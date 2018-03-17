FA Cup: Spurs beat Swansea to seal place in semi-finals

Reuters

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a very good performance. I'm very happy and very pleased. Now, Wembley for the semi-final!

"We full deserved the victory. We played very well. Of course when you score early it makes it easy to control the game.

"For me the most important thing is that we deserved it and the team [Spurs] played much better. We are in the semi-final because we deserve it.

"I don't want to talk any more about the new system [VAR] because it is so difficult to manage for everyone. I don't want it to be more confusing for everyone.

"It was a great save from Michel Vorm [early in the second-half] which shows he is an unbelievable keeper. But I think it was the only chance they [Swansea] created.

"If you watch the last three games we won with a different starting XI and now today too. What is important is that everyone is available to play and the team is not affected by the names. We keep the same way, the same dynamic and that is so important."