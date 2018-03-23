Netherlands v England: England win comfortably
Summary
- Lingard scores first international goal
- Joe Gomez injured early on - Maguire comes on
- 22 other international games being played today
- First of two international friendlies - England also face Italy on Tuesday
- FT: Turkey 1-0 Rep Ireland
By Jonathan Jurejko
Happy then England fans? There certainly seems to be more positivity about the performance of Gareth Southgate's side than was predicted about an hour before kick-off.
The countdown to Russia continues... next up is Italy at Wembley on Tuesday. See you then!
'Notable boos at full-time'
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland
There were notable boos at full time which suggest not many onlookers saw too much to get excited about tonight.
Costa Rica were far too comfortable in the first half and although Scotland showed more intent thereafter, it wasn't entirely inspiring.
Oli McBurnie, Scott McTominay and Scott McKenna have not done their chances much harm but for a first match in charge and talk of building excitement and belief, this side simply did not deliver.
A better showing is required against Hungary.
Elsewhere tonight
England's win in Amsterdam wasn't the only story tonight. Scotland's misery against Costa Rica continues. The small Central American nation earned another 1-0 win in Alex McLeish's first game back in charge - replicating that famous win at the 1990 World Cup.
Here's what else happened...
Argentina 2-0 Italy
Germany 1-1 Spain
Russia 0-3 Brazil
Turkey 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Netherlands 0-1 England
We controlled the game - Southgate
Netherlands 0-1 England
England manager Gareth Southgate to ITV Sport: "It was a good test for us, we came away from home and controlled the game. We used the ball really well for 60-65 minutes, maybe more quality in final third was required but we were very solid. We had some good play up to that final ball."
On his defensive system: "The back three were excellent and the goalkeeper too, the way they were able to play from the back, they played with real composure, and played with intelligence too.
"Playing three at the back is partly system and partly personal, the defenders and goalkeeper are all capable of using the ball really well and we worked out the game tactically to keep the ball higher up. But there are more things we went to see in the Italy game and work on.
On Jordan Pickford: "He played excellently. We saw all the attributes he has, he was tidy with his feet and good with decision-making."
On matchwinner Jesse Lingard: "I'm delighted for Jesse, he's a player we've worked with for three or four years from the Under 21s and this year he is starting to finish the chances."
Netherlands 0-1 England
A rather-pleased Gareth Southgate has been down in the tunnel for his post-match interview... two things to note: the back three is here to stay, and he was effusive about keeper Jordan Pickford.
Full quotes to follow...
Netherlands 0-1 England
That's only England's second win against the Dutch in their past 13 meetings - the other being THAT Euro 96 triumph.
And the other notable stat is England earned their first friendly win under Gareth Southgate after drawing three and losing two of their previous five.
It means they avoided a sixth straight friendly without victory for the first time since 1988.
'Building for the future takes time'
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
There's a lot of potential in this side. Looking back, everyone laughed when Greg Dyke said we were working towards 2022.
But there is a lot of young talent in this team who are growing and this World Cup will give them great experience for future tournaments.
Building for the future takes time, we can't expect results overnight. Germany and Spain took a long time to grow.
'A positive performance'
Netherlands 0-1 England
England captain Jordan Henderson on ITV: "We dominated with the ball, possibly could have created more but it was a positive performance. When we moved the ball well we created some chances. I knew Jesse would score when the ball came to him. The three at the back, we look solid with that shape and it gives licence for us to pick up positions in midfield."
Matchwinner Jesse Lingard: "It's up there, it's an honour to represent my country and to score is a massive bonus. The ball took its time to get to me, I had to concentrate and I gave the keeper the eyes.
"When you work hard, you get rewards so I will keep doing that."
Confidence-boosting
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
If England play like that in the first couple of matches at the World Cup, it will give them confidence.
It's a very young team, it's an inexperienced team. In the past, we've had lots of false positives, games where you're looking at your watch all the time.
It wasn't like that this evening.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Ben Clarkson: Lingard, Kane and Sterling to start up top for me at the WC. As good as Rashford can be, I think he'll work best as an impact sub to run a tired defence ragged after 70-ish minutes
Press Office Peter: In a poor week for English rugby union and cricket, who'd have the FOOTBALLERS would dig us out of a hole?! Brilliant win in the Netherlands! Great goal by Lingard, too.
Trevor Priestman: For the first time in a while we have played with confidence throughout the whole team. Pickford was assured on the ball. Yes only a friendly but a great win and a performance to build on. Well done lads.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Pick the bones out of that then England fans?
Jordan Henderson answered a few critics, I'd suggest.
Jordan Pickford, although not stretched too often, did enough to suggest he should hang on to the number one shirt.
And match-winner Jesse Lingard did his hopes of forcing his way into the starting XI no harm.
Thoughts? Tweet #bbcfootball.
