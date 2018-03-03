Scottish Cup: Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock - into second half
- Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock (Shinnie)
- Shinnie gives Dons the lead with angled drive
- FT: Celtic 3-0 Morton (Dembele, 2, Edouard)
- Winter weather wipes out all SPFL fixtures
By Colin Moffat
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Greg Taylor hammers a shot high and wide as Kilmarnock continue to make all of the running early in the second half.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Killie get on the front foot and a shot from Eammon Brophy is deflected wide. A second corner follows quickly as Kari Arnason knocks the first delivery behind - a little closer to his own goal than he would have liked. Kris Boyd gets his head on the second one but can only steer the ball into the arms of Freddie Woodman.
KICK-OFF
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
The second half is up and running. No changes in personnel.
Killie penalty claim?
HT: Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
There is also a discussion on whether or not Eammon Brophy had a case for a penalty. TV replays suggest his standing leg was caught in a tangle with Ryan Christie.
It might explain the player's angry outburst when referee Steven McLean awarded a goal-kick, which promptly led to a booking - just to rub it in.
Shot or a cross?
HT: Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
The BBC Sportsound team are debating whether Graeme Shinnie's goal was a shot or a cross. It's a 50-50 split at the moment but Tom English may be wavering...
Either way, it hit the net and that's all that matters.
Disappointing fare, so far
HT: Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Billy Dodds
BBC Scotland summariser
HALF-TIME Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Graeme Shinnie's goal separates the sides. It's been scrappy and rather agricultural for long spells but the game was starting to warm up a bit just before the half-time whistle sounded.
GREAT SAVE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock almost find an equaliser as Kirk Broadfoot rises to meet a corner at the back post but his header is well tipped over by Freddie Woodman, who has been a virtual spectator up until now.
From the next set-piece, the ball drops to Kris Boyd but the striker can only lash over the top from a great position.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Alan Power does well to drive into the Aberdeen box and tees up Eammon Brophy for a shot but the Killie forward wants too long on the ball and is crowded out.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Alan Power is the next player to be cautioned by Steven McLean for a hack at Niall McGinn but only after the referee allows play to go on, with Rory McKenzie making a timely defensive intervention to keep Aberdeen out.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan is booked for going through the back of Eammon Brophy. It's near the halfway line and the Killie forward is going nowhere...
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
A neat passage of play from the hosts as Niall McGinn's low cross from the left is flicked on by Adam Rooney, but Greg Taylor gets in ahead of Kenny McLean to prevent a shooting chance.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
As Willie points out, both sides are quick to get the ball forward, which is maybe no surprise given how badly the Pittodrie pitch has cut up already.
Lumping for joy
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen continue to look the more menacing side as Kari Arnason manages to connect with a corner but cannot keep his ambitious volley down.
PENALTY APPEAL
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Now Jamie MacDonald is flapping at a corner but does enough to push the ball clear. Killie then break and Eammon Brophy is suddenly cutting into the penalty area from the left and ends up in heap under pressure from Ryan Christie as the ball runs out of play.
Brophy is adamant his standing leg was clipped as he shaped to shoot and is booked for his overzealous protests to referee Kenny McLean.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean tries his luck from distance and his shot skips up off the turf awkwardly but Jamie MacDonald gets down to gather cleanly.
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Killie look rattled by the loss of that early goal and have not been able to string more than a few passes together. Without Youssouf Mulumbu, there is no one to pull the strings in midfield.
Killie keeper at fault?
Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
GOAL Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Graeme Shinnie
Out of the blue, we have a goal. Ryan Christie picks out Graeme Shinnie with a pass and the Dons skipper, playing at left-back, drills a low, angled ball into the far corner. Was it a cross? Was it a shot? What was goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald playing at?
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
There are a few flakes of snow swirling around the stadium as the floodlights pierce through the afternoon gloom.
A few blue and white balloons, released by the noisy away support, bobble around on the pitch adding to the colour.
Yup, there's nothing much happening by way of action folks...
KICK-OFF
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
A peep of the whistle from referee Steven McLean and we're off at Pittodrie.
Cup jitters for Aberdeen?
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Chick Young
BBC Scotland
Free hit for Killie - Clarke
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: “We just look at the boys that are coming in, they can help the team.
“We come up here with no pressure, it’s a free hit and we try to win the game.
“For us it’s just to slowly, slowly do what we’re doing. We just try to keep a good thing going.”
Dons 'desperate' for more cup success
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
Any win will do for Dons - McInnes
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We have a good record against Kilmarnock but everyone recognises the improvements in them. We're well aware of their strengths.
"What we have to do is play as much with our heads as our hearts, play in the right areas of the pitch and ask them to defend.
"It's the cup and you're either in or out. We want to play well but any sort of victory will do."
