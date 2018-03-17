FA Cup: Man Utd defeat Brighton to reach last four

Coming up at 23:20 GMT, also on BBC One and this website, are highlights from today's two FA Cup ties - Swansea v Tottenham and Manchester United v Brighton.
Then tomorrow's live coverage on BBC One begins at 13:15 GMT with live coverage of Wigan v Southampton before Leicester v Chelsea at 16:05 GMT.
Man Utd 'scared' to play - Mourinho
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players were "scared to play" and questioned their "personality" in the FA Cup win over Brighton.
Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored to put United into a record-equalling 29th FA Cup semi-final.
Mourinho said his side deserved the win and was happy with the result, which was "better than the performance".
He added: "We didn't play as I wanted them to play; we didn't play as I prepared the team to play."
He added: "We deserved to win clearly - we had the match under control - but we didn't play well. Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch.
"That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build-up. I blame everybody."
Lukaku headed in a first-half cross from Nemanja Matic, who sealed victory late on when he nodded in Ashley Young's free-kick.
Victory maintained realistic United hopes of a trophy after Tuesday's Champions League elimination by Sevilla, as well as their record of not having conceded a goal in this season's FA Cup.
But Jose Mourinho's side struggled through the second half, as Brighton had several chances to force extra-time before Matic finally put the tie to bed.
Home fans, angry about the unadventurous performance in defeat by Sevilla, became increasingly tetchy as the game wore on.
'I blame everybody' Mourinho unhappy despite win
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
You've read about it, now you can watch it.
Watch Jose Mourinho's interview with BBC Sport as he says Manchester United "didn't play well" despite their 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final, and says Nemanja Matic was "an island of class and personality".
'After a hard week our team gets up'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Some social media reaction from Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the links to see the tweets.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton, speaking to BBC Sport: "We were always in the game, the amount of shots we had, the amount of shots we had on target is a reflection of that. But it is about both ends. Lukaku's goal shows the quality they've got and the moments they had. We needed one of those moments.
"They've got great quality but we feel if you can pass ball well enough you can use the wide spaces - but you need to keep good enough possession. It was our work in the final third which let us down.
"We can take a really good performance into our next two league games. We need good form."
'We didn't have many top ones'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Manchester United
More from Jose Mourinho.
He tells BBC Sport: "Not many players had the personality to play under the pressure of one knockout at home. The attitude was not bad but the point is the lack of personality. Matic was an island of personality, the one who clearly wanted the ball, made mistakes, but wanted the ball, wanted to play.
"He was an island of class and personality to play for Man Utd, surrounded by people who need more, especially in moments like this.
"When the sun is shining it is easy to play football. When you win matches everything goes in your direction. When it is dark, and you're under pressure, only the top ones can do it. Today we didn't have many top ones."
Do you know which players they are? "I know them well, I try to work and work and work, but I know them well. It is not a surprise."
'I blame everybody'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Manchester United
As promised, here are those quotes from Mourinho.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "The performance was not as good as the result, the result was better than the performance. We deserved to win clearly, we had the match under control but we didn't play well. We didn't play as I wanted them to play, we didn't play as I prepared the team to play.
"Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch. That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build up. I blame everybody.
"I blame the defenders in possession because they always made the easy decision to play square passes, not looking forward, vertical or between the lines. I blame the attackers because their movement for that connection, they were too scared to do it."
Watch the highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Watch the highlights as Romelu Lukaku scores his 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games as an uninspired Manchester United beat Brighton to reach the semi-finals.
Live on BBC One
BBC One
Remember, we have two more FA Cup quarter-finals, and they are both live on BBC One.
First up tomorrow is Wigan v Southampton (13:30 GMT kick-off) and then Leicester v Chelsea (16:30 GMT).
Dilip: What's with Mourinho looking friendlier with opposition players and coaches more than our own players.
'Lack of personality'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
"Lack of personality, lack of desire." Strong words from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
He defended his players after losing 2-1 to Sevilla on Tuesday, but he is very unhappy following a 2-0 win over Brighton. He always keeps you guessing, does Mourinho.
Ricky: After the disaster of midweek at least we bounce back even if the performance isn't what we want to see, we scored two really good goals and kept a clean sheet; just hope Jose will take the shackles off these talented players.
Anon: Many people wanting more from United tonight. I'm sure if you asked any football fan they'd prefer to win rather than playing well yet losing.
I didn't like the game - Mourinho
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
First words from Jose Mourinho.
"I didn't like the game."
He wasn't the only one. Full quotes from the United boss coming up.
PJ: Well it wasn't a convincing performance but we'll take the win nonetheless. We need to improve a lot if we're gonna win the FA Cup!
Kiran: Man United in yet another FA Cup semi-final... That is football #heritage
The stats
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Two shots on target, two goals. Efficient.
Lukaku the main man again
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Romelu Lukaku has scored 12
goals in his last 11 FA Cup appearances – the only match he failed to
score in of those 11 games was against Man Utd for Everton in the
semi-final in April 2016.
