Speaking to BBC Scotland, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says: “Well done to the players. We got their in the end.

“First half, we were very disappointing, although we virtually haven’t trained all week. Our intensity and tempo wasn’t what we’d have hoped it to be. Credit to Morton though, they played well, particularly in the first half.

“We were much better in the second half. We were clinical with our opportunities.

“The introduction of Odsonne (Edouard) was key.

“I just watched it (penalty call) and sometimes you get them, sometimes you won’t. At the time it looks just inside but if you watch it a few times it looks on the line.”