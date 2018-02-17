Eibar v Barcelona - visitors name strong side before Chelsea game

Fabian Orellana wants a penalty - but he's basically just run into Samuel Umtiti. Eibar should have had a spot-kick earlier, but this time it was never a pen.
John McEnerney: Philippe Coutinho will come on for Iniesta either at half-time or on the hour, he’s the one that makes Barcelona tick. Barca will want this put to bed before the 70-minute mark so they can save a bit of juice for Tuesday. Easier said than done with Eibar on a roll, looking for Euro ball next season
HITS THE WOODWORK
Eibar 0-1 Barcelona
Eibar's heads will drop after that Barca goal, yeah? Yeah? No.
Fabian Orellana just cracks a shot off the top of the crossbar from 25 yards out. They were almost level immediately.
GOAL - Eibar 0-1 Barcelona
Luis Suarez (16 mins)
Barcelona lead, entirely against the run of play. And it's an excellent goal. Lionel Messi gets the ball on the halfway line and almost immediately plays a glorious through ball to Luis Suarez that tears Eibar's defence apart.
Suarez takes a touch around keeper Marko Dmitrovic, who commits and is left on the ground, and can just tuck the ball home into an empty net.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Ivan Ramis almost heads Eibar into the lead, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen is able to save.
Wolfsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich
German Bundesliga
A warning for Wolfsburg...
The last time they led 1-0 against Bayern Munich at half-time, Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine second-half minutes.
PENALTY APPEAL
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Eibar should have a penalty as Sergio Busquets almost pulls the jersey off Kike Garcia from a corner. But the referee says no.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
This is Jose Luis Mendilibar's 100th La Liga game in charge of Eibar - he has a 36.3% win rate.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
It's nearly all Eibar now. Takashi Inui puts in a cross, which is poor and goes out for a goal-kick. Now he takes another cross, and wins the first corner of the game.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Barcelona come forward but Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic does well to stop Luis Suarez. Eibar break and Fabian Orellana blazes a shot over the bar.
Then moments later, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is forced into a save by Kike Garcia.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Bright start for Eibar, with a cross forcing Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action. Barca left-back Jordi Alba gets a knock to the knee, but he's able to continue.
Ernesto Valverde will hope his decision not to rest players for the Chelsea game will not backfire.
KICK-OFF
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
We are under way at Ipurua.
Shock on cards in Germany?
German Bundesliga
In Germany, runaway leaders Bayern Munich are losing 1-0 at Wolfsburg, with Daniel Didavi scoring an eighth-minute goal. Franck Ribery has just avoided a red card for a possible elbow.
Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
Barcelona have won all seven La Liga games against Eibar, who are only in their fourth top-flight season.
They won 6-1 in their Nou Camp meeting this season, and have only once failed to score three or more.
LINE-UPS
Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
Barcelona have gone with a strong team, despite visiting Chelsea in three days' time in the Champions League.
In fact, Philippe Coutinho - who is not eligible for that game - is dropped to the bench today, alongside fellow January signing Yerry Mina.
Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 GMT)
On Tuesday, Barcelona visit Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 first leg - they've been involved in some thrillers over the years.
But before that, with their La Liga unbeaten record on the line, they visit overachieving Eibar, who sit seventh in the table.
