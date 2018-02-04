Espanyol 0-0 Barcelona - Messi on bench, Coutinho starts

Reuters

Espanyol made a complaint to Spanish football's anti-violence commission last week over comments made by Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

Pique appeared to mock Barca's city rivals by describing them as "Espanyol de Cornella". Cornella is the Barcelona suburb in which Espanyol's ground sits.

Busquets said Espanyol over-celebrated after winning last week's Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg, but Barca "put things in their place" by progressing.

Espanyol also say fans chanted abuse.

