effort so far gives City a minor scare, as Marija Banusic fires just wide.

Montpellier 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea will be very encouraged by the past 15 minutes or so, but it remains goalless in Montpellier, with half-time approaching.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Ex-England goalkeeper on BBC 5 live sports extra

Mel Lawley showed all the England staff what she can do, and her worth as an England player is certainly valued.

It'll be interesting to see how Linkopings deal with the threat of Claire Emslie - we all know what she can do and she's been influential in City's WSL 1 campaign.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Almost a third for Man City! Georgia Stanway's terrific volley cannons off the crossbar.

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

England skipper Steph Houghton tries her luck with a free-kick for Man City, just outside the area, but she curls it about a yard over the bar.

PENALTY APPEAL

Montpellier 0-0 Chelsea

Fran Kirby is brought down in the area but it would have been a relatively soft penalty. Nothing given.

Chelsea are having a decent spell though. The move eventually ends as Ji So-Yun's shot is blocked.

SUBSTITUTION (Man City)

Man City 2-0 Linkopings

Scotland winger Claire Emslie comes on for Man City, replacing Mel Lawley in a relatively straight swap.

Lawley looks slightly hurt, and is receiving treatment as she leaves the field.

There are 25 minutes left in Manchester.

Montpellier 0-0 Chelsea

Montpellier are looking dangerous, with Sofia Jakobsson really lively going forward so far for the hosts, but Chelsea are defending well when they have to.

England's Millie Bright has made a couple of very important sliding challenges.