Lukaku has been directly
involved in 14 goals in his 14 appearances in 2018 (10 goals, four assists).
Indeed, the Belgian striker
has either scored or assisted in each of his last five appearances for Man
Utd.
We showed a good reaction - Matic
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Manchester United
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, speaking to BT Sport: "It was difficult for us after the defeat against Sevilla, of course we were very sad after the game. It was important to see a reaction today and we're through to the next round and we're happy.
"1-0 is always dangerous because they are a good team and can punish us from every mistake. It was important to score the second and that's what we did.
"When you play for Manchester United, the supporters always expect you to win trophies and I hope we're ready to win the FA Cup which is an important trophy in England."
Fellow scorer Romelu Lukaku: "The loss was very difficult for us, now we have to look forward and earn second and go all in for the FA Cup."
Mourinho continues fine home FA Cup record
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Jose Mourinho has reached
the FA Cup semi-final stage for the first time since 2007 when managing
Chelsea.
Mourinho has won 15 of his
17 home FA Cup matches (drew one, lost one), winning all three with Manchester United
by an aggregate score of 12-0.
Andrew: The two players Mourinho singled out in his 12 minute monologue yesterday score tonight. Genius!
Babatunde: It's not a convincing win for me, Man Utd not playing as expected. Mourinho has to change his style.
'Mourinho needed this win'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford
Mourinho needed a
result, they needed a win. And typical Mourinho he gets it. It may not have
been in the way fans want, but he can say the team bounced back and that the
team have a winning mentality. And so it has proved.
Watch: Matic seals Man Utd win against Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Watch as Nemanja Matic heads home late on for Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Brighton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.
Josh: Another dreadful performance, the result papers over the cracks. The only positive I can take from that as a United fan is we're through
Amogh: Football is as much a game of confidence as it is skill. People are deluded and need a reality check if United are expected to suddenly switch into another gear after the Sevilla debacle.
FULL-TIME
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Job done for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.
In some horrible conditions, especially in the first half, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic take United into a Wembley semi-final.
Professional and effective from the hosts. Brighton gave a good account of themselves in the second half and were left to regret Jurgen Locadia's missed header when unmarked, but it is United who advance.
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Pascal Gross tests Sergio Romero from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is equal to it.
'Brighton deserve more'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford
Just looking at
Brighton, their fans can be proud of the performance tonight having come all this way. They have given everything this second
half and deserve more.
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Ashley Young seems to have recovered from his knock. He calmly brings down the box in his own area and takes a touch to give it to a team-mate.
Colin: United winning ugly again! Brighton really deserved something from this as they've shown great ambition!
Sho: Really doesn't feel like we're winning 2-0 and going through to the FA Cup semis. Been another one of those "just about ok" performances, if that.
Three minutes left. Brighton need two goals.
Jon: And that’s why Jose signs tall players. Why try and carve teams open with scintillating football when all you need is cross-head-goal?
Yaw: Thank goodness Young is on set pieces again. Quality way better than Rashford's!
Dharma: Matic is MOTM for sure. United have to improve if want to win the cup though
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Ashley Young gets some treatment, but United say he is OK to carry on. Instead, Marouane Fellaini comes on for Jesse Lingard, meaning it is a day of inaction for both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.
Tottenham away?
Man Utd 2-0 Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
So, it looks like Jose Mourinho is going be the first manager who might be asked about the potential for a Wembley semi-final against Tottenham.
Spurs' year-long stay at the national stadium while their new home is finished always had the potential to be controversial - and now Manchester United have a one-in-three chance of facing a last four encounter at Wembley against the team who play there all the time.
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Ashley Young looks to be in pain, who has gone down badly when trying to challenge Jurgen Locadia. No blame at all to the Brighton man, and Young fell badly on his back leg. Remember, he is in Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.
'Great ball from Young'
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender at Old Trafford
What a ball from Ashley Young. Feeds it into a great area, takes the pace off the ball just to get the accuracy on the ball, and a great header from Nemanja Matic.
WATCH: Jurgen Locadia heads wide for Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Brighton have been the better side in this second period but still find themselves staring down the barrel of an FA Cup exit.
Here is a clip of probably Brighton's best chance, which was headed wide by Jurgen Locadia on 66 minutes.
It was only 1-0 at this time, and this would have made it level.
GOAL - Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)
That should be the game.
With their first chance on or off target in the second half, Manchester United double their lead.
Ashley Young's deep free-kick is headed into the net by Nemanja Matic, who set up the first goal for Romelu Lukaku. Not a pretty performance by United, but nearly job done.
The snow is back in Manchester.
PW: What are the chances of Utd having another shot on goal? Slim?
Karl: So many times we play all this tippy tappy football in the middle when we've got players on their own out wide. If only Scholes was on the pitch to pepper the ball to them. This game is screaming for a Scholes!
To be fair, most games are always screaming out for a Scholes.
