Football news conferences and latest gossip

Hi I’m a private taxi firm and we gave Mahrez a lift to East Midlands airport last night
'Big gap' to fourth
Arsenal v Everton, Sat (17:30 GMT)
Arsenal
Arsenal have failed to win their last five away games in all competitions and lost to Swansea last time out.
Manager Arsene Wenger said: "We lost a game we should not have lost, January was a very difficult month for us. As much as it was disappointing on the pitch-side, on the transfer side it worked well for us and that is what we have to show on the pitch in the coming months.
"Our defensive numbers aren't good enough, that is where we need some strengthening."
The club are eight points behind the top four. Wenger added: "It is a big gap but if we had won at Bournemouth and Swansea we would be two points behind."
Liam Statham: He was collecting trolley's at a Sainsburys in Derby yesterday.
twocakesdakes: Spotted starting 9 holes on the North Inch Golf just a couple of minutes ago.
Liam Edwards: I saw him eating a bowl of porridge in Barking.
'Recreate the understanding'
Arsenal v Everton, Sat (17:30 GMT)
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for
Saturday's game against Everton. He has been suffering from a virus and will be
assessed today but fellow January recruit Henrikh Mkhitaryan will definitely start.
Wenger added: "The Premier League is a challenge for every big player today, it is where they want to play. Aubameyang likes the way we play football and I believe he needed a new challenge and we were the ones who could offer it.
"They are players who played together, know each other well and I hope they can recreate the perfect understanding they had at Dortmund."
No news on Mahrez but I can give you this exclusive on Sane: he’s bounced back from injury much faster than anticipated. In his absence it seems he bleached his hair and grew a beard, but he seems as committed as ever.
Ozil has to 'take responsibility'
Arsenal v Everton, Sat (17:30 GMT)
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has had some nice words to say about striker Olivier Giroud, who joined rivals Chelsea on deadline day.
"He was massively popular in the dressing room and the club, for all the players that left it was sad to see them go but Olivier wanted more playing time - wants as well to go to the World Cup, that is why I opened the door.
And what about midfielder Mesut Ozil, who signed a new deal?
"He has committed his future to the club at a period where we are in a tricky period on that front (Champions League qualification) - we expect him to take responsibility and lead the club to success."
'A cryptic deal'
Arsenal v Everton, Sat (17:30 GMT)
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has had his say about new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the club for a record £56m fee on deadline day.
"He is a typical striker with great pace and a good ratio between games played and goals scored," said Wenger. "He is a team player. We lost some goals because we lost Sanchez, Giroud & Walcott who were our goalscorers.
"It was a difficult deal because Dortmund needed a replacement. It was a cryptic deal because Giroud went to Chelsea and Batshuayi went to Dortmund. That is why it was short in time and tense until the end."
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was up bright and early and has been speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Everton.
Let's see what he had to say...
The Daily Star
And the Daily Star write that a number of Leicester players are "furious" at Riyad Mahrez's continued absence.
The Daily Express
The Daily Express says Riyad Mahrez will have to "make a grovelling apology to his team-mates" once the Algerian returns to Leicester.
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror claim Riyad Mahrez will "go AWOL from Leicester" again today.
The club do not know where the player is.
The Sun
The Sun say Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez missed training for a third straight day on Thursday and faces a £200,000 fine for breach of contract.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was up bright and early and has been speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Everton.
Let's see what he had to say...
The Daily Star
And the Daily Star write that a number of Leicester players are "furious" at Riyad Mahrez's continued absence.
The Daily Express
The Daily Express says Riyad Mahrez will have to "make a grovelling apology to his team-mates" once the Algerian returns to Leicester.
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror claim Riyad Mahrez will "go AWOL from Leicester" again today.
The club do not know where the player is.
The Sun
The Sun say Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez missed training for a third straight day on Thursday and faces a £200,000 fine for breach of contract.
