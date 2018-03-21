Women's Champions League: Relive wins for Chelsea and Man City

Just to remind you, we already know the draw for the semi-finals. Though neither Chelsea or Man City will be looking that far ahead yet, despite both winning 2-0 tonight, there's nothing stopping us, so here goes:

Semi-final draw

Montpellier or Chelsea Ladies v Wolfsburg or Slavia Prague

v Wolfsburg or Slavia Prague Manchester City Women or Linkopings v Olympique Lyonnais or Barcelona

All four quarter-finals will conclude with the second legs next Wednesday, 28 March.

The semi-finals will take place on 21/22 & 28/29 April.