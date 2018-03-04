First v second in La Liga: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

The Barcelona fans are making plenty of noise but their side are finding it difficult to breach this solid wall of yellow.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The Barcelona fans are making plenty of noise but their side are finding it difficult to breach this solid wall of yellow.
A quarter of an hour gone and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is yet to touch the ball.
Now then. Free-kick for Barcelona on the angle of the area after a rash Gabi challenge, but Lionel Messi's free-kick is straight into the wall.
Atletico Madrid strikers Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann have not had a sniff of the ball yet.
All the play is coming in that Barcelona attacking third.
Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak does not look to comfortable when he comes hurtling off his line towards an Andres Iniesta cross and makes a hash of his attempted punch on the ball.
Luckily for the Slovenian, the referee blows for a foul.
CLOSE!
Barcelona doing the early running and are seeing a lot of the Atletico Madrid final third.
The away side fail to clear a corner and are relieved to see a shot ricochet off centre-back Diego Godin and straight into the grasp of goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
Andres Iniesta has been linked with a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the morning papers.
At 33, he is still waving that magic wand of his.
The Spaniard breaks through the centre of the park and drills a shot from the edge of the area which is deflected away from goal.
Hello.
Two minutes in and we have our first tasty challenge.
Atletico full-back Sime Vrsaljko going in late on Andres Iniesta and sending the Barcelona midfielder tumbling to the deck.
The visiting players looking to get stuck in early on.
KICK-OFF
This should be an absolute cracker.
First v second, Barcelona v Atletico Madrid in La Liga is under way.
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Barcelona have 12 players on the pitch at the moment, full-back Jordi Alba has brought a little baby in a Barca kit onto the pitch.
LINE-UPS
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alaba, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Coutinho, Suarez, Messi.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Luis, Saul, Gabi, Thomas, Koke, Griezmann, Costa.
Ronaldo brings up 300
On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga by beating 10-man Getafe.
Zinedine Zidane's side suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday, but Gareth Bale stroked in the opener from inside the area against Getafe.
Ronaldo's first, a low, drilled finish, was his 300th La Liga goal, before heading in his second on 78 minutes.
Read the full piece
As it stands
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (15:15 GMT)
It does not get better than this.
La Liga's biggest game of the season so far.
Unstoppable-ona
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Top, unbeaten and on course for a Treble of trophies.
A start-of-the-season blip in the Spanish Super Cup aaginst Real Madrid has been followed by an unrelenting campaign in Ernesto Valverde's first season in-charge.
Today, though, the juggernaut may be brought to a halt by Diego Simeone's charges at Atletico Madrid to blow the title race wide open.