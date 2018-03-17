Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

FA Cup: Man Utd defeat Brighton to reach last four

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Lukaku scores with header at far post
  2. Matic heads second from Ashley Young's free-kick
  3. Man Utd & Spurs through to semi-finals
  4. Mourinho highly critical of his team after match

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Thanks and goodbye

And that is the end of this live text page.

Thank you for joining us and for all your comments. Manchester United get the job done and join Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but Jose Mourinho is far from happy.

Until next time, bye for now.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The BBC's FA Cup coverage

BBC One

A reminder of some FA Cup coverage coming up on the BBC.

Match of the Day is ongoing right now on BBC One and this website, with the highlights of today's Premier League football.

Coming up at 23:20 GMT, also on BBC One and this website, are highlights from today's two FA Cup ties - Swansea v Tottenham and Manchester United v Brighton.

Then tomorrow's live coverage on BBC One begins at 13:15 GMT with live coverage of Wigan v Southampton before Leicester v Chelsea at 16:05 GMT.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man Utd 'scared' to play - Mourinho

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Anthony Martial
Reuters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players were "scared to play" and questioned their "personality" in the FA Cup win over Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored to put United into a record-equalling 29th FA Cup semi-final.

Mourinho said his side deserved the win and was happy with the result, which was "better than the performance".

He added: "We didn't play as I wanted them to play; we didn't play as I prepared the team to play."

He added: "We deserved to win clearly - we had the match under control - but we didn't play well. Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch.

"That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build-up. I blame everybody."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Read the match report

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Romelu Lukaku
Reuters

Romelu Lukaku scored his 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games as an uninspired Manchester United beat Brighton to reach the semi-finals.

Lukaku headed in a first-half cross from Nemanja Matic, who sealed victory late on when he nodded in Ashley Young's free-kick.

Victory maintained realistic United hopes of a trophy after Tuesday's Champions League elimination by Sevilla, as well as their record of not having conceded a goal in this season's FA Cup.

But Jose Mourinho's side struggled through the second half, as Brighton had several chances to force extra-time before Matic finally put the tie to bed.

Home fans, angry about the unadventurous performance in defeat by Sevilla, became increasingly tetchy as the game wore on.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I blame everybody' Mourinho unhappy despite win

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

You've read about it, now you can watch it.

Watch Jose Mourinho's interview with BBC Sport as he says Manchester United "didn't play well" despite their 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final, and says Nemanja Matic was "an island of class and personality".

This content only works in the UK.

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Jose Mourinho criticises Reds despite win

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'After a hard week our team gets up'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Some social media reaction from Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling.

BBC Sport app users may need to click on the links to see the tweets.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

We matched United - Hughton

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, speaking to BBC Sport: "We were always in the game, the amount of shots we had, the amount of shots we had on target is a reflection of that. But it is about both ends. Lukaku's goal shows the quality they've got and the moments they had. We needed one of those moments.

"They've got great quality but we feel if you can pass ball well enough you can use the wide spaces - but you need to keep good enough possession. It was our work in the final third which let us down.

"We can take a really good performance into our next two league games. We need good form."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We didn't have many top ones'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United

More from Jose Mourinho.

He tells BBC Sport: "Not many players had the personality to play under the pressure of one knockout at home. The attitude was not bad but the point is the lack of personality. Matic was an island of personality, the one who clearly wanted the ball, made mistakes, but wanted the ball, wanted to play.

"He was an island of class and personality to play for Man Utd, surrounded by people who need more, especially in moments like this.

"When the sun is shining it is easy to play football. When you win matches everything goes in your direction. When it is dark, and you're under pressure, only the top ones can do it. Today we didn't have many top ones."

Do you know which players they are? "I know them well, I try to work and work and work, but I know them well. It is not a surprise."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I blame everybody'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United

As promised, here are those quotes from Mourinho.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "The performance was not as good as the result, the result was better than the performance. We deserved to win clearly, we had the match under control but we didn't play well. We didn't play as I wanted them to play, we didn't play as I prepared the team to play.

"Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch. That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build up. I blame everybody.

"I blame the defenders in possession because they always made the easy decision to play square passes, not looking forward, vertical or between the lines. I blame the attackers because their movement for that connection, they were too scared to do it."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch the highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

This content only works in the UK.

FA Cup: Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Watch the highlights as Romelu Lukaku scores his 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games as an uninspired Manchester United beat Brighton to reach the semi-finals.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Live on BBC One

BBC One

Remember, we have two more FA Cup quarter-finals, and they are both live on BBC One.

First up tomorrow is Wigan v Southampton (13:30 GMT kick-off) and then Leicester v Chelsea (16:30 GMT).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Dilip: What's with Mourinho looking friendlier with opposition players and coaches more than our own players.

Jose Mourinho & Chris Hughton
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Lack of personality'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

"Lack of personality, lack of desire." Strong words from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

He defended his players after losing 2-1 to Sevilla on Tuesday, but he is very unhappy following a 2-0 win over Brighton. He always keeps you guessing, does Mourinho.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Ricky: After the disaster of midweek at least we bounce back even if the performance isn't what we want to see, we scored two really good goals and kept a clean sheet; just hope Jose will take the shackles off these talented players.

Anon: Many people wanting more from United tonight. I'm sure if you asked any football fan they'd prefer to win rather than playing well yet losing.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

I didn't like the game - Mourinho

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

First words from Jose Mourinho.

"I didn't like the game."

