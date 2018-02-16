FA Cup weekend build-up and gossip

Leicester v Sheff Utd 19:45 GMT (5 live sports extra)
Chelsea v Hull 20:00 GMT (5 live)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
McGregor gives Celtic the edge
What a delightful finish from Callum McGregor at Celtic Park last night and it gave the Bhoys a 1-0 lead to take to Russia for next week's Europa League last-32 tie with Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg.
McGregor latched on to Charly Musonda's lofted pass and stroked it on the half volley into the top corner, for Celtic's first win at Parkhead in 12 European matches outside the qualifying phase.
'We weren't ourselves'
Ostersunds are managed by a Potter. Not Harry, not Phoenix Club guru Brian, but a former defender with Birmingham, West Brom and Southampton trying to make a name for himself in management, 42-year-old Graham Potter. He has won three promotions in the last six years and also boasts a degree in social sciences and a master’s in leadership and emotional intelligence.
Asked about last night's match he said: "Arsenal were the better team and deserved to win. It was a difficult start, we weren't ourselves, we were too deep, too short.
We could have gone under in a big way against their quality but we didn't.
"We showed what we were about in the second half, it is a shame we didn't
score the penalty but I'm most proud of how the players responded."
Wenger content with three-goal cushion
Arsenal's opponents last night, Ostersunds, were actually formed after Arsene Wenger took charge at Arsenal in 1996. The durable Frenchman was satisfied with his team's performance on the plastic pitch but is expected to make changes for next week's return leg, which is only a few days before the League Cup final with Manchester City.
"We'll try to win the game again," he said.
"Maybe we'll rotate the players who did not play tonight and rest one or two
who played tonight.
"I think we adapted quite well to the pitch. They were maybe a bit cautious at
the start and we took advantage of it. Overall we won in a comfortable way."
Get Involved - Pogba or Mourinho?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
We're asking this morning if you believe the rumours in the national press about unrest at Manchester United, with Paul Pogba unhappy with the deeper midfield role Jose Mourinho is asking him to play. If it came down to a choice between the two, who would you prefer to see remain?
Jack: Pogba purely due to his natural ability would be a respectable choice. He has his off days but he’s only 24 and is still learning and growing as a player. Mourinho will never change his style of play but has won lots. They both need to come to an understanding fast.
Wenger determined to stay
Monsieur Wenger is clearly not expecting to leave Arsenal any time soon, despite the club's sixth place in the Premier League and elimination from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.
The 68-year-old signed a new two-year deal last summer and said last night: "I have always respected my contracts. I would like to remind you I said no
to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so
that's always what I try to do.
"After that we have as well to accept in our job that the
future is the future but for me that's to win the next game. We have to perform better in every single game and show
until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every
single game. That's what it's about for us."
Gunners survive Swedish test
On paper it looked an awkward assignment for Arsenal. While rivals Tottenham were looking back contentedly on a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the Champions League, the Gunners had to endure extreme temperatures in Sweden to play Ostersunds on a plastic pitch in the Europa League.
But football is not played on paper, last night it was on 4G, and Arsenal mastered the conditions, going ahead after only 13 minutes through Nacho Monreal.
An own goal from Sotirios Papagiannopoulos (imagine having his name put on the back of a shirt) soon made it two and Mesut Ozil added a third after the break.
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina saved a late penalty and the Swedes have plenty to do in the second leg of the last-32 tie at the Emirates on Thursday.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So do you believe the reports of unrest at Manchester United are true? It hasn't exactly been a disastrous campaign so far at Old Trafford, they're still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, second in the league, albeit 16 points behind rivals City.
But concerns over Mourinho's style of play still linger with fans. We'd like to know your thoughts, are you happy with the Portuguese or do you think he is not so special?
And if came down to a choice between Mourinho and Pogba at the club, which one would you choose? Please let us know using the hashtag #bbcfootball
Daily Mirror
The Mirror say Pogba regrets rejoining United and have former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince questioning manager Jose Mourinho's decision to play the Frenchman in a deeper role.
The Sun
Now this is what will alert Manchester United fans this morning, reports in the national press that Paul Pogba is unhappy at Old Trafford and in The Sun, those perennial poachers Real Madrid are said to be planning a summer move for the Frenchman, who of course cost United a then world record £89m in 2016.
