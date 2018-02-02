Football news conferences and latest gossip

Arsenal have failed to win their last five away games in all competitions and lost to Swansea last time out.

Manager Arsene Wenger said: "We lost a game we should not have lost, January was a very difficult month for us. As much as it was disappointing on the pitch-side, on the transfer side it worked well for us and that is what we have to show on the pitch in the coming months.

"Our defensive numbers aren't good enough, that is where we need some strengthening."

The club are eight points behind the top four. Wenger added: "It is a big gap but if we had won at Bournemouth and Swansea we would be two points behind."