Edouard was key - Rodgers
FT: Celtic 3-0 Morton
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says: “Well done to the players. We got their in the end.
“First half, we were very disappointing, although we virtually haven’t trained all week. Our intensity and tempo wasn’t what we’d have hoped it to be. Credit to Morton though, they played well, particularly in the first half.
“We were much better in the second half. We were clinical with our opportunities.
“The introduction of Odsonne (Edouard) was key.
“I just watched it (penalty call) and sometimes you get them, sometimes you won’t. At the time it looks just inside but if you watch it a few times it looks on the line.”
Morton gave 100% - disappointed Duffy
Celtic 3-0 Morton
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Morton manager Jim Duffy expressed his pride in his side's performance and his disappointment at the penalty decision that looked outside of the box.
Duffy said: “Even though everyone expects us to lose, we’re still bitterly disappointed. First half, I thought we were excellent and well organised.
“From where we were it (penalty challenge) looked outside of the box. I’ve seen a replay and it’s closer than I thought it was but it’s still outside.
“I’m not going to say we were going to turn the game around, but it’s a disappointing one.
“We showed the Morton fans that we gave 100% and that’s all we can ask.”
Cup form solid from Aberdeen
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Scott Davie
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
Aberdeen are looking to make it through to their sixth semi-final in the major knockout competitions in just five years under Derek McInnes.
The statistics certainly back up why the Dons are favourites to progress as they have won 15 and drawn the other in meetings between the teams since the current Aberdeen manager took charge.
Of course, Steve Clarke has made a major impact since taking over at Rugby Park earlier this season, losing only three games so far but two of those have come against the Pittodrie club.
Killie in good nick
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Kilmarnock may not have beaten Aberdeen since 2012 but the visitors will not be quaking in their boots since they are a formidable force at the moment.
The 3-1 reverse in the north east on 27 January was the last time Stevie Clarke's side lost a game.
They are unbeaten in six games since and that has been their only loss in a longer sequence of 14.
It would have been a different story if Jamie MacDonald hadn't saved Kyle Lafferty's stoppage-time penalty in Tuesday's draw at Tynecastle.
Dons dominate
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
The head-to-head record most definitely favours the hosts at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen, last season's beaten finalists, are unbeaten in their past 17 meetings with Killie, winning all but two of those.
This season, the first league encounter finished 1-1, with the Dons prevailing 3-1 in the next two.
Penalty harsh on Morton
FT: Celtic 3-0 Morton
Will Morton be feeling aggrieved by the penalty award? The foul from Michael Doyle on Moussa Dembele was about a foot outside the box. Manager Jim Duffy was fuming at the time and may have something to say on the matter.
One for the VAR debate...
Shinnie returns for Dons, Boyd back for Killie
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie returns from a ban and lines-up at left-back to replace the suspended Andrew Considine.
Shinnie is one of three changes from the team that lost to Celtic last Sunday, with Ryan Christie returning after missing out against parent club and Adam Rooney coming into the side.
Chidi Nwakali and Gary Mackay-Steen move to the bench.
Kilmarnock are without injured duo Gordon Greer and Youssouf Mulumbu, and also make three changes to their side, with Aaron Tshibola also among the substitutes.
Stuart Findlay, Gary Dicker and Kris Boyd come in, with the latter having recovered from a tight hamstring.
LINE-UPS from Pittodrie
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Aberdeen: Woodman; Logan, Arnason, McKenna, Shinnie; O'Connor, McLean; McGinn, Christie, Rooney; May.
Substitutes: Rogers, Reynolds, Stewart, Maynard, Mackay-Steven, Harvie, Nwakali.
Kilmarnock: MacDonald; O'Donnell, Broadfoot, Findlay, Taylor; McKenzie, Power, Dicker, Jones; Brophy; K Boyd.
Substitutes: Fasan, Kiltie, S Boyd, Erwin, Simpson, Tshibola, Burke.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
We'll bring you reaction from Celtic Park but now it's time for some news from Pittodrie...
FULL-TIME Celtic 3-0 Morton
A brace for Moussa Dembele and a late goal from Odsonne Edouard ensure Celtic progress to the last four of the Scottish Cup.
The double-Treble remains a possibility...
GOAL Celtic 3-0 Morton
Odsonne Edouard
James Forrest scurries down the right for the umpteenth time today and zips in a low cross. Odsonne Edouard deceives a defender by letting the ball run across him before having a lash. The shot takes a big deflection off the nearby Michael Doyle and whizzes past keeper Derek Gaston.
Celtic 2-0 Morton
Jack Iredale gets on for Morton, taking over from Frank Ross, who was quite lively early on but faded as the visitors were pushed further and further back into defence.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 2-0 Morton
Derek Gaston does well to readjust his feet quickly and tip over a header from Moussa Dembele, who is seeking a hat-trick as the clock ticks down.