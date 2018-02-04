Espanyol 0-0 Barcelona - Messi on bench, Coutinho starts

Plenty of empty seats inside the RCDE Stadium. You would think it would be packed to the rafters with Barcelona in town. Bitter rivals Barcelona.
By Shamoon Hafez
Espanyol 0-0 Barcelona
Neither goalkeeper tested in the opening five minutes and Barcelona are controlling possession, as you would expect.
Former Liverpool man Luis Suarez finds the ball in the box for the first time, but his poked effort does not trouble ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez.
Suarez up front with Paco Alcacer today.
BOOOOOOOO!!
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique labelled Espanyol as a small-town club last week and is being roundly jeered everytime he puts his foot on the ball.
KICK-OFF
Off we go at RCDE Stadium.
LINE-UPS - No Messi
Espanyol v Barcelona (15:150 GMT)
Espanyol XI: Diego Lopez, Navarro, David Lopez, Naldo, Caricol, Sanchez, Darder, Baptistao, Granero, Jurado, Moreno.
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne, Coutinho, Paulinho, Busquets, Iniesta, Alcacer, Suarez.
Espanyol v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
Spanish La Liga
Barca will have the title wrapped up soon, won't they?
Espanyol make complaint
Espanyol v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
Espanyol made a complaint to Spanish football's anti-violence commission last week over comments made by Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.
Pique appeared to mock Barca's city rivals by describing them as "Espanyol de Cornella". Cornella is the Barcelona suburb in which Espanyol's ground sits.
Busquets said Espanyol over-celebrated after winning last week's Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg, but Barca "put things in their place" by progressing.
Espanyol also say fans chanted abuse.
Read the incredible story in full
Beeeeef
Espanyol v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
"We put things in their place."
Things got a little heated after these two sides met in the Copa del Rey last week.
Let's hope for some spicy challenges going in on this pleasant Sunday afternoon.