Real are likely to have to pay more than £120m for Pogba, the Sun says. Well it makes a welcome change from the Harry Kane rumours.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome to another Football Special. No problems for Arsenal and Celtic in the Europa League last night, we'll look back at their victories, we'll preview the FA Cup fifth round weekend - which begins tonight with two 5 live commentaries - and what about these rumours at Manchester United? First let's have a quick look at the newspapers.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
McGregor gives Celtic the edge
What a delightful finish from Callum McGregor at Celtic Park last night and it gave the Bhoys a 1-0 lead to take to Russia for next week's Europa League last-32 tie with Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg.
McGregor latched on to Charly Musonda's lofted pass and stroked it on the half volley into the top corner, for Celtic's first win at Parkhead in 12 European matches outside the qualifying phase.
'We weren't ourselves'
Ostersunds are managed by a Potter. Not Harry, not Phoenix Club guru Brian, but a former defender with Birmingham, West Brom and Southampton trying to make a name for himself in management, 42-year-old Graham Potter. He has won three promotions in the last six years and also boasts a degree in social sciences and a master’s in leadership and emotional intelligence.
Asked about last night's match he said: "Arsenal were the better team and deserved to win. It was a difficult start, we weren't ourselves, we were too deep, too short. We could have gone under in a big way against their quality but we didn't.
"We showed what we were about in the second half, it is a shame we didn't score the penalty but I'm most proud of how the players responded."
Wenger content with three-goal cushion
Arsenal's opponents last night, Ostersunds, were actually formed after Arsene Wenger took charge at Arsenal in 1996. The durable Frenchman was satisfied with his team's performance on the plastic pitch but is expected to make changes for next week's return leg, which is only a few days before the League Cup final with Manchester City.
"We'll try to win the game again," he said. "Maybe we'll rotate the players who did not play tonight and rest one or two who played tonight.
"I think we adapted quite well to the pitch. They were maybe a bit cautious at the start and we took advantage of it. Overall we won in a comfortable way."
Get Involved - Pogba or Mourinho?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
We're asking this morning if you believe the rumours in the national press about unrest at Manchester United, with Paul Pogba unhappy with the deeper midfield role Jose Mourinho is asking him to play. If it came down to a choice between the two, who would you prefer to see remain?
Jack: Pogba purely due to his natural ability would be a respectable choice. He has his off days but he’s only 24 and is still learning and growing as a player. Mourinho will never change his style of play but has won lots. They both need to come to an understanding fast.
Wenger determined to stay
Monsieur Wenger is clearly not expecting to leave Arsenal any time soon, despite the club's sixth place in the Premier League and elimination from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.
The 68-year-old signed a new two-year deal last summer and said last night: "I have always respected my contracts. I would like to remind you I said no to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so that's always what I try to do.
"After that we have as well to accept in our job that the future is the future but for me that's to win the next game. We have to perform better in every single game and show until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every single game. That's what it's about for us."
Gunners survive Swedish test
On paper it looked an awkward assignment for Arsenal. While rivals Tottenham were looking back contentedly on a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the Champions League, the Gunners had to endure extreme temperatures in Sweden to play Ostersunds on a plastic pitch in the Europa League.
But football is not played on paper, last night it was on 4G, and Arsenal mastered the conditions, going ahead after only 13 minutes through Nacho Monreal.
An own goal from Sotirios Papagiannopoulos (imagine having his name put on the back of a shirt) soon made it two and Mesut Ozil added a third after the break.
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina saved a late penalty and the Swedes have plenty to do in the second leg of the last-32 tie at the Emirates on Thursday.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So do you believe the reports of unrest at Manchester United are true? It hasn't exactly been a disastrous campaign so far at Old Trafford, they're still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, second in the league, albeit 16 points behind rivals City.
But concerns over Mourinho's style of play still linger with fans. We'd like to know your thoughts, are you happy with the Portuguese or do you think he is not so special?
And if came down to a choice between Mourinho and Pogba at the club, which one would you choose? Please let us know using the hashtag #bbcfootball
Daily Mirror
The Mirror say Pogba regrets rejoining United and have former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince questioning manager Jose Mourinho's decision to play the Frenchman in a deeper role.
The Sun
Now this is what will alert Manchester United fans this morning, reports in the national press that Paul Pogba is unhappy at Old Trafford and in The Sun, those perennial poachers Real Madrid are said to be planning a summer move for the Frenchman, who of course cost United a then world record £89m in 2016.
Real are likely to have to pay more than £120m for Pogba, the Sun says. Well it makes a welcome change from the Harry Kane rumours.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome to another Football Special. No problems for Arsenal and Celtic in the Europa League last night, we'll look back at their victories, we'll preview the FA Cup fifth round weekend - which begins tonight with two 5 live commentaries - and what about these rumours at Manchester United? First let's have a quick look at the newspapers.