James Ballantyne: Well done England. Especially all the young players. Very well done Rashford & Lingard
Josh Earl: Lots of positives tonight from England, good performance overall
'They had a plan'
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
I think it was a positive performance from England. A sharp first half, I thought Raheem Sterling was very good.
It was a much better all-round performance. You could see what England were trying to do, they had a plan.
I was encouraged, it was the best I've seen England in a long, long time.
FULL-TIME
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
A disappointing night for the Scots.
Follow the reaction here.
FULL-TIME
Netherlands 0-1 England
Job done! An encouraging, if not spectacular, win for Gareth Southgate's side thanks to Jesse Lingard's second-half winner.
The Dutch showed us exactly why they haven't qualified for this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Almost there England. Don't do anything daft...
Netherlands 0-1 England
Wout Weghorst is throwing himself about up top, trying to get on the end of a diagonal ball into the England box.
INJURY TIME
Netherlands 0-1 England
Four minutes of stoppage time for England to see this one out...
SUBSTITUTIONS
Netherlands 0-1 England
Another flurry of substitutions... England defender Harry Maguire, who himself came on for the injured Joe Gomez, early doors, goes off as Eric Dier gets the final few minutes.
Meanwhile Ronald Koeman throws on tall striker Wout Weghorst... lump it!
'A nice problem'
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
I think one problem this has given Gareth Southgate is that Marcus Rashford looked very good alongside Raheem Sterling.
What about Harry Kane? It's a nice problem to have.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Plenty of Dutch possession now... England need to keep their focus. They're helped by the very left-footed Patrick van Aanholt shanks a right-footed shot out for a throw-in.
Making an early cut...
Netherlands 0-1 England
Gary Flintoff
BBC Radio 5 live producer at the Johan Cruyff ArenA
Rather bizarrely, a lot of the England fans have already left, presumably for a night on the town. It is a shame the England players will see lots of empty seats when they go over to applaud them at the end of the game.
Bigger picture
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
If we look at this performance in the bigger picture, is it good enough to beat Tunisia and Panama at the World Cup? Yes. That means England get out of the group for the first time in a long time.
Netherlands 0-1 England
But the Dutch warn England they still have to be vigilant at the back... Hans Hateboer pops up in the England box and is about to pull the trigger when John Stones times a block perfectly to snuff out the danger.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Into the final 10 now as England try to see this one through to the whistle. Dutch keeper Jereon Zoet beats away Kieran Trippier's fierce shot... going 2-0 up would have done the trick.
France 2-2 Colombia
Colombia are level through Radamel Falcao
N'Golo Kante of all people is caught in possession for France and Colombia break through on the right before Rodriguez finds Falcao to equalise.
Pace dropped
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
England's pace and intensity has dropped dramatically since the substitutions.
When Rashford and Sterling lost the ball, they would immediately chase back.
Netherlands 0-1 England
John Stones manhandles Ryan Babel about 25 yards out from the England goal, then has the cheek to protest his innocence. You can't use two hands to tackle a forward, John...
Memphis Depay fancies this one, bending a ball over the England wall, but straight into Jordan Pickford's chest.
Slowing down
Netherlands 0-1 England
Danny Mills
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
It's so disruptive when you get so many changes around the 65-70 minute mark.
It changes the whole tempo of the game and that is what has happened here.
Judge this game on what happened before the substitutions.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Let's be honest... the Dutch have been dreadful. The Oranje came into this game having won eight of their past nine matches, but I reckon the 1998 World Cup team would have provided a sterner challenge - even though they're all in their 40s.
Netherlands 0-1 England
England in complete control now. John Stones pops out of the centre of defence to take the ball from Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker, starting an attack by picking out Dele Alli.
That's what I like about Stones, always wanting possession and confident enough to move the ball forward.
Better but not enough
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland
Scotland’s second half performance has improved but not enough to suggest many players have impressed.
Matt Ritchie did have a great opportunity moments ago as did Robertson but there has not been enough threat, not enough to get supporters overly engaged in the action.
One thing Alex McLeish would have wished for would have been moments to build confidence, moments to give a sense that momentum can be built over the coming fixtures.
It hasn’t emerged leaving a rather flat feeling around the stadium.
Argentina 1-0 Italy
We have a goal at the Etihad. Ever Banega has just put Argentina ahead. Gianluigi Buffon was completely unsighted and for once could not intervene.
Netherlands 0-1 England
Gary Flintoff
BBC Radio 5 live producer at Johan Cruyff ArenA
Some of the Dutch fans are getting a little bit frustrated now. They would not have expected England to have so much possession at the Johan Cruyff ArenA tonight.
Netherlands 0-1 England
All got a little bitty since those substitutions. Memphis Depay is still plugging away for the Dutch, still he doesn't have enough quality to open up the England defence.