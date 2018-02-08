Listen: Tuesday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

National League

Aldershot Town v Bromley - BBC Surrey

Boreham Wood v Maidstone - BBC Three Counties Radio

Chester v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

Ebbsfleet United v Woking - BBC Surrey

FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

Maidenhead United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

Solihull Moors v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

Torquay United v Sutton United - BBC Radio Devon

National League North

Harrogate Town v Alfreton - BBC Radio York

Spennymoor Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

Southern Premier League

Hereford FC v St Neots Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

