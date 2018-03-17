FA Cup: Spurs beat Swansea to seal place in semi-finals
Summary
- In-play clips available (UK only)
- Eriksen curls in from edge of box, later hits bar with shot
- Son has goal ruled out for offside, confirmed by VAR
- Lamela fires in before Eriksen scores his second
- Get involved #bbcfacup
Live Reporting
By Patrick Jennings
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good afternoon
Right then, that's your lot from me. If you're just joining in feel free to catch up on it all below.
Michael Pearlman's match report is over here, and there are three games about to get under way in the Premier League.
Head over here for full coverage.
Until the next time.
'Swans plan was never going to work'
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Sue Smith
Former England forward on Final Score
Pochettino made seven changes but when you looked at the team sheet they were still such a strong side - Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen in particular were fantastic.
Swansea seemed to sit back and keep it tight but when you've got the quality of players such as Lamela it's just never going to work.
'We'll be back to our best in the league'
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Swansea City
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal, speaking to BBC Sport:
"It was a tough game. First I want to say two quick things: We achieved the best run in the FA Cup since '64, this cup this season we put all the squad to play, we give importance to it but our main competition is trying to save the team. So after this, we move to the Premier.
"We played against a strong side - I said before the game it was David against Goliath, we know the difference between the teams. For us to progress, we would have to be at our best, and they have a bad afternoon. They took the game very seriously, the way they played, they deserved to win.
"We have to prepare for our next game, we have days to rest a little and breathe a little, some players will go to their national teams but we believe we will be back at our level again in the Premier games."
'I don't want to talk about VAR'
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a very good performance. I'm very happy and very pleased. Now, Wembley for the semi-final!
"We full deserved the victory. We played very well. Of course when you score early it makes it easy to control the game.
"For me the most important thing is that we deserved it and the team [Spurs] played much better. We are in the semi-final because we deserve it.
"I don't want to talk any more about the new system [VAR] because it is so difficult to manage for everyone. I don't want it to be more confusing for everyone.
"It was a great save from Michel Vorm [early in the second-half] which shows he is an unbelievable keeper. But I think it was the only chance they [Swansea] created.
"If you watch the last three games we won with a different starting XI and now today too. What is important is that everyone is available to play and the team is not affected by the names. We keep the same way, the same dynamic and that is so important."
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
By the way, we're still waiting for manager reaction to come in but will bring it to you soon as.
Ah, here's Mauricio Pochettino now.
"We're in the semi-finals, Wembley is waiting, we deserve it," he says.
Full quotes to come.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Riki: Excuse me but White Hart Lane is 'home' for Spurs. Always was, always will be!
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
I'm just watching another replay of that second Christian Eriksen goal now - Tottenham's third - and I was probably a bit harsh on Tom Carroll saying he had given the ball away. Kyle Bartley's flick through two Spurs players on the edge of the box looked nice, but it probably played Carroll into too much trouble.
Kristoffer Nordfeldt definitely could have done better with his stop though.
Job done for Spurs. With Harry Kane wrapped up on the sofa.
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Who do you fancy in the last four then Tottenham?
Manchester United v Brighton is to come later today - 19:45 GMT.
Then on Sunday there are two games live on BBC One:
Wigan v Southampton (13:30)
Leicester v Chelsea (16:30)
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Mark: Probably the most comfortable Spurs performance I’ve seen this season. Clinical, professional and skillful. Far too good for Swansea. Time for a home semi-final!
Ese: I don't think the fact that Swansea have had a replay in every round has particularly helped.
'Spurs FA Cup favourites'
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
They've played fantastic, Spurs, even without Harry Kane. They look like they really want it and they mean business. I think you would have to put them as favourites now.
Before they'd go to Wembley and lose, but having played there all season and winning big games in European competition against top opposition, it has prepared them for the FA Cup.
I think playing home games there this season has made a difference for them and their mentality.
Watch: Second Eriksen goal puts Spurs in cruise control
He got the opener, inspired Spurs throughout and popped up for the third goal that put the tie beyond doubt.
Should the keeper do better here?
FT: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
So Spurs are through to the FA Cup semi-finals - the team playing at Wembley all season anyway are the first team through.
There are still hopes of a first major trophy since that League Cup win back in 2008.
FULL-TIME
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Comfortable for Tottenham.
CHANCE!
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Moussa Sissoko snaps a shot from the edge of the box that is deflected wide and over by Alfie Mawson's block.
Spurs fans behind the goal groan and the noise reverberates around a now nearly empty ground...
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Spurs are still going, Son Heung-min still inviting Moussa Sissoko to run on and meet his clever pass. Christian Eriksen still gliding like a shark through warm water in front of the Swansea back line.
Time for one final opening?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Gareth Brett: How can it be a home advantage when the crowd will be split 50/50? Will be a completely different atmosphere from our home games.
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
THREE minutes to be added on.
Abraham is back on the pitch now, jogging a bit sheepishly.
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Tammy Abraham is down here, holding his knee. Not sure what he's done - seemed to suffer a problem without foul play - maybe twisted it awkwardly?
Swansea have already made their three changes...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Another late change to tell you about for Swansea - Wayne Routledge has come on to replace Nathan Dyer.
CHANCE!
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Ben Davies is taken out after a short corner - Ki Sung-yueng moving right across him. Christian Eriksen plants his feet and takes two steps back. The box is loaded - everyone on the six-yard line.
Eriksen shoots - it's low and dipping and Kristoffer Nordfeldt spills it out, but Swansea scramble clear a series of swipes at the rebound, including one from Fernando Llorente.
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Dele Alli is late to the party but he might fancy profiting from these dead-end final minutes. Swansea know they are beaten but are gamely chasing. Spurs look only slightly more interested in adding a fourth.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
JS: You can't have people saying it would be a home advantage for Spurs! Six months ago people were talking about the Wembley curse - at least be consistent!
Yousef Doubooni: I love how opposing fans & journalists used terms like ‘hoodoo’ & ‘it is going to be a difficult season for Spurs’ when we moved into Wembley. Now it is apparently an advantage!
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Here is Dele Alli - Erik Lamela comes off.
Swansea have made a change too - 22-year-old defender Connor Roberts is on, for Mike van der Hoorn.
CHANCE!
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Ah! A mix-up? Son Heung-min is found in the box. The offside line broken, he draws the keeper and plays across goal... but Fernando Llorente is slow to reach it. It might well have been his first touch - and he would have had the whole goal to tap at.
Into the last 10 we go. Looks like Dele Alli is getting ready to come on too.
"Best young player in the world," his manager said on Thursday...
Praise for Lucas
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Lucas Moura has had a fantastic game, he's been a real thorn in Swansea's side.
The player who Tottenham paid all their money for has certainly shown up today.
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Well played Kyle Bartley - the Swansea skipper steps in with a smart tackle to steal the ball from Moussa Sissoko who was on another strong run into the box.
The home side work forward and there is a rare touch in the box for Tammy Abraham - controlling a cross that is too long for him he plays in Tom Carroll on the right, but an overlap idea goes wrong and the ball dribbles out of play.
Under 15 minutes to go now. This game was in all honesty over a long time ago.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Paul Charles: Don't get me wrong, I'm glad we're dominant and all, but do Swansea know this is an FA Cup quarter final?
WATCH: Vorm makes excellent double save
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Swansea haven't threatened too much in this game but Michel Vorm had to be alive early in the second half.
He pulled off a fantastic double save to deny Martin Olsson and then Tammy Abraham,
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Here comes Mr Llorente. Lucas Moura gets a warm round of applause from the away fans as he comes off for the Spanish striker. Mauricio Pochettino grabs Lucas, gives him a big hug and talks into his ear.
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Fernando Llorente is limbering up on the sideline. Spurs are stroking the ball coolly among themselves.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Kyle Bartley fences away a Moussa Sissoko cut-back and Swansea counter. When was the last time we saw them in the Spurs half?
It's nice from Tammy Abraham - he protects the ball well and links up with Martin Olsson bounding down the left wing. Olsson is then cleaned out by a Davison Sanchez slide that earns the Spurs man a yellow card.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Michael: Looks like Spurs are going to be playing at Wembley. How exciting...
CHANCE!
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
There's still plenty of time left here, Swansea could be in for a real bruising unless they tighten this up. Spurs look in no mood to let things run loose on their part as Erik Lamela scampers in behind and smashes into Kristoffer Nordfeldt's chest from a tight angle, close range.
'Goalkeeper should do better'
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Great play from Spurs inside the Swansea penalty area but, again, not enough pressure from Swansea which we've mentioned a lot today.
The goalkeeper Nordfeldt should do better again. If you're playing your strongest team then why rest your regular goalkeeper? He's the one who needs rest the least!
GOAL - Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen
Again you can say it's Swansea's own undoing, but maybe you can only resist this pressure for so long.
Tom Carroll is levered off the ball outside his own area. Spurs play it wide to open space in the middle, Lucas Moura picks it up and has space to think. He looks up, finds Christian Eriksen who is always ready to hammer one from the edge.
Out of sight now.
CHANCE!
Swansea 0-2 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen takes charge in the box with a delightful little headed flick into Son Heung-min's path, but there is Mike van der Hoorn with another brave launch to block - with his boot this time.
Spurs have control of this again now. Swansea are hanging on at the minute.