He wasn't the only one. Full quotes from the United boss coming up.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

PJ: Well it wasn't a convincing performance but we'll take the win nonetheless. We need to improve a lot if we're gonna win the FA Cup!

Kiran: Man United in yet another FA Cup semi-final... That is football #heritage

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The stats

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Two shots on target, two goals. Efficient.

Stats
.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lukaku the main man again

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

  • Romelu Lukaku has scored 12 goals in his last 11 FA Cup appearances – the only match he failed to score in of those 11 games was against Man Utd for Everton in the semi-final in April 2016.
  • Lukaku has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 14 appearances in 2018 (10 goals, four assists).
  • Indeed, the Belgian striker has either scored or assisted in each of his last five appearances for Man Utd.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

We showed a good reaction - Matic

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic
PA

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, speaking to BT Sport: "It was difficult for us after the defeat against Sevilla, of course we were very sad after the game. It was important to see a reaction today and we're through to the next round and we're happy.

"1-0 is always dangerous because they are a good team and can punish us from every mistake. It was important to score the second and that's what we did.

"When you play for Manchester United, the supporters always expect you to win trophies and I hope we're ready to win the FA Cup which is an important trophy in England."

Fellow scorer Romelu Lukaku: "The loss was very difficult for us, now we have to look forward and earn second and go all in for the FA Cup."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mourinho continues fine home FA Cup record

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

  • Jose Mourinho has reached the FA Cup semi-final stage for the first time since 2007 when managing Chelsea.
  • Mourinho has won 15 of his 17 home FA Cup matches (drew one, lost one), winning all three with Manchester United by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Andrew: The two players Mourinho singled out in his 12 minute monologue yesterday score tonight. Genius!

Babatunde: It's not a convincing win for me, Man Utd not playing as expected. Mourinho has to change his style.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Mourinho needed this win'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Stephen Warnock

Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford

Mourinho needed a result, they needed a win. And typical Mourinho he gets it. It may not have been in the way fans want, but he can say the team bounced back and that the team have a winning mentality. And so it has proved.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Matic seals Man Utd win against Brighton

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Watch as Nemanja Matic heads home late on for Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Brighton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

This content only works in the UK.

Matic extends United's lead against Brighton

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Josh: Another dreadful performance, the result papers over the cracks. The only positive I can take from that as a United fan is we're through

Amogh: Football is as much a game of confidence as it is skill. People are deluded and need a reality check if United are expected to suddenly switch into another gear after the Sevilla debacle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Matic the man

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

View more on twitter

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Brighton manager Chris Hughton
Reuters

Job done for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.

In some horrible conditions, especially in the first half, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic take United into a Wembley semi-final.

Professional and effective from the hosts. Brighton gave a good account of themselves in the second half and were left to regret Jurgen Locadia's missed header when unmarked, but it is United who advance.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Pascal Gross tests Sergio Romero from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is equal to it.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Brighton deserve more'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Stephen Warnock

Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford

Just looking at Brighton, their fans can be proud of the performance tonight having come all this way. They have given everything this second half and deserve more.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Ashley Young seems to have recovered from his knock. He calmly brings down the box in his own area and takes a touch to give it to a team-mate.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Colin: United winning ugly again! Brighton really deserved something from this as they've shown great ambition!

Sho: Really doesn't feel like we're winning 2-0 and going through to the FA Cup semis. Been another one of those "just about ok" performances, if that.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three minutes left. Brighton need two goals.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Jon: And that’s why Jose signs tall players. Why try and carve teams open with scintillating football when all you need is cross-head-goal?

Yaw: Thank goodness Young is on set pieces again. Quality way better than Rashford's!

Dharma: Matic is MOTM for sure. United have to improve if want to win the cup though

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Ashley Young gets some treatment, but United say he is OK to carry on. Instead, Marouane Fellaini comes on for Jesse Lingard, meaning it is a day of inaction for both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tottenham away?

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Getty Images

So, it looks like Jose Mourinho is going be the first manager who might be asked about the potential for a Wembley semi-final against Tottenham.

Spurs' year-long stay at the national stadium while their new home is finished always had the potential to be controversial - and now Manchester United have a one-in-three chance of facing a last four encounter at Wembley against the team who play there all the time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Ashley Young looks to be in pain, who has gone down badly when trying to challenge Jurgen Locadia. No blame at all to the Brighton man, and Young fell badly on his back leg. Remember, he is in Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Great ball from Young'

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Stephen Warnock

Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford

What a ball from Ashley Young. Feeds it into a great area, takes the pace off the ball just to get the accuracy on the ball, and a great header from Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WATCH: Jurgen Locadia heads wide for Brighton

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Brighton have been the better side in this second period but still find themselves staring down the barrel of an FA Cup exit.

Here is a clip of probably Brighton's best chance, which was headed wide by Jurgen Locadia on 66 minutes.

It was only 1-0 at this time, and this would have made it level.

This content only works in the UK.

Jurgen Locadia heads wide for Brighton

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

This content only works in the UK.

Matic extends United's lead against Brighton

That should be the game.

With their first chance on or off target in the second half, Manchester United double their lead.

Ashley Young's deep free-kick is headed into the net by Nemanja Matic, who set up the first goal for Romelu Lukaku. Not a pretty performance by United, but nearly job done.

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The snow is back in Manchester.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

PW: What are the chances of Utd having another shot on goal? Slim?

Karl: So many times we play all this tippy tappy football in the middle when we've got players on their own out wide. If only Scholes was on the pitch to pepper the ball to them. This game is screaming for a Scholes!

To be fair, most games are always screaming out for a Scholes.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top