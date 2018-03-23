Netherlands v England: England win comfortably

Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate to ITV Sport: "It was a good test for us, we came away from home and controlled the game. We used the ball really well for 60-65 minutes, maybe more quality in final third was required but we were very solid. We had some good play up to that final ball."

On his defensive system: "The back three were excellent and the goalkeeper too, the way they were able to play from the back, they played with real composure, and played with intelligence too.

"Playing three at the back is partly system and partly personal, the defenders and goalkeeper are all capable of using the ball really well and we worked out the game tactically to keep the ball higher up. But there are more things we went to see in the Italy game and work on.

On Jordan Pickford: "He played excellently. We saw all the attributes he has, he was tidy with his feet and good with decision-making."

On matchwinner Jesse Lingard: "I'm delighted for Jesse, he's a player we've worked with for three or four years from the Under 21s and this year he is starting to finish